8th annual Summit USRA Nationals get underway with huge car count at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 7, 2021) – With a total of 289 cars in the pits, the 8th annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass got underway Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Two familiar faces to southwest Missouri fans made their presence felt on the first of three nights, as Kris Jackson of Lebanon and JC Morton of Springfield picked up feature wins in the USRA B-Mod division.

With 103 USRA B-Mods, 70 USRA Modifieds and 72 Stock Cars, the fields were split and there were two A Features contested in each of the B-Mod, American Racer USRA Modified and Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars) divisions.

Also picking up feature wins on the first of three nights were Jake Timm and Dustin Sorensen (American Racer USRA Modifieds), Josh Zieman and Dylan Thornton (Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars) and Dustin Gulbrandson (Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks).

Drivers accumulate points Thursday and Friday toward starting positions for Saturday night’s feature races in each division. Night two begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

In Thursday’s first B-Mod feature, Jackson started seventh and quickly made a charge to the front. The six-time Lucas Oil Speedway track champion and former USRA B-Mod national champ passed Shadren Turner for the lead on lap three and set sail from there.

Jackson had a 3.4-second lead when a caution flag flew on lap 11, bunching the field just past the midway point. Jackson was in command with a 1.4-second lead with three laps remaining when another caution forced him to deal with one more restart – which he did without issue.

Jackson hugged the inside groove in the turns the rest of the way and finished 1.6 seconds in front of Turner with Tyler Kidwell third, Brandon Hare fourth and Parker Hale in fifth.

“I’m just glad to be here. It’s a tough group of cars,” Jackson said, noting a deep field with many he’s traveled to compete against in past USRA Nationals. “But they’re at my house now.”

USRA B-Mod national points leader and reigning national champ Jim Chisholm rallied to finish eighth after having to come through a B Feature and starting in 14th.

In the second B-Mod feature, Morton emerged from a battle with Andy Bryant as the former USRA B-Mod national champions settled it in the final laps of a caution-free 20 laps.

Bryant moved from his fourth-starting position and past J.C. Newell and into the lead on lap three. He held it until Morton took it away on lap 18, beating him to the flagstand by a few feet as the duo battled each other and heavy lapped traffic.

“I made the move up to the top and it started rolling really good and I made it to him,” Morton said. “Then we kind of switched lanes and then we caught the lapped cars and were all over the place at that point.”

Bryant slipped high in turn two on the final lap and that gave Morton some breathing room the rest of the way.

Newell finished third with Terry Schultz fourth and Dan Wheeler was fifth.

Modified features: It was an all-Minnesota night in the USRA Modifieds as Jake Timm of Winona and Dustin Sorensen of Rochester, earned victories in the twin features.

Timm won the opener in decisive fashion. After leading the opening circuit, he surrendered the point for three laps before retaking it for good on lap five.

Timm led by 1.9 seconds when he avoided a spinning Chase Jones, directly ahead of him, on lap 15. That brought out a caution and allowed Cory Crapser to restart on his bumper with Dean Wille in third.

Timm cruised over the final five laps. He finished 1.4 seconds in front of Crapser with Willie third, Matt Johnson fourth and Josh Angst fifth.

Sorensen led all the way in the second Modified feature, fighting off a challenge from Rodney Sanders to prevail by just under one second.

Starting outside of row one, Sorensen quickly jumped to the lead and opened a 1.7-second gap by lap three as third-starting Sanders settled in behind him.

That’s how it remained as the duo found heavy traffic amid lapped cars by lap 13. Sanders pulled right on the leader’s bumper, but Sorensen never wavered and wound up opening up his gap over the final five laps.

“He showed me his nose one time and I kind of got after it a little more,” Sorensen said. “Hopefully I didn’t do nothing dirty to him. I’m looking forward to tomorrow night.”

Tyler Wolff came home third with Darron Fuqua fourth and Joe Duvall fifth.

Zieman, Thornton grab Stock Car wins: Josh Zieman of Plymouth, Iowa, led the final 17 laps to earn the first USRA Stock Car feature win.

“I’ll tell you what man, we worked really hard for this,” Zieman said. “I’ll bet you good money that I worked harder than the rest of them tonight.”

Zieman had a great restart on lap four, going past from third to first. He and Mitch Hovden never were separated my more than a couple of car lengths until a caution on lap 14, when Hovden slipped just a bit as the race returned to green.

