After another record field of cars, Summit USRA Nationals ready for final night at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 8, 2021) – After another record-setting car count at Lucas Oil Speedway, the stage is set for Saturday’s final night of the 8th annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRace Pass.

Following a USRA Nationals-record 289 entries on Thursday, that record was broken on Friday as USRA Tuners join the program for a total of 320 cars in the pits.

Picking up feature wins on the second of three nights were Tyler Wolff and Dustin Sorensen (American Racer USRA Modifieds), Kris Jackson and Dan Hovden (USRA B-Mods), Dylan Thornton and Myles Michehl (Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars), Dylan Nelson (Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks) and Brandon Vink (USRA Tuners).

Sorensen, Jackson and Thornton nailed down pole positions for their respective Saturday-night features. Drivers in each division accumulated points on Thursday and Friday toward featuring-starting spots on the final night.

Action begins at 6 p.m. Saturday with B Features and Last-Chance races, prior to the main events in each of the five divisions.

Wolff, Sorensen prevail in USRA Modified features: Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Arkansas, gained the lead midway through the first USRA Modified feature on Friday and went on to score the win.

Wolff, who started fifth, sailed around the outside Tyler Davis coming off turn two to grab the lead on lap 10. Davis started outside of row one and set the pace through the opening nine laps.

Wolff opened a commanding 2.6-second lead while navigating lapped traffic over Kale Westover with Davis third when the race’s first caution, on lap 17, put some mystery into the outcome.

Wolff took any mystery away as he outdistanced Davis by 1.3 seconds at the finish. Rodney Sanders stormed from 15th to finish third with Brandon Givens fourth and Westover slipping to fifth.

“I was pretty good,” Wolff said. “I kind of picked my way through there. I got into the lapped traffic and wasn’t sure where everybody was at, but we held onto the feature win, which was awesome.”

The second USRA Modified feature went to Dustin Sorensen, who took the lead from Dean Wille on the 11th lap. Sorensen’s win was his second in two nights and gives the Rochester, Minnesota driver the pole for Saturday’s $3,000-to-win finale.

Willie started on the front row and paced the first half of the race before Sorensen, who started fifth, began to close in. After pressuring the leader from the outside groove, Sorensen went to the inside to get past Wille coming off turn four to complete lap 11.

Sorensen went on to beat Cory Crapser by 2.7 seconds. Darron Fuqua went from eighth to third and Tanner Mullens ninth to fourth. Wille wound up in fifth.

“This car is awesome to drive. I couldn’t really ask for anything better,” Sorensen said. “Hopefully they give us a good race track tomorrow. We’ve got some speed and I’m excited.”

Jackson, Hovden win in B-Mods: Kris Jackson of Lebanon made it 2-for-2 in the USRA B-Mod preliminary night A features, leading all 20 laps to lock up the pole position for Saturday night’s main event. He won the USRA Nationals final-night feature a year ago at Iowa’s Hamilton County Speedway.

Jackson started on the feature pole after cruising to his heat-race win. He wasted little time opening command, establishing a 3-second lead over Branson Hare just four laps after action went green and 4.1 seconds by the mid-point of the 20-lapper.

Without and cautions to give the remainder of the field a chance, Jackson cruised to the win. The only glimmer of hope his opponents had occurred with a lap-15 caution that wiped out his 4.5-second lead.

Hare applied pressure to Jackson after the restart before another caution with two laps remaining set up a final restart. Jackson held on Hare, who made a last-turn pass attempt on the outside, by one car length.

“We have a good hot rod,” Jackson said in looking ahead to Saturday night. “I couldn’t do it without my team. They put a lot of effort in to keep this thing on point where I can just kind of slide down into it and take it around there and keep an eye on the track.”

Shaun Walski finished third with Cole Campbell fourth and Cody King fifth.

Dan Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, followed a similar script in the second B-Mod feature, sprinting away early and leading all 20 laps for the win. He beat Mitchell Franklin of Camdenton by one second.

