Summit USRA Nationals opener boasts record-setting night, seven prelim winners

Fantastic weather and a record car count for the Lucas Oil Speedway and the event made for a fast, fun and exciting opening night for the 8th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” in Wheatland, Mo.

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks: Thursday’s kickoff boasted seven qualifying features with the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks getting the night’s finales started with their 20-lapper and a familiar name seeing the checkered flag first.

After sneaking past Steve Larson with four laps in the books, six-time Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock national champ Dustin Gulbrandson led the final 16 laps en route to his division-best 15th feature win of 2021.

With the win worth $750, including $450 for his 45 starts in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series this year, the 31-year-old from Sioux Falls, S.D., is in the driver’s seat for his seventh national points title in eight seasons.

Larson applied the pressure the rest of the distance but wound up settling for runner-up money while Tracy Halouska, Justin Lichty and Tyler Schlumbohm rounded out the top five.

USRA B-Mods: The USRA B-Mods staged two qualifying features and two drivers that can navigate Lucas Oil Speedway with their eyes closed found their way to the front.

In the first 20-lap feature, two-time USRA B-Mod national champion and reigning track champ Kris Jackson took the win, taking the lead on lap 3 and leading the rest of the way for a $400 paycheck plus a $380 bonus for his 38 USRA-sanctioned starts during the 2021 campaign.

Shadren Turner held off Tyler Kidwell for second while another two-time USRA B-Mod national champion, Brandon Hare, finished fourth in front of Minnesota’s Parker Hale.

It was champ vs. champ in the second USRA B-Mod feature as 2016 national champion Andy Bryant dominated most of the race but 2015 national champion J.C. Morton snuck by with two laps remaining and went on to take the win.

While Morton earned $720 for his efforts, Bryant settled for second place with J.C. Newell, Terry Schultz and Dan Wheeler filling the rest of the spots in the top five.

Medieval USRA Stock Cars: Action also featured a pair of 20-lap qualifying main events for the Medieval USRA Stock Cars with second-generation racer Josh Zieman and collecting the checkered flags.

Zieman, who started third, ran there for the first three laps before squirting past USMTS boss Todd Staley for the lead and then racing his way to the win 17 laps later. The win was worth $520, including $120 for his 12 starts this season.

Meanwhile, a great battle throughout the top ten positions saw veteran racer Steve Jackson get around seven-time and defending Medieval USRA Stock Car national champ Mitch Hovden to finish second.

Modified racer and RPM Speedway (Crandall, Texas) co-promoter Kevin Sustaire also got by Hovden on the final lap to take third while Lynn Panos followed in fifth.

In his first USRA event and maiden voyage to the Lucas Oil Speedway, California’s Dylan Thornton paced the final 13 laps of the second feature to take a $400 win ahead of Pat Graham and track champion David Hendrix.

Dillon Anderson, who captured the 2012 Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock national title and won the Medieval USRA Stock Car main event in the inaugural Summit USRA Nationals in 2014, finished fourth while fifth went to Burl Woods.

USRA Modifieds: The first of two 20-lap qualifying features went to Jake Timm who gets seems to get hotter as the weather gets colder. Just two weeks after winning two of the three nights at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree, Timm tracked down early leader Cory Crapser to claim the $500 top prize plus a $180 bonus.

Crapser collected runner-up money with Dean Wille, Matt Johnson and Josh Angst completing the top five finishers.

It was another Minnesota racer rolling to victory in the second feature as USMTS regular and USRA Modified national title contender Dustin Sorensen withstood a late-race challenge from 2014 USRA Nationals winner Rodney Sanders.

Ranked fifth in USRA Modified national points entering this weekend, took $700 home with him while Sanders fended off Tyler Wolff for second place while 2015 Summit USRA Nationals winner Darron Fuqua bested Joe Duvall for fourth.

Drawing for dollars: During the driver’s meeting prior to heat race action, the name of one driver in each class was randomly selected to receive a $10 bonus for every USRA-sanctioned start this year.

With 44 racers entered, Riley Crimmins was the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock winner and earned $220 for his 22 starts while Andy Bryant’s name was drawn from the pool of 103 USRA B-Mod competitors and pocketed $280 for his 28 starts.