Zieman took advantage to open up a 1.1-second lead with three to go and held on from there. He wound up 1.8 seconds in front of Steve Jackson with Kevin Sustaire capturing third. Hovden, a seven-time USRA Stock Car national champion, faded to finish fourth with Lynn Panos in fifth.

Dylan Thornton of Santa Maria, California, made the decisive pass just after the mid-point and went on to win the second USRA Stock Car feature. He held off Pat Graham and David Hendrix down the stretch.

“I didn’t know what to expect. We had never set foot in this facility until our heat race tonight,” Thornton said. “But it’s a beautiful facility and we’re happy to be here.”

It looked for much of the race that the sixth-starting Hendrix was the driver to beat. He picked up three positions on the opening lap and then sprinted to the lead on lap two, going past Dixon and Pat Graham.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s track champion this season, Hendrix extended the lead to just over one second when a lap-seven caution bunched things up. Action resumed with just one lap completed before another caution. On the lap-nine restart, fifth-starting Thornton got around Hendrix to grab the lead.

Hendrix gave chase, pulling right behind Thornton lap after lap until a caution with three to go set up a three-lap sprint to the finish.

On the restart, Graham passed Hendrix as Thornton continued to lead as those two dueled behind him. Thornton held on for the win, finishing a half-second in front of Graham with Hendrix right behind. Dillon Anderson was fourth and Burl Woods finished fifth.

Gulbrandson wins Hobby Stock feature: Six-time USRA Hobby Stocks National Champion Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, captured the opening-night feature win.

Third-starting Gulbrandson edged past Steve Larson by inches coming to the flagstand to complete lap four to take the lead after Larson had paced the first three circuits.

Following the race’s third caution, on lap eight, a lengthy green-flag run saw Gulbrandson open a 2.7-second lead over Larson when a lap-17 caution wiped out the cushion and left it a three-lap shootout for the win.

Gulbrandson was able to hang on as the race returned to green, winning by two car lengths over Larson. Tracy Halouska finished third with Justin Lichty fourth and Tyler Schlumbohm fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 7, 2021)

8th annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass

Menskink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[3]; 2. 22-Steve Larson[1]; 3. 86-Tracy Halouska[10]; 4. 266-Justin Lichty[8]; 5. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[2]; 6. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[5]; 7. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[14]; 8. 18K-Dylan Clinton[15]; 9. 83-Scott Dobel[18]; 10. 72V-Jesse Vanlaningham[16]; 11. 8-Levi Vander Weide[25]; 12. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[13]; 13. 93-Rick VanderWeide[4]; 14. 52W-Weston Koop[19]; 15. 61N-Nick Brady[9]; 16. 19-Brandon Jurrens[26]; 17. 16-Jake James[11]; 18. 75-Michael Minnier[29]; 19. 20B1-Josh Bradley[6]; 20. 18-Landon Krohn[17]; 21. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[23]; 22. 46-Craig Walker[28]; 23. (DNF) 7-Colby Kasinger[24]; 24. (DNF) 57-Brandon Kuykendall[30]; 25. (DNF) 15R-Ryan Crooks[20]; 26. (DNF) 23-Justin Hanson[22]; 27. (DNF) 18Z-Zac Smith[7]; 28. (DNF) 35-Riley Crimmins[27]; 29. (DNF) 13N-Dylan Nelson[12]; 30. (DNF) 48J-Bryant Johnson[21]

B Feature 1 – 1. 18-Landon Krohn[1]; 2. 52W-Weston Koop[2]; 3. 48J-Bryant Johnson[5]; 4. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[4]; 5. 8-Levi Vander Weide[10]; 6. 35-Riley Crimmins[8]; 7. 75-Michael Minnier[14]; 8. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[11]; 9. 27-Dylan Andal[9]; 10. 17-Shaun Wright[12]; 11. 28-Terry Larsen[6]; 12. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[3]; 13. 62-Nathan Machen[7]; 14. 20-Travis Christensen[13]

B Feature 2 – 1. 52D-BJ Dahl[1]; 2. 83-Scott Dobel[6]; 3. 15R-Ryan Crooks[3]; 4. 23-Justin Hanson[2]; 5. 7-Colby Kasinger[8]; 6. 19-Brandon Jurrens[7]; 7. 46-Craig Walker[11]; 8. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[13]; 9. 61-Don Brady[12]; 10. 81-Josh Froseth[10]; 11. 6T-Todd Uhl[9]; 12. 27H-Austin Hoeft[4]; 13. 26-Matthew Machen[5]; 14. 8X-Cory Roe[14]