“Man, this place was awesome,” Hovden said, before adding that his Thursday night outing “couldn’t have gone much worse. We weren’t even fast enough to make the A feature. We did a bunch of tuning. I can’t thank Mike Striegel enough.”

Striegel, the track’s flagman, has his race shop near the track entrance and has invited drivers – like Hovden – to use his facilities this week.

Hovden, second in USRA National points, rolled from the pole and opened a 2.8-second lead over Franklin when a lap-nine caution wiped out his sizable lead.

Franklin made a bid for the lead after the restart, briefly pulling alongside Hovden entering turn three. But Hovden repelled the challenger and was in command the rest of the way.

Tyler Kidwell finished third, with Cole Suckow fourth and Alex Schubbe rounding out the top five.

Thornton, Michehl capture USRA tock Car wins: After six lead changes between the drivers who won Thursday’s opening-night USRA Stock Car twin features, Dylan Thornton wound up beating Josh Zieman for Friday’s opening Stock Car A Feature.

Thornton made an outside pass of Zieman to take the lead, by a couple of feet, at the flagstand to complete lap six in a battle of drivers who won USRA Stock Car features on Thursday.

Zieman regained the lead three laps later when Thornton rode a bit high into the cushion in turn three. Those two continued the duel with Zieman staying on the bottom groove and Thornton riding the high line and it was Thornton going back in front with an outside pass on lap 14.

It was Zieman’s turn to regain the top spot two laps later before the duo swapped spots again the next time around.

Thornton, of Santa Maria, California, was able to make that pass stick as he held on from there to beat Zieman by 1.3 seconds. Mitch Hovden was third, Bill Crimmins fourth and Todd Staley fifth.

The second straight win assures Thornton the pole position for Saturday’s Stock Cars main event.

“It’s pretty identical nights. Both nights I lost the heat race by a bumper and we wound up winning the feature. This is awesome,” Thornton said. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. It’s going to be tough. Zieman is a really respectable racer and he’s fast.”

The second Stock Car feature, saw fourth-starting Myles Michehl of Fort Dodge, Iowa, take the lead midway through the 20-lapper and go on to win. He beat Doug Keller by 3.6 seconds.

“We’ve been working really hard on this thing,” Michehl said. “It wasn’t very good when we showed up, but it’s pretty good right now.”

Front-row starters Kevin Donlan and David Hendrix set the pace through five laps as Michehl was running third when the race’s first caution flew.

Michehl went around Hendrix on the restart and, by lap eight, went around Donlan on the outside to gain the lead.

Keller started 11th and he moved into second on lap 11, but found himself trailing Michehl by 1.6 seconds with just five circuits remaining. The lead just grew from there.

Donlan wound up third with Lynn Panos fourth and Hendrix rounded out the top five.

Nelson earns Hobby Stock victory: Dylan Nelson gobbled up all the ground he needed, after starting 14th, to capture the USRA Hobby Stocks feature. Nelson, of Adel, Iowa, beat Levi Vander Weide by just under one second for his third feature win of 2021.

Dylan Clinton finished third with Scott Dobel fourth and Jesse Vanlaningham fifth.

It appeared for about half the 18-lap feature that Vanlaningham might be the big mover and shaker as he quickly advanced from his 10th starting position into third by lap four and he was in second, right behind pace-setter Vander Weide, two laps later.

But on a lap-nine restart it was Nelson jumping from third into first, ahead of Vanlaningham, Levi Vander Weide and Joshua Ludeking.

Nelson held on the rest of the way to prevail.

USRA Tuners win goes to Vink: Brandon Vink of Humboldt, Kansas, started up front and stayed there to capture the USRA Tuners feature. Tim Day was second, one second behind the winner in the division for 4-cylinder cars.

The Tuners, making their debut of the weekend program, ran all four of their heat races, a B Feature and the A Feature without a caution flag.

“Man, this was a smooth track,” Vink said. “We’re all pretty well equal. It makes for some good and we all try to stay clean and try not to tear everybody up.”