Among the 72 Medieval USRA Stock Cars in attendance, Kevin Donlan’s 40 starts netted the Decorah, Iowa, driver a cool $400. At the other end of the spectrum, 70 USRA Modifieds were on hand and Andy Chrisenberry’s name was drawn, but no money was awarded as this was his first start of the year in the division.

Record-setting start: The car count for Thursday was a Summit USRA Nationals record 289 entries, but that will be broken again Friday when the USRA Tuners join the program. There are 35 entered so far. The number of entries in all four divisions Thursday were also individual class records for the event.

Combined points from Thursday and Friday determine lineups for Saturday.

Race time Friday and Saturday is 6 p.m. with a complete show of qualifying heat races and main events will be held each night. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to determine lineups for Saturday’s main events and last-chance qualifiers.

If you can't be there in person, RacinDirt has you covered with live coverage of every lap of every race in every division.

Schedule and ticket info:

Friday, October 8

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $20

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $45

Pit pass – $35

Adult 2-day general admission – $45

Senior/military 2-day general admission – $39

Youth 2-day general admission – $15

2-day pit pass – $75

Saturday, October 9

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $25

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $40

Tickets for single days and multi-day passes may be purchased at the gate or online. Drivers may register at the pit gate when arriving. Entry fees are $200 for Modifieds, $150 for Stock Cars and B-Mods, $100 for Hobby Stocks and $50 for Tuners.

On Friday, a Dodgeball Tournament is schedule for 10 a.m. by the pit shack. Sign-up starts at 9 with a $50 entry free for six players per team and a maximum of 16 teams. Musician Joe Inman will perform on the drag boat midway after the races.

A Cornhole Tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. on the midway by the USMTS trailer. Sign-up starts at 9 for a maximum of 64 teams with a $50 entry fee. The top five will be paid.

Most camping spots are sold out. Only primitive dry camping remains, on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 per night, per tent/camper. Those areas are in the timber on the east side of the campground and north of the camp shack located east of Speedway Drive. People will need to check in at the camp shack before dropping campers in the spots they have chosen.

There are a few suites available Thursday and Friday, but as a whole suite holding 18-27 people. Contact Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for pricing and availability, plus ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

8th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass – Night 1 of 3

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (9) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

5. (1) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

6. (2) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

7. (12) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

8. (10) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas

9. (5) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

10. (11) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

11. (3) 11C Andy Chrisenberry, Holden, Mo.

12. (8) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (10) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

2. (2) 15 Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (5) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

4. (11) 49T Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (1) 107 Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (7) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (12) 45 Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, N.C.

9. (6) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

10. (9) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

11. (4) 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

12. (3) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (7) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

3. (2) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

4. (11) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (6) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

6. (4) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

7. (3) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark.

8. (5) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

9. (8) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

10. (9) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

11. (10) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

12. (12) 99B Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, Ill.

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (3) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

2. (2) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

3. (7) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

4. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (4) 25 Scotty Roberts, Columbia, Mo.

6. (6) 00S Chris Spalding, Wellsville, Mo.

7. (1) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (11) 75 Kyle Ledford, Greenwood, Ark.

9. (8) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.

10. (10) 101 Kevin Dickson, Lubbock, Texas

11. (12) 17C Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

12. (5) 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

Heat #5 (10 laps):

1. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

4. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (4) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

6. (10) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

7. (9) 16S Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

8. (8) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

9. (11) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

10. (2) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (7) 49 Lane Whitney, Sturgeon, Mo.

Heat #6 (10 laps):

1. (4) 07C Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (2) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

4. (10) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

5. (9) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (1) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

7. (8) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.

8. (3) 19K Jared Klick, Auxvasse, Mo.

9. (7) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

10. (6) 03 Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

11. (11) 91X Randy Timms, Wheatland, Okla.

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (2) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

3. (5) 00S Chris Spalding, Wellsville, Mo.

4. (4) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

5. (3) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

6. (7) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark.

7. (9) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

8. (6) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.

9. (12) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (8) 19K Jared Klick, Auxvasse, Mo.

11. (14) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

12. (10) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

13. (13) 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

14. (11) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

15. (15) 99B Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, Ill.

DNS – 17C Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps):

1. (8) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

2. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (5) 16S Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

4. (6) 75 Kyle Ledford, Greenwood, Ark.