Heat 1 – 1. 18Z-Zac Smith[8]; 2. 16-Jake James[2]; 3. 86-Tracy Halouska[6]; 4. 61N-Nick Brady[11]; 5. 52W-Weston Koop[3]; 6. 26-Matthew Machen[5]; 7. 28-Terry Larsen[9]; 8. 7-Colby Kasinger[7]; 9. 27-Dylan Andal[1]; 10. 17-Shaun Wright[4]; 11. 75-Michael Minnier[10]

Heat 2 – 1. 266-Justin Lichty[5]; 2. 22-Steve Larson[10]; 3. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[11]; 4. 72V-Jesse Vanlaningham[1]; 5. 23-Justin Hanson[3]; 6. 48J-Bryant Johnson[2]; 7. 83-Scott Dobel[6]; 8. 62-Nathan Machen[4]; 9. 6T-Todd Uhl[7]; 10. 61-Don Brady[9]; 11. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[8]

Heat 3 – 1. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[4]; 2. 20B1-Josh Bradley[9]; 3. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[3]; 4. 18-Landon Krohn[1]; 5. 52D-BJ Dahl[6]; 6. 15R-Ryan Crooks[7]; 7. 27H-Austin Hoeft[10]; 8. 19-Brandon Jurrens[5]; 9. 8-Levi Vander Weide[8]; 10. 46-Craig Walker[2]; 11. 8X-Cory Roe[11]

Heat 4 – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[4]; 2. 20-Travis Christensen[2]; 3. 93-Rick VanderWeide[6]; 4. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[3]; 5. 13N-Dylan Nelson[9]; 6. 18K-Dylan Clinton[10]; 7. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[7]; 8. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[11]; 9. 35-Riley Crimmins[5]; 10. 81-Josh Froseth[8]; 11. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[1]

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[7]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[5]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[3]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[4]; 5. 28H-Parker Hale[11]; 6. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[6]; 7. 99T-Eric Turner[24]; 8. 24C-Jim Chisholm[14]; 9. F1-Mitchell Franklin[10]; 10. 05-Jeremy Lile[2]; 11. 25-Joe Chisholm[8]; 12. 60-Colby Mann[13]; 13. 10P-Dayton Pursley[22]; 14. 3T-Tony Jackson Jr[12]; 15. 54W-Shawn Whitman[20]; 16. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[21]; 17. 43-Zach Brom[16]; 18. 98K-Kenton Allen[1]; 19. (DNF) 14-Quentin Taylor[19]; 20. (DNF) 4-Jason Bass[17]; 21. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[23]; 22. (DNF) 31P-Luke Phillips[15]; 23. (DNF) 22C-Cole Campbell[9]; 24. (DNF) 25H-Galen Hassler[18]

A Feature 2 – 1. 18-JC Morton[5]; 2. 28B-Andy Bryant[4]; 3. 83-JC Newell[2]; 4. 7B-Terry Schultz[7]; 5. RED1-Dan Wheeler[1]; 6. 66G-Ryan Gillmore[14]; 7. 75-Cole Suckow[3]; 8. X2-Brian Bolin[11]; 9. 19K-Kyle Slader[10]; 10. 95X-Shaun Walski[17]; 11. 17-Neil Johnston[12]; 12. 7J-Jake Richards[23]; 13. 32-Robbe Ewing[16]; 14. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[6]; 15. 181-Luke Nieman[8]; 16. 6P-John Potter[9]; 17. 1-Kyle Henning[21]; 18. 510-Cody King[15]; 19. 1BB-Matthew Kay[13]; 20. 85T-Brandon Toftee[18]; 21. 2T-Todd Luke[24]; 22. 24-Jerry Ellis[20]; 23. 06-Christopher Theodore[22]; 24. 72-Alex Schubbe[19]

B Feature 1 – 1. 60-Colby Mann[2]; 2. 31P-Luke Phillips[1]; 3. 4-Jason Bass[4]; 4. 14-Quentin Taylor[7]; 5. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[14]; 6. 14J-Jacob Hodges[16]; 7. 98G-James Gates[9]; 8. 31-Gene Parvin[13]; 9. 21-Greg Scheffler[15]; 10. 39-Dwight Brown[11]; 11. 3-Jay Lamons[6]; 12. 24L-Dakota Lowe[12]; 13. 4S-Andrew Sheetz[8]; 14. 52-Trevor Kracht[10]; 15. 19B-Kaleb Bray[18]; 16. 21K-Dave Kennedy[20]; 17. 75J-Kyle Ledford[3]; 18. 28J-Jackson Hale[17]; 19. (DNS) 54LM-David Higgins; 20. (DNS) 21D-Dom Mueller