Hunter Krugle finished third, followed by Justin Day and Braiden Schaufenbuel.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 8, 2021)

8th annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[3]; 3. 95X-Shaun Walski[5]; 4. 22C-Cole Campbell[6]; 5. 510-Cody King[7]; 6. 19K-Kyle Slader[9]; 7. 18-JC Morton[13]; 8. 66G-Ryan Gillmore[10]; 9. 476X-Troy Hovey[14]; 10. 25-Joe Chisholm[22]; 11. 60-Colby Mann[15]; 12. 17-Neil Johnston[11]; 13. 32-Robbe Ewing[4]; 14. 7J-Jake Richards[16]; 15. 181-Luke Nieman[17]; 16. X2-Brian Bolin[24]; 17. 8X-Josh Roney[2]; 18. 21T-Trevor Tesch[12]; 19. 5-Reece Solander[8]; 20. 06-Christopher Theodore[23]; 21. 53-Tianna Mithun[21]; 22. 31P-Luke Phillips[18]; 23. 15P-Colin Pierce[20]; 24. (DNF) 21E-Jacob Ellison[19]

A Feature 2 – 1. 16-Dan Hovden[1]; 2. F1-Mitchell Franklin[3]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[10]; 4. 75-Cole Suckow[5]; 5. 72-Alex Schubbe[2]; 6. 99T-Eric Turner[4]; 7. 28B-Andy Bryant[8]; 8. 56-Shadren Turner[11]; 9. 7B-Terry Schultz[14]; 10. 6P-John Potter[13]; 11. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[18]; 12. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[19]; 13. 4-Jason Bass[6]; 14. 43-Zach Brom[12]; 15. 25H-Galen Hassler[23]; 16. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[9]; 17. 54W-Shawn Whitman[20]; 18. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[16]; 19. 75J-Kyle Ledford[24]; 20. 19-Dylan Cantwell[21]; 21. 21D-Dom Mueller[17]; 22. (DNF) 24C-Jim Chisholm[7]; 23. (DNF) 28H-Parker Hale[15]; 24. (DNF) 1BB-Matthew Kay[22]

B Feature 1 – 1. 18-JC Morton[9]; 2. 60-Colby Mann[3]; 3. 181-Luke Nieman[1]; 4. 21E-Jacob Ellison[4]; 5. 53-Tianna Mithun[2]; 6. 06-Christopher Theodore[5]; 7. RED1-Dan Wheeler[10]; 8. 28-Wesley Briggs[15]; 9. 66-Keagen Einck[8]; 10. 5L-Wesley Long[16]; 11. 14J-Jacob Hodges[19]; 12. 38J-JD Jackson[13]; 13. 4S-Andrew Sheetz[12]; 14. 3W-Bronson Wicker[14]; 15. (DNF) 2T-Todd Luke[7]; 16. (DNF) 77-Colton Kaskie[11]; 17. (DNF) 83-JC Newell[6]; 18. (DNS) 3T-Tony Jackson Jr; 19. (DNS) 55J-Jeremy Short; 20. (DNS) 67-Sawyer Swatek

B Feature 2 – 1. 6P-John Potter[6]; 2. 28H-Parker Hale[4]; 3. 21D-Dom Mueller[1]; 4. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[5]; 5. 19-Dylan Cantwell[2]; 6. 25H-Galen Hassler[19]; 7. 05-Jeremy Lile[11]; 8. 98K-Kenton Allen[9]; 9. 22T-Tyler Tesch[3]; 10. 10P-Dayton Pursley[16]; 11. 21-Greg Scheffler[8]; 12. 175-Jason Park[12]; 13. 15-Cayden Stacye[17]; 14. 68-Dan Daniels[20]; 15. 7D-Davis Givens[15]; 16. (DNF) 07A-Logan Alseth[10]; 17. (DNF) 71-Jerry Brown[7]; 18. (DNF) 31-Gene Parvin[14]; 19. (DNF) 98G-James Gates[13]; 20. (DNS) 28J-Jackson Hale