5. (12) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

6. (11) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (10) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

8. (4) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (3) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, MI

10. (7) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

11. (13) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

12. (9) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

13. (2) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

DNS – 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

DNS – 11C Andy Chrisenberry, Holden, Mo.

“B” Feature #3 (15 laps):

1. (1) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

2. (8) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

3. (4) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

4. (2) 25 Scotty Roberts, Columbia, Mo.

5. (3) 107 Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (9) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

7. (11) 03 Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

8. (6) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

9. (7) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas

10. (10) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.

11. (12) 101 Kevin Dickson, Lubbock, Texas

12. (5) 45 Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, NC

13. (13) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

14. (14) 49 Lane Whitney, Sturgeon, Mo.

DNS – 91X Randy Timms, Wheatland, Okla.

“A” Feature #1 (20 laps):

1. (2) 49T Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (4) 07C Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (6) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

4. (3) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

5. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (7) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

7. (14) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

8. (1) 15 Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (13) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

10. (11) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

11. (20) 107 Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (19) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

13. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

14. (16) 00S Chris Spalding, Wellsville, Mo.

15. (17) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

16. (12) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

17. (15) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

18. (21) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

19. (10) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

20. (23) 03 Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

21. (22) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

22. (9) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

23. (24) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

24. (18) 75 Kyle Ledford, Greenwood, Ark.

“A” Feature #2 (20 laps):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (10) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

8. (1) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

9. (13) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

10. (14) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

11. (7) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

12. (23) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

13. (12) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

14. (19) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

15. (16) 16S Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

16. (5) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

17. (18) 25 Scotty Roberts, Columbia, Mo.

18. (17) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

19. (21) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

20. (20) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark.

21. (11) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

22. (22) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.

23. (15) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

DNS – 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (3) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (5) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

3. (4) 5JR Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

4. (11) 26 Burl Woods, Republic, Mo.

5. (7) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

6. (2) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa

7. (9) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

8. (8) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

9. (12) 25NY Jay Prevete, Windsor, Mo.

10. (6) 99 Jim Cihy, Warsaw, Mo.

11. (10) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

12. (1) 24W Craig Wright, Arma, Kan.

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (5) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

2. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

3. (3) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (11) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

5. (9) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

6. (10) 13 Lyle Dietrich, Bolivar, Mo.

7. (4) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

8. (8) 94K Chester Kaufman, Jamesport, Mo.

9. (12) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

10. (7) 77 Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

11. (6) 12 Travis Graves, New Home, Texas

12. (1) 11M Michael Woods, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo.

2. (1) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

3. (3) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

4. (7) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

5. (4) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

6. (5) 31T Tanner Calhoun, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (10) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (9) X1 Tracy Schaefer, Topeka, Kan.

9. (8) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

10. (12) 21D Dalton Phillips, Butler, Mo.

11. (11) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

12. (6) 25X Rodger Detherage, Windsor, Mo.

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (3) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa

2. (7) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (8) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

4. (11) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

5. (4) 32K Michael Knight, Leavenworth, Kan.

6. (9) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

7. (12) 21A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (2) 39K Shane Schmidt, Topeka, Kan.

9. (6) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

10. (1) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

11. (10) 5 Shawn Allen Jr., Wichita, Kan.

12. (5) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Heat #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

2. (11) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

3. (6) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

4. (4) 541 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (2) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

6. (10) 45 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (3) 121 Kenzie Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

8. (9) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (5) 43 Calvin Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

10. (7) 10J Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

11. (8) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

12. (12) 69N James Barker, Nevada, Mo.

Heat #6 (10 laps):

1. (5) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

2. (8) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

3. (7) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

4. (4) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

5. (1) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

6. (12) 105 Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (11) 12S Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

8. (10) 4G John Gamble, Strafford, Mo.

9. (9) 111B Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

10. (2) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

11. (6) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

12. (3) 12A Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps):

1. (3) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

2. (1) 541 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (2) 13 Lyle Dietrich, Bolivar, Mo.

4. (6) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

5. (15) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

6. (5) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (14) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (4) 32K Michael Knight, Leavenworth, Kan.

9. (10) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

10. (8) 25NY Jay Prevete, Windsor, Mo.

11. (7) 4G John Gamble, Strafford, Mo.

12. (9) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

13. (11) 21D Dalton Phillips, Butler, Mo.