B Feature 2 – 1. 1BB-Matthew Kay[2]; 2. 510-Cody King[1]; 3. 95X-Shaun Walski[5]; 4. 72-Alex Schubbe[3]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[4]; 6. 7J-Jake Richards[6]; 7. 22T-Tyler Tesch[7]; 8. 19-Dylan Cantwell[11]; 9. 15P-Colin Pierce[8]; 10. 67-Sawyer Swatek[10]; 11. 33S-Ben Stockton[12]; 12. 7-Daniel Cowett[9]; 13. 8X-Josh Roney[19]; 14. 34-Donnie Aust[14]; 15. 55J-Jeremy Short[13]; 16. 780-Thomas Yount[16]; 17. 39X-Jason Sivils[15]; 18. 28C-Thomas Creech[17]; 19. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[20]; 20. (DNS) 15-Cayden Stacye

B Feature 3 – 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[2]; 2. 43-Zach Brom[1]; 3. 25H-Galen Hassler[4]; 4. 54W-Shawn Whitman[3]; 5. 10P-Dayton Pursley[9]; 6. 99T-Eric Turner[17]; 7. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[7]; 8. 53-Tianna Mithun[5]; 9. 97-Damien Vandenberg[13]; 10. 16-Dan Hovden[19]; 11. 5L-Wesley Long[15]; 12. 64-John Ross[6]; 13. 07A-Logan Alseth[8]; 14. 20-Chad Fuller[11]; 15. 66-Keagen Einck[18]; 16. 11L-Logan Smith[20]; 17. 77-Colton Kaskie[14]; 18. 17R-Rylee Fuller[12]; 19. 7D-Davis Givens[10]; 20. (DNS) 71-Jerry Brown

B Feature 4 – 1. 66G-Ryan Gillmore[2]; 2. 32-Robbe Ewing[5]; 3. 5-Reece Solander[9]; 4. 85T-Brandon Toftee[8]; 5. 24-Jerry Ellis[1]; 6. 06-Christopher Theodore[3]; 7. 2T-Todd Luke[16]; 8. 21T-Trevor Tesch[12]; 9. 33-Ethan Lamons[11]; 10. 11D-Cole Dennis[14]; 11. 22-Justin Voeltz[17]; 12. 175-Jason Park[10]; 13. 28-Wesley Briggs[13]; 14. 68-Dan Daniels[4]; 15. 38J-JD Jackson[6]; 16. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[15]; 17. 3W-Bronson Wicker[18]; 18. 3D-David Harris[7]; 19. 476X-Troy Hovey[19]

Heat 1 – 1. 181-Luke Nieman[1]; 2. X2-Brian Bolin[2]; 3. 24-Jerry Ellis[4]; 4. 510-Cody King[8]; 5. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[5]; 6. 4S-Andrew Sheetz[7]; 7. 3D-David Harris[11]; 8. 19-Dylan Cantwell[9]; 9. 55J-Jeremy Short[10]; 10. 39X-Jason Sivils[12]; 11. 54LM-David Higgins[6]; 12. 15-Cayden Stacye[3]

Heat 2 – 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[8]; 2. 98K-Kenton Allen[9]; 3. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[7]; 4. 4-Jason Bass[5]; 5. 14-Quentin Taylor[3]; 6. 3-Jay Lamons[10]; 7. 39-Dwight Brown[6]; 8. 52-Trevor Kracht[11]; 9. 33-Ethan Lamons[12]; 10. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[1]; 11. 3W-Bronson Wicker[4]; 12. 22-Justin Voeltz[2]

Heat 3 – 1. 83-JC Newell[2]; 2. 66-Keagen Einck[3]; 3. 8X-Josh Roney[7]; 4. 75-Cole Suckow[6]; 5. 66G-Ryan Gillmore[1]; 6. 43-Zach Brom[8]; 7. 24C-Jim Chisholm[11]; 8. 25H-Galen Hassler[12]; 9. 07A-Logan Alseth[10]; 10. 20-Chad Fuller[9]; 11. 34-Donnie Aust[5]; 12. 14J-Jacob Hodges[4]