B Feature 3 – 1. 476X-Troy Hovey[3]; 2. 7J-Jake Richards[1]; 3. 31P-Luke Phillips[6]; 4. 15P-Colin Pierce[4]; 5. 25-Joe Chisholm[19]; 6. X2-Brian Bolin[11]; 7. 1-Kyle Henning[7]; 8. 20-Chad Fuller[8]; 9. 97-Damien Vandenberg[5]; 10. 64-John Ross[9]; 11. 11L-Logan Smith[13]; 12. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[10]; 13. 780-Thomas Yount[18]; 14. 3-Jay Lamons[16]; 15. 3D-David Harris[17]; 16. (DNF) 21K-Dave Kennedy[12]; 17. (DNF) 52-Trevor Kracht[20]; 18. (DNF) 19B-Kaleb Bray[15]; 19. (DNF) 14-Quentin Taylor[2]; 20. (DNF) 54LM-David Higgins[14]

B Feature 4 – 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[1]; 3. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[3]; 4. 11D-Cole Dennis[6]; 5. 54W-Shawn Whitman[4]; 6. 1BB-Matthew Kay[10]; 7. 75J-Kyle Ledford[7]; 8. 33S-Ben Stockton[11]; 9. 24-Jerry Ellis[8]; 10. 7-Daniel Cowett[13]; 11. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[16]; 12. 17R-Rylee Fuller[14]; 13. 33-Ethan Lamons[18]; 14. 24L-Dakota Lowe[20]; 15. 22-Justin Voeltz[9]; 16. (DNF) 28C-Thomas Creech[19]; 17. (DNF) 34-Donnie Aust[17]; 18. (DNF) 39-Dwight Brown[15]; 19. (DNF) 39X-Jason Sivils[5]; 20. (DNS) 85T-Brandon Toftee

Heat 1 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 75-Cole Suckow[4]; 3. 25H-Galen Hassler[6]; 4. 28B-Andy Bryant[9]; 5. 15P-Colin Pierce[2]; 6. 7B-Terry Schultz[10]; 7. 75J-Kyle Ledford[8]; 8. 1-Kyle Henning[12]; 9. 175-Jason Park[5]; 10. 98G-James Gates[11]; 11. 10P-Dayton Pursley[7]; 12. 55J-Jeremy Short[3]

Heat 2 – 1. 4-Jason Bass[1]; 2. 19K-Kyle Slader[4]; 3. 5-Reece Solander[8]; 4. 54W-Shawn Whitman[3]; 5. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[7]; 6. 21-Greg Scheffler[2]; 7. 18-JC Morton[9]; 8. 21K-Dave Kennedy[5]; 9. X2-Brian Bolin[12]; 10. 5L-Wesley Long[6]; 11. 68-Dan Daniels[10]; 12. 52-Trevor Kracht[11]

Heat 3 – 1. 8X-Josh Roney[8]; 2. 72-Alex Schubbe[6]; 3. 14-Quentin Taylor[2]; 4. 06-Christopher Theodore[4]; 5. 60-Colby Mann[10]; 6. 6P-John Potter[9]; 7. 07A-Logan Alseth[3]; 8. 85T-Brandon Toftee[5]; 9. 11L-Logan Smith[11]; 10. 19B-Kaleb Bray[1]; 11. 3D-David Harris[12]; 12. 25-Joe Chisholm[7]

Heat 4 – 1. 22C-Cole Campbell[3]; 2. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[4]; 3. 7J-Jake Richards[5]; 4. 181-Luke Nieman[9]; 5. 83-JC Newell[6]; 6. 97-Damien Vandenberg[10]; 7. RED1-Dan Wheeler[2]; 8. 33S-Ben Stockton[1]; 9. 28-Wesley Briggs[8]; 10. 7D-Davis Givens[12]; 11. 24L-Dakota Lowe[11]; 12. 28C-Thomas Creech[7]