14. (12) 99 Jim Cihy, Warsaw, Mo.

15. (13) 24W Craig Wright, Arma, Kan.

DNS – 5 Shawn Allen Jr., Wichita, Kan.

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps):

1. (11) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

2. (2) 45 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (1) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

4. (3) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

5. (4) 21A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (10) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

7. (6) 121 Kenzie Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

8. (8) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (9) 94K Chester Kaufman, Jamesport, Mo.

10. (14) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

11. (13) 11M Michael Woods, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (12) 77 Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

13. (5) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa

14. (7) X1 Tracy Schaefer, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 12 Travis Graves, New Home, Texas

DNS – 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

“B” Feature #3 (15 laps):

1. (3) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

2. (5) 31T Tanner Calhoun, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

4. (13) 12A Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

5. (9) 43 Calvin Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

6. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

7. (6) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

8. (15) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

9. (10) 111B Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

10. (2) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

11. (12) 10J Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

12. (4) 12S Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

13. (11) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

14. (8) 39K Shane Schmidt, Topeka, Kan.

15. (16) 69N James Barker, Nevada, Mo.

16. (14) 25X Rodger Detherage, Windsor, Mo.

“A” Feature #1 (20 laps):

1. (3) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

2. (6) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

3. (10) 5JR Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

4. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

5. (4) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

6. (2) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

7. (17) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (11) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

9. (19) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

10. (7) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

11. (13) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

12. (22) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

13. (9) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

14. (12) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

15. (18) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

16. (5) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa

17. (8) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

18. (15) 45 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

19. (16) 13 Lyle Dietrich, Bolivar, Mo.

20. (23) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

21. (24) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

22. (21) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

23. (20) 43 Calvin Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

24. (14) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

“A” Feature #2 (20 laps):

1. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

2. (1) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

3. (6) 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo.

4. (4) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

5. (8) 26 Burl Woods, Republic, Mo.

6. (20) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (14) 541 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

8. (3) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

9. (2) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

10. (10) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

11. (11) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

12. (17) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

13. (24) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

14. (23) 32K Michael Knight, Leavenworth, Kan.

15. (21) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

16. (9) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

17. (13) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

18. (12) 105 Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

19. (22) 121 Kenzie Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

20. (15) 31T Tanner Calhoun, Hermitage, Mo.

21. (19) 21A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

22. (7) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

23. (16) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

24. (18) 12A Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

2. (2) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (4) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

4. (8) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

5. (5) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

6. (7) 4S Andrew Sheetz, Tina, Mo.

7. (11) 3D David Harris, Chilhowee, Mo.

8. (9) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

9. (10) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.

10. (12) 39X Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo.

11. (6) 54LM David Higgins, Parker, Kan.

12. (3) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (8) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (9) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

3. (7) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

4. (5) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (3) 14 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (10) 3 Jay Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.

7. (6) 39 Dwight Brown, Bolivar, Mo.

8. (11) 52 Trevor Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

9. (12) 33 Ethan Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.

10. (1) 7DJ Dallas Joyce, Chanute, Kan.

11. (4) 3W Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

12. (2) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 83 J.C. Newell, Buffalo, Mo.

2. (6) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa

3. (1) 66G Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (8) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

5. (11) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (12) 25H Galen Hassler, Columbia, Mo.

7. (10) 07A Logan Alseth, Winona, Minn.

8. (9) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

9. (5) 34 Donnie Aust, Mount Vernon, Mo.

10. (4) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

11. (3) 66 Keagen Einck, Decorah, Iowa

12. (7) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (7) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 05 Jeremy Lile, Higginsville, Mo.

3. (1) 75J Kyle Ledford, Greenwood, Ark.

4. (11) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

5. (10) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

6. (12) 68 Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

7. (8) 7 Daniel Cowett, Porum, Okla.

8. (5) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

9. (3) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

10. (6) 71 Jerry Brown, Butler, Mo.

11. (9) 476X Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

12. (2) 19B Kaleb Bray, Archie, Mo.

Heat #5 (10 laps):

1. (4) 17C Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

2. (6) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (5) 17 Neil Johnston, Fort Smith, Ark.

4. (9) 3T Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

5. (7) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

6. (11) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

7. (2) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

8. (3) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (10) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

10. (8) 2T Todd Luke, Stanberry, Mo.