Heat 4 – 1. 18-JC Morton[7]; 2. 476X-Troy Hovey[9]; 3. 19B-Kaleb Bray[2]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 5. 75J-Kyle Ledford[1]; 6. RED1-Dan Wheeler[11]; 7. 72-Alex Schubbe[10]; 8. 68-Dan Daniels[12]; 9. 7-Daniel Cowett[8]; 10. 17R-Rylee Fuller[5]; 11. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[3]; 12. 71-Jerry Brown[6]

Heat 5 – 1. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[4]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 3. 17-Neil Johnston[5]; 4. 3T-Tony Jackson Jr[9]; 5. 32-Robbe Ewing[7]; 6. 95X-Shaun Walski[11]; 7. 7D-Davis Givens[2]; 8. 33S-Ben Stockton[3]; 9. 97-Damien Vandenberg[10]; 10. 2T-Todd Luke[8]; 11. 99T-Eric Turner[1]

Heat 6 – 1. 28B-Andy Bryant[3]; 2. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[7]; 4. 06-Christopher Theodore[6]; 5. 38J-JD Jackson[2]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[11]; 7. 98G-James Gates[9]; 8. 31-Gene Parvin[8]; 9. 77-Colton Kaskie[5]; 10. 780-Thomas Yount[4]; 11. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[10]

Heat 7 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[2]; 2. 19K-Kyle Slader[1]; 3. 60-Colby Mann[4]; 4. 1-Kyle Henning[5]; 5. 22T-Tyler Tesch[3]; 6. 15P-Colin Pierce[7]; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley[8]; 8. 67-Sawyer Swatek[11]; 9. 11D-Cole Dennis[6]; 10. 28C-Thomas Creech[9]; 11. 11L-Logan Smith[10]

Heat 8 – 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[5]; 2. 6P-John Potter[3]; 3. 16-Dan Hovden[7]; 4. 1BB-Matthew Kay[4]; 5. 21D-Dom Mueller[2]; 6. 54W-Shawn Whitman[10]; 7. 64-John Ross[9]; 8. 5-Reece Solander[8]; 9. 24L-Dakota Lowe[1]; 10. 21-Greg Scheffler[6]; 11. 5L-Wesley Long[11]

Heat 9 – 1. 25-Joe Chisholm[3]; 2. 28H-Parker Hale[1]; 3. 31P-Luke Phillips[5]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell[11]; 5. 7J-Jake Richards[6]; 6. 85T-Brandon Toftee[4]; 7. 175-Jason Park[2]; 8. 21T-Trevor Tesch[7]; 9. 28-Wesley Briggs[10]; 10. 28J-Jackson Hale[8]; 11. 21K-Dave Kennedy[9]

Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 – 1. 24-Josh Zieman[3]; 2. 2J-Steve Jackson[6]; 3. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[10]; 4. 15-Mitch Hovden[1]; 5. 97-Lynn Panos[4]; 6. 14-Todd Staley[2]; 7. 417-Kevin Anderson[17]; 8. 7-Doug Keller[11]; 9. 8M-James McMillin[19]; 10. 11K-Darrin Korthals[7]; 11. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[13]; 12. 35C-Bill Crimmins[22]; 13. 10-Bryan Bennett[9]; 14. 9H-Nic Hanes[12]; 15. 31-Ed Griggs[18]; 16. 29-Brady Link[5]; 17. 808-Chance Hillman[8]; 18. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[15]; 19. 13-Lyle Dietrich[16]; 20. 43K-Josh Kelderman[23]; 21. 10A-John Ades[24]; 22. 7J-Scott Johnson[21]; 23. (DNF) 43-Calvin Lange[20]; 24. (DNF) 67-Kyle Falck[14]

A Feature 2 – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[5]; 2. 1G-Pat Graham[1]; 3. 54-David Hendrix[6]; 4. 44-Dillon Anderson[4]; 5. 26-Burl Woods[8]; 6. 21-Myles Michehl[20]; 7. 541-Robert White[14]; 8. 32X-Rich Gregoire[3]; 9. 88-Jeff Dixon[2]; 10. 35-Johnny Coats[10]; 11. 21X-Xander Treichel[11]; 12. 32-Dennie Belknap[17]; 13. 15X-Thomas Kracht[24]; 14. 32K-Michael Knight[23]; 15. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[21]; 16. 33-Kevin Donlan[9]; 17. 87T-Travis Shipman[13]; 18. 105-Clint Hedge[12]; 19. 121-Kenzie Ritter[22]; 20. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[15]; 21. (DNF) 21A-Aaron Sauter[19]; 22. (DNF) 42T-Tim Shields[7]; 23. (DNF) 23-Brayden Gjere[16]; 24. (DNF) 12A-Scotty Allen[18]