Heat 5 – 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[2]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[1]; 3. 32-Robbe Ewing[11]; 4. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[8]; 5. 476X-Troy Hovey[9]; 6. 24-Jerry Ellis[6]; 7. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[4]; 8. 64-John Ross[12]; 9. 3W-Bronson Wicker[10]; 10. 3-Jay Lamons[7]; 11. 14J-Jacob Hodges[5]; 12. 28J-Jackson Hale[3]

Heat 6 – 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[2]; 2. 66G-Ryan Gillmore[4]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[6]; 4. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[5]; 5. 21E-Jacob Ellison[8]; 6. 31P-Luke Phillips[9]; 7. 66-Keagen Einck[11]; 8. 05-Jeremy Lile[10]; 9. 31-Gene Parvin[3]; 10. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[7]; 11. 34-Donnie Aust[1]

Heat 7 – 1. 510-Cody King[2]; 2. 21T-Trevor Tesch[1]; 3. 53-Tianna Mithun[4]; 4. 21D-Dom Mueller[9]; 5. 71-Jerry Brown[5]; 6. 39X-Jason Sivils[10]; 7. 77-Colton Kaskie[7]; 8. 22-Justin Voeltz[11]; 9. 17R-Rylee Fuller[6]; 10. 39-Dwight Brown[3]; 11. 3T-Tony Jackson Jr[8]

Heat 8 – 1. 95X-Shaun Walski[1]; 2. 16-Dan Hovden[10]; 3. 780-Thomas Yount[3]; 4. F1-Mitchell Franklin[11]; 5. 22T-Tyler Tesch[6]; 6. 28H-Parker Hale[8]; 7. 20-Chad Fuller[2]; 8. 98K-Kenton Allen[9]; 9. 4S-Andrew Sheetz[4]; 10. 54LM-David Higgins[5]; 11. 67-Sawyer Swatek[7]

Heat 9 – 1. 99T-Eric Turner[1]; 2. 43-Zach Brom[2]; 3. 17-Neil Johnston[6]; 4. 19-Dylan Cantwell[7]; 5. 2T-Todd Luke[4]; 6. 11D-Cole Dennis[9]; 7. 1BB-Matthew Kay[5]; 8. 38J-JD Jackson[8]; 9. 7-Daniel Cowett[11]; 10. 15-Cayden Stacye[10]; 11. 33-Ethan Lamons[3]

American Racer USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[5]; 2. 65-Tyler Davis[2]; 3. 20-Rodney Sanders[15]; 4. 107-Brandon Givens[3]; 5. 15W-Kale Westover[4]; 6. 91-Joe Duvall[8]; 7. 20JR-Chase Rudolf[1]; 8. 3J-Jake Nightingale[12]; 9. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[9]; 10. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[10]; 11. 9L-Vince Lucas[6]; 12. 3B-Nic Bidinger[21]; 13. 07-Daniel Harris[14]; 14. 38C-Jason Pursley[7]; 15. 777-Al Hejna[18]; 16. 89-Tyler Hibner[20]; 17. 21-Ryan Middaugh[24]; 18. 73B-Shad Badder[23]; 19. 51W-JT Wasmund[19]; 20. 57-Duke Erickson[17]; 21. 51T-Tim Thomas[11]; 22. D25-David Tanner[13]; 23. (DNF) 98-Kevin Stoa[16]; 24. (DNF) 5D-Devon Havlik[22]

A Feature 2 – 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[5]; 2. 07C-Cory Crapser[6]; 3. 02-Tanner Mullens[9]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[8]; 5. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 6. 49T-Jake Timm[7]; 7. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 8. 99-Josh Angst[10]; 9. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 10. 75-Kyle Ledford[16]; 11. 9D8-Paden Phillips[12]; 12. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[13]; 13. 15-Alex Williamson[14]; 14. 1X-Matt Johnson[19]; 15. 7G-Sean Gaddis[21]; 16. 71-Jason Cummins[18]; 17. 155-Terry Kirk[24]; 18. 45-Nick Stroupe[15]; 19. 88R-AJ Vasquez[4]; 20. 10-Dustin Robinson[17]; 21. 17H-Brent Holman[20]; 22. (DNF) 8-Dillon McCowan[11]; 23. (DNF) 03-Chase Jones[22]; 24. (DNF) 6-Jason Payton[23]