11. (1) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

Heat #6 (10 laps):

1. (3) 28B Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2. (1) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (7) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

4. (6) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

5. (2) 38J J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

6. (11) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

7. (9) 98G James Gates, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (8) 31 Gene Parvin, Bixby, Okla.

9. (5) 77 Colton Kaskie, Sheldon, Iowa

10. (4) 780 Thomas Yount, Greenfield, Mo.

11. (10) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

Heat #7 (10 laps):

1. (2) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (1) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

3. (4) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

4. (5) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

5. (3) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

6. (7) 15P Colin Pierce, Kearney, Mo.

7. (8) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (11) 67 Sawyer Swatek, Ridgeway, Iowa

9. (6) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

10. (9) 28C Thomas Creech, Pittsburg, Mo.

11. (10) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat #8 (10 laps):

1. (5) 7B Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

2. (3) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

3. (4) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

4. (2) 21D Dom Mueller, Decorah, Iowa

5. (10) 54W Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

6. (9) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

7. (8) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

8. (1) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

9. (6) 21 Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.

10. (11) 5L Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.

11. (7) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

Heat #9 (10 laps):

1. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (1) 28H Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (5) 31P Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (11) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

5. (6) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

6. (4) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa

7. (2) 175 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (7) 21T Trevor Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

9. (10) 28 Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

10. (8) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

11. (9) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps):

1. (2) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

2. (1) 31P Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

3. (4) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (6) 14 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (13) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

6. (15) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

7. (8) 98G James Gates, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (12) 31 Gene Parvin, Bixby, Okla.

9. (14) 21 Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.

10. (10) 39 Dwight Brown, Bolivar, Mo.

11. (5) 3 Jay Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.

12. (11) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

13. (7) 4S Andrew Sheetz, Tina, Mo.

14. (9) 52 Trevor Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

15. (17) 19B Kaleb Bray, Archie, Mo.

16. (18) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

17. (3) 75J Kyle Ledford, Greenwood, Ark.

18. (16) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

DNS – 54LM David Higgins, Parker, Kan.

DNS – 21D Dom Mueller, Decorah, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps):

1. (2) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

2. (1) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

3. (5) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

4. (3) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

5. (4) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

6. (6) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (7) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

8. (11) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

9. (8) 15P Colin Pierce, Kearney, Mo.

10. (10) 67 Sawyer Swatek, Ridgeway, Iowa

11. (12) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

12. (9) 7 Daniel Cowett, Porum, Okla.

13. (19) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

14. (14) 34 Donnie Aust, Mount Vernon, Mo.

15. (13) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.

16. (16) 780 Thomas Yount, Greenfield, Mo.

17. (15) 39X Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo.

18. (17) 28C Thomas Creech, Pittsburg, Mo.

19. (19) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

DNS – 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.

“B” Feature #3 (15 laps):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (1) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 25H Galen Hassler, Columbia, Mo.

4. (3) 54W Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

5. (9) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (16) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (7) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

8. (5) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

9. (13) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

10. (18) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

11. (15) 5L Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.

12. (6) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

13. (8) 07A Logan Alseth, Winona, Minn.

14. (11) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

15. (17) 66 Keagen Einck, Decorah, Iowa

16. (19) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

17. (14) 77 Colton Kaskie, Sheldon, Iowa

18. (12) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

19. (10) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

DNS – 71 Jerry Brown, Butler, Mo.

“B” Feature #4 (15 laps):

1. (2) 66G Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2. (5) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

3. (8) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa

4. (1) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

5. (3) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

6. (16) 2T Todd Luke, Stanberry, Mo.

7. (12) 21T Trevor Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

8. (11) 33 Ethan Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.

9. (14) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

10. (17) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

11. (10) 175 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (13) 28 Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

13. (4) 68 Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

14. (6) 38J J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

15. (15) 7DJ Dallas Joyce, Chanute, Kan.

16. (18) 3W Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

17. (7) 3D David Harris, Chilhowee, Mo.

18. (19) 476X Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

19. (9) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

“A” Feature #1 (20 laps):

1. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (5) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (3) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (4) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

5. (11) 28H Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

6. (6) 17C Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

7. (24) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (14) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (10) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

10. (2) 05 Jeremy Lile, Higginsville, Mo.