B Feature 1 – 1. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[3]; 2. 541-Robert White[1]; 3. 13-Lyle Dietrich[2]; 4. 32-Dennie Belknap[6]; 5. 8M-James McMillin[15]; 6. 21-Myles Michehl[5]; 7. 35C-Bill Crimmins[14]; 8. 32K-Michael Knight[4]; 9. 74-Jason Josselyn[10]; 10. 25NY-Jay Prevete[8]; 11. 4G-John Gamble[7]; 12. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[9]; 13. 21D-Dalton Phillips[11]; 14. 99-Jim Cihy[12]; 15. 24W-Craig Wright[13]; 16. (DNS) 5-Shawn Allen Jr

B Feature 2 – 1. 87T-Travis Shipman[11]; 2. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[2]; 3. 23-Brayden Gjere[1]; 4. 31-Ed Griggs[3]; 5. 21A-Aaron Sauter[4]; 6. 7J-Scott Johnson[10]; 7. 121-Kenzie Ritter[6]; 8. 10A-John Ades[8]; 9. 94K-Chester Kaufman[9]; 10. 111-Jason Newman[15]; 11. 77-Zack Willis[12]; 12. 87-Dylan Suhr[5]; 13. X1-Tracy Schaefer[7]; 14. (DNS) 12-Travis Graves; 15. (DNS) 21P-Darren Phillips; 16. (DNS) 11M-Michael Woods

B Feature 3 – 1. 67-Kyle Falck[3]; 2. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[5]; 3. 417-Kevin Anderson[7]; 4. 12A-Scotty Allen[13]; 5. 43-Calvin Lange[9]; 6. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[1]; 7. 43K-Josh Kelderman[6]; 8. 15X-Thomas Kracht[15]; 9. 111B-Butch Bailey[10]; 10. 39JR-Robert Southerland[2]; 11. 10J-Justin Ades[12]; 12. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[4]; 13. 4D-Cory Kelderman[11]; 14. 39K-Shane Schmidt[8]; 15. 69N-James Barker[16]; 16. 25X-Rodger Detherage[14]

Heat 1 – 1. 42T-Tim Shields[3]; 2. 11K-Darrin Korthals[5]; 3. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[4]; 4. 26-Burl Woods[11]; 5. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[7]; 6. 87-Dylan Suhr[2]; 7. 32-Dennie Belknap[9]; 8. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[8]; 9. 25NY-Jay Prevete[12]; 10. 99-Jim Cihy[6]; 11. 15X-Thomas Kracht[10]; 12. 24W-Craig Wright[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 1G-Pat Graham[5]; 2. 33-Kevin Donlan[2]; 3. 7-Doug Keller[3]; 4. 24-Josh Zieman[11]; 5. 9H-Nic Hanes[9]; 6. 13-Lyle Dietrich[10]; 7. 43K-Josh Kelderman[4]; 8. 94K-Chester Kaufman[8]; 9. 10A-John Ades[12]; 10. 77-Zack Willis[7]; 11. 12-Travis Graves[6]; 12. 11M-Michael Woods[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 54-David Hendrix[2]; 2. 10-Bryan Bennett[1]; 3. 21X-Xander Treichel[3]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 5. 67-Kyle Falck[4]; 6. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[5]; 7. 21-Myles Michehl[10]; 8. X1-Tracy Schaefer[9]; 9. 7J-Scott Johnson[8]; 10. 21D-Dalton Phillips[12]; 11. 21P-Darren Phillips[11]; 12. 25X-Rodger Detherage[6]

Heat 4 – 1. 29-Brady Link[3]; 2. 15-Mitch Hovden[7]; 3. 35C-Bill Crimmins[5]; 4. 808-Chance Hillman[8]; 5. 32X-Rich Gregoire[11]; 6. 32K-Michael Knight[4]; 7. 39JR-Robert Southerland[9]; 8. 21A-Aaron Sauter[12]; 9. 39K-Shane Schmidt[2]; 10. 74-Jason Josselyn[6]; 11. 87T-Travis Shipman[1]; 12. 5-Shawn Allen Jr[10]