B Feature 1 – 1. 51W-JT Wasmund[2]; 2. 89-Tyler Hibner[1]; 3. 3B-Nic Bidinger[7]; 4. 5D-Devon Havlik[3]; 5. 73B-Shad Badder[6]; 6. 21-Ryan Middaugh[12]; 7. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 8. 00S-Chris Spalding[8]; 9. 64-Casey Fowler[10]; 10. 74-Rodney Schweizer[15]; 11. 22-Justin Voeltz[14]; 12. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry[11]; 13. 101-Kevin Dickson[9]; 14. 27H-Dylan Glass[4]; 15. 22N-Kevin Newell[16]; 16. 19K-Jared Klick[13]; 17. (DNS) 17C-Lucas Conley

B Feature 2 – 1. 1X-Matt Johnson[2]; 2. 17H-Brent Holman[3]; 3. 7G-Sean Gaddis[6]; 4. 03-Chase Jones[1]; 5. 6-Jason Payton[8]; 6. 155-Terry Kirk[11]; 7. 29H-Joe Horgdal[12]; 8. 14W-Dustin Walker[7]; 9. 7-Daniel Franklin[14]; 10. 24D-Donnie Fellers[5]; 11. 92-Tyler Grooms[10]; 12. 00-Scott Bryant[15]; 13. 49-Lane Whitney[13]; 14. (DNF) 99B-Brandyn Ryan[4]; 15. (DNS) 25-Scotty Roberts; 16. (DNS) 77-Ronnie Yanacsek

Heat 1 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[1]; 2. 07C-Cory Crapser[4]; 3. 51T-Tim Thomas[3]; 4. D25-David Tanner[2]; 5. 8-Dillon McCowan[9]; 6. 98-Kevin Stoa[10]; 7. 71-Jason Cummins[11]; 8. 24D-Donnie Fellers[5]; 9. 101-Kevin Dickson[6]; 10. 64-Casey Fowler[12]; 11. 22N-Kevin Newell[8]; 12. 00-Scott Bryant[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 15W-Kale Westover[6]; 2. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 3. 65-Tyler Davis[5]; 4. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[8]; 5. 20-Rodney Sanders[7]; 6. 51W-JT Wasmund[4]; 7. 89-Tyler Hibner[10]; 8. 99B-Brandyn Ryan[2]; 9. 3B-Nic Bidinger[11]; 10. 21-Ryan Middaugh[9]; 11. 19K-Jared Klick[12]; 12. 7-Daniel Franklin[3]

Heat 3 – 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[1]; 2. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 3. 02-Tanner Mullens[4]; 4. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 5. 45-Nick Stroupe[7]; 6. 75-Kyle Ledford[9]; 7. 5D-Devon Havlik[8]; 8. 27H-Dylan Glass[11]; 9. 77-Ronnie Yanacsek[6]; 10. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry[3]; 11. 25-Scotty Roberts[10]; 12. 17C-Lucas Conley[12]

Heat 4 – 1. 107-Brandon Givens[1]; 2. 38C-Jason Pursley[2]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 4. 07-Daniel Harris[3]; 5. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[11]; 6. 10-Dustin Robinson[8]; 7. 03-Chase Jones[10]; 8. 7G-Sean Gaddis[7]; 9. 6-Jason Payton[4]; 10. 29H-Joe Horgdal[9]; 11. 74-Rodney Schweizer[6]

Heat 5 – 1. 91-Joe Duvall[2]; 2. 87-Darron Fuqua[3]; 3. 20JR-Chase Rudolf[7]; 4. 9D8-Paden Phillips[5]; 5. 3J-Jake Nightingale[9]; 6. 15-Alex Williamson[11]; 7. 17H-Brent Holman[8]; 8. 96-Cody Brill[4]; 9. 14W-Dustin Walker[10]; 10. 155-Terry Kirk[6]; 11. 49-Lane Whitney[1]