11. (8) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

12. (13) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

13. (22) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

14. (12) 3T Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

15. (20) 54W Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

16. (21) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

17. (16) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

18. (1) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

19. (19) 14 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

20. (17) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

21. (23) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

22. (15) 31P Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

23. (9) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

24. (18) 25H Galen Hassler, Columbia, Mo.

“A” Feature #2 (20 laps):

1. (5) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 28B Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (2) 83 J.C. Newell, Buffalo, Mo.

4. (7) 7B Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

5. (1) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

6. (14) 66G Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

7. (3) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa

8. (11) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (10) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (17) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

11. (12) 17 Neil Johnston, Fort Smith, Ark.

12. (23) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

13. (16) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

14. (6) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

15. (8) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

16. (9) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

17. (21) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

18. (15) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

19. (13) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

20. (18) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa

21. (24) 2T Todd Luke, Stanberry, Mo.

22. (20) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

23. (22) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

24. (19) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

MEDIEVAL USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (8) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

2. (2) 16 Jake James, Winona, Minn.

3. (6) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

4. (11) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (3) 52W Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

6. (5) 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M.

7. (9) 28 Terry Larsen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (7) 7 Colby Kasinger, Broken Arrow, Okla.

9. (1) 27 Dylan Andal, Beresford, S.D.

10. (4) 17 Shaun Wright, Lovington, N.M.

11. (10) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (5) 266 Justin Lichty, Waterloo, Iowa

2. (10) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (11) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (1) 72V Jesse Van Laningham, Beatrice, Neb.

5. (3) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

6. (2) 48J Bryant Johnson, Graettinger, Iowa

7. (6) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

8. (4) 62 Nathan Machen, Roswell, N.M.

9. (7) 6T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

10. (9) 61 Don Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (8) 57 Brandon Kuykendall, Roswell, N.M.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (4) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (9) 20B1 Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

3. (3) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (1) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

5. (6) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

6. (7) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

7. (10) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa

8. (5) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (8) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (2) 46 Craig Walker, Roswell, N.M.

11. (11) 8X Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (4) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (6) 93 Rick Vander Weide, Renner, S.D.

3. (3) 81L Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

4. (9) 13N Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa

5. (10) 18K Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

6. (7) 9W Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (11) 81VT Dylan Vanden Top, George, Iowa

8. (5) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

9. (8) 81 Josh Froseth, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (1) 10X Danny Sassman Jr., Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (2) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps):

1. (1) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

2. (2) 52W Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

3. (5) 48J Bryant Johnson, Graettinger, Iowa

4. (4) 9W Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (10) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (8) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (14) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

8. (11) 10X Danny Sassman Jr, Fort Dodge, Iowa

9. (9) 27 Dylan Andal, Beresford, S.D.

10. (12) 17 Shaun Wright, Lovington, N.M.

11. (6) 28 Terry Larsen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (3) 81VT Dylan Vanden Top, George, Iowa

13. (7) 62 Nathan Machen, Roswell, N.M.

14. (13) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps):

1. (6) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

2. (3) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

3. (2) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

4. (8) 7 Colby Kasinger, Broken Arrow, Okla.

5. (7) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (11) 46 Craig Walker, Roswell, N.M.

7. (13) 57 Brandon Kuykendall, Roswell, N.M.

8. (12) 61 Don Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (10) 81 Josh Froseth, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (9) 6T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

11. (4) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa

12. (5) 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M.

13. (14) 8X Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

14. (1) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (3) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (1) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (10) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

4. (8) 266 Justin Lichty, Waterloo, Iowa

5. (2) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (5) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (14) 81L Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

8. (15) 18K Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

9. (18) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

10. (16) 72V Jesse Van Laningham, Beatrice, Neb.

11. (25) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (13) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

13. (4) 93 Rick Vander Weide, Renner, S.D.

14. (19) 52W Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

15. (9) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

16. (26) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

17. (11) 16 Jake James, Winona, Minn.

18. (29) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

19. (6) 20B1 Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

20. (17) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

21. (23) 9W Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

22. (28) 46 Craig Walker, Roswell, N.M.

23. (24) 7 Colby Kasinger, Broken Arrow, Okla.

24. (30) 57 Brandon Kuykendall, Roswell, N.M.

25. (20) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

26. (22) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

27. (7) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

28. (27) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

29. (12) 13N Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa

30. (21) 48J Bryant Johnson, Graettinger, Iowa