Heat 5 – 1. 88-Jeff Dixon[1]; 2. 97-Lynn Panos[11]; 3. 44-Dillon Anderson[6]; 4. 541-Robert White[4]; 5. 31-Ed Griggs[2]; 6. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[10]; 7. 121-Kenzie Ritter[3]; 8. 417-Kevin Anderson[9]; 9. 43-Calvin Lange[5]; 10. 10J-Justin Ades[7]; 11. 111-Jason Newman[8]; 12. 69N-James Barker[12]

Heat 6 – 1. 14-Todd Staley[5]; 2. 38T-Dylan Thornton[8]; 3. 2J-Steve Jackson[7]; 4. 23-Brayden Gjere[4]; 5. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[1]; 6. 105-Clint Hedge[12]; 7. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[11]; 8. 4G-John Gamble[10]; 9. 111B-Butch Bailey[9]; 10. 4D-Cory Kelderman[2]; 11. 8M-James McMillin[6]; 12. 12A-Scotty Allen[3]

American Racer USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 – 1. 49T-Jake Timm[2]; 2. 07C-Cory Crapser[4]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[6]; 4. 1X-Matt Johnson[3]; 5. 99-Josh Angst[8]; 6. 15W-Kale Westover[7]; 7. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[14]; 8. 15-Alex Williamson[1]; 9. 65-Tyler Davis[13]; 10. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[11]; 11. 107-Brandon Givens[20]; 12. 14W-Dustin Walker[19]; 13. 8-Dillon McCowan[5]; 14. 00S-Chris Spalding[16]; 15. 3B-Nic Bidinger[17]; 16. 07-Daniel Harris[12]; 17. 38C-Jason Pursley[15]; 18. 57-Duke Erickson[21]; 19. (DNF) 777-Al Hejna[10]; 20. (DNF) 03-Chase Jones[23]; 21. (DNF) 64-Casey Fowler[22]; 22. (DNF) 20JR-Chase Rudolf[9]; 23. (DNF) D25-David Tanner[24]; 24. (DNF) 75-Kyle Ledford[18]

A Feature 2 – 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[2]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[3]; 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff[6]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[8]; 5. 91-Joe Duvall[9]; 6. 02-Tanner Mullens[4]; 7. 71-Jason Cummins[10]; 8. 21-Ryan Middaugh[1]; 9. 3J-Jake Nightingale[13]; 10. 98-Kevin Stoa[14]; 11. 10-Dustin Robinson[7]; 12. 96-Cody Brill[24]; 13. 7G-Sean Gaddis[12]; 14. 89-Tyler Hibner[19]; 15. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[16]; 16. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 17. 25-Scotty Roberts[18]; 18. 5D-Devon Havlik[17]; 19. 73B-Shad Badder[21]; 20. 17H-Brent Holman[20]; 21. 51W-JT Wasmund[11]; 22. (DNF) 7-Daniel Franklin[23]; 23. (DNF) 9L-Vince Lucas[15]; 24. (DNS) 21F-Johnny Fennewald

B Feature 1 – 1. 65-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 98-Kevin Stoa[2]; 3. 00S-Chris Spalding[5]; 4. 5D-Devon Havlik[4]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker[3]; 6. 17H-Brent Holman[7]; 7. 64-Casey Fowler[9]; 8. 7-Daniel Franklin[6]; 9. 74-Rodney Schweizer[12]; 10. 19K-Jared Klick[8]; 11. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[15]; 12. 29H-Joe Horgdal[10]; 13. 00-Scott Bryant[14]; 14. 22-Justin Voeltz[11]; 15. 99B-Brandyn Ryan[16]; 16. (DNS) 17C-Lucas Conley

B Feature 2 – 1. 3J-Jake Nightingale[8]; 2. 38C-Jason Pursley[1]; 3. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[5]; 4. 75-Kyle Ledford[6]; 5. 89-Tyler Hibner[12]; 6. 57-Duke Erickson[11]; 7. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[10]; 8. D25-David Tanner[4]; 9. 88R-AJ Vasquez[3]; 10. 6-Jason Payton[7]; 11. 92-Tyler Grooms[15]; 12. 77-Ronnie Yanacsek[9]; 13. 9D8-Paden Phillips[2]; 14. (DNS) 22N-Kevin Newell; 15. (DNS) 11C-Andy Chrisenberry

B Feature 3 – 1. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 2. 9L-Vince Lucas[8]; 3. 3B-Nic Bidinger[4]; 4. 25-Scotty Roberts[2]; 5. 107-Brandon Givens[3]; 6. 73B-Shad Badder[9]; 7. 03-Chase Jones[11]; 8. 27H-Dylan Glass[7]; 9. 96-Cody Brill[6]; 10. 24D-Donnie Fellers[10]; 11. 101-Kevin Dickson[12]; 12. 45-Nick Stroupe[5]; 13. 51T-Tim Thomas[13]; 14. 49-Lane Whitney[14]; 15. (DNS) 91X-Randy Timms

Heat 1 – 1. 02-Tanner Mullens[7]; 2. 99-Josh Angst[6]; 3. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[4]; 4. 20JR-Chase Rudolf[9]; 5. 9D8-Paden Phillips[1]; 6. D25-David Tanner[2]; 7. 88R-AJ Vasquez[12]; 8. 27H-Dylan Glass[10]; 9. 77-Ronnie Yanacsek[5]; 10. 22-Justin Voeltz[11]; 11. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry[3]; 12. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 15W-Kale Westover[10]; 2. 15-Alex Williamson[2]; 3. 777-Al Hejna[5]; 4. 49T-Jake Timm[11]; 5. 65-Tyler Davis[8]; 6. 107-Brandon Givens[1]; 7. 6-Jason Payton[7]; 8. 45-Nick Stroupe[12]; 9. 73B-Shad Badder[6]; 10. 74-Rodney Schweizer[9]; 11. 00-Scott Bryant[4]; 12. 51T-Tim Thomas[3]

Heat 3 – 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[1]; 2. 21-Ryan Middaugh[7]; 3. 51W-JT Wasmund[2]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[11]; 5. 98-Kevin Stoa[6]; 6. 3B-Nic Bidinger[4]; 7. 17H-Brent Holman[3]; 8. 3J-Jake Nightingale[5]; 9. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[8]; 10. 89-Tyler Hibner[9]; 11. 92-Tyler Grooms[10]; 12. 99B-Brandyn Ryan[12]

Heat 4 – 1. 1X-Matt Johnson[3]; 2. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 4. 91-Joe Duvall[9]; 5. 25-Scotty Roberts[4]; 6. 00S-Chris Spalding[6]; 7. 96-Cody Brill[1]; 8. 75-Kyle Ledford[11]; 9. 24D-Donnie Fellers[8]; 10. 101-Kevin Dickson[10]; 11. 17C-Lucas Conley[12]; 12. 22N-Kevin Newell[5]

Heat 5 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[3]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[6]; 3. 71-Jason Cummins[5]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[1]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker[4]; 6. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[10]; 7. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[9]; 8. 9L-Vince Lucas[8]; 9. 64-Casey Fowler[11]; 10. 57-Duke Erickson[2]; 11. 49-Lane Whitney[7]

Heat 6 – 1. 07C-Cory Crapser[4]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan[5]; 3. 07-Daniel Harris[2]; 4. 10-Dustin Robinson[10]; 5. 7G-Sean Gaddis[9]; 6. 5D-Devon Havlik[1]; 7. 7-Daniel Franklin[8]; 8. 19K-Jared Klick[3]; 9. 29H-Joe Horgdal[7]; 10. 03-Chase Jones[6]; 11. 91X-Randy Timms[11]

Coming up Friday: Action continues on Friday with a 6 p.m. start. Classes in action again are American Racer USRA Modifieds, Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks with USRA Tuners joining the card.

A complete show of qualifying heat races and main events will be held each night. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to help determine lineups for Saturday’s main events.

A dodge ball tournament is schedule for 10 a.m. Friday by the pit shack. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. with a $50 entry free for six players per team and a maximum of 16 teams.

A cornhole tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Midway by the USMTS droppable-1633378990145trailer. Sign-up starts at 9 for a maximum of 64 teams with a $50 entry fee. The top five finishers will be paid.

Summit USRA Nationals schedule/ticket info

Friday

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 and over) – $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $45

Pit pass- $35

Adult 2-day general admission – $45

Senior/Military 3-day general admission – $39

Youth 3-day general admission – $15

2-day pit pass – $75

Saturday

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.