Heat 6 – 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[4]; 2. 88R-AJ Vasquez[2]; 3. 9L-Vince Lucas[6]; 4. 99-Josh Angst[7]; 5. 57-Duke Erickson[3]; 6. 777-Al Hejna[8]; 7. 1X-Matt Johnson[9]; 8. 73B-Shad Badder[5]; 9. 00S-Chris Spalding[10]; 10. 92-Tyler Grooms[11]; 11. 22-Justin Voeltz[1]

Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[3]; 2. 24-Josh Zieman[2]; 3. 15-Mitch Hovden[5]; 4. 35C-Bill Crimmins[4]; 5. 14-Todd Staley[7]; 6. 87T-Travis Shipman[9]; 7. 8M-James McMillin[6]; 8. 417-Kevin Anderson[8]; 9. 67-Kyle Falck[1]; 10. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[11]; 11. 21X-Xander Treichel[12]; 12. 88-Jeff Dixon[13]; 13. 10J-Justin Ades[14]; 14. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[10]; 15. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[16]; 16. 15X-Thomas Kracht[23]; 17. 74-Jason Josselyn[19]; 18. 2J-Steve Jackson[20]; 19. 43K-Josh Kelderman[24]; 20. 31-Ed Griggs[15]; 21. 35-Johnny Coats[17]; 22. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[22]; 23. 10A-John Ades[21]; 24. (DNF) 44-Dillon Anderson[18]

A Feature 2 – 1. 21-Myles Michehl[4]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[11]; 3. 33-Kevin Donlan[1]; 4. 97-Lynn Panos[16]; 5. 54-David Hendrix[2]; 6. 541-Robert White[9]; 7. 43-Calvin Lange[7]; 8. 21P-Darren Phillips[10]; 9. 9H-Nic Hanes[5]; 10. 26-Burl Woods[12]; 11. 87-Dylan Suhr[14]; 12. 21A-Aaron Sauter[6]; 13. 11K-Darrin Korthals[20]; 14. 32-Dennie Belknap[3]; 15. 10-Bryan Bennett[13]; 16. 111B-Butch Bailey[17]; 17. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[19]; 18. 13-Lyle Dietrich[21]; 19. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[18]; 20. 32X-Rich Gregoire[15]; 21. 1G-Pat Graham[8]; 22. 39JR-Robert Southerland[23]; 23. 4D-Cory Kelderman[24]; 24. (DNF) 29-Brady Link[22]

B Feature 1 – 1. 74-Jason Josselyn[2]; 2. 2J-Steve Jackson[15]; 3. 10A-John Ades[3]; 4. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[6]; 5. 15X-Thomas Kracht[1]; 6. 43K-Josh Kelderman[4]; 7. 12-Travis Graves[7]; 8. 94K-Chester Kaufman[10]; 9. 4G-John Gamble[12]; 10. 99-Jim Cihy[13]; 11. 11M-Michael Woods[5]; 12. 21D-Dalton Phillips[16]; 13. 25X-Rodger Detherage[11]; 14. X1-Tracy Schaefer[8]; 15. (DNF) 77-Zack Willis[9]; 16. (DNF) 42T-Tim Shields[14]; 17. (DNS) 39K-Shane Schmidt; 18. (DNS) 25NY-Jay Prevete

B Feature 2 – 1. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[4]; 2. 11K-Darrin Korthals[2]; 3. 13-Lyle Dietrich[7]; 4. 29-Brady Link[12]; 5. 39JR-Robert Southerland[6]; 6. 4D-Cory Kelderman[1]; 7. 808-Chance Hillman[16]; 8. 121-Kenzie Ritter[8]; 9. 105-Clint Hedge[13]; 10. 32K-Michael Knight[15]; 11. 24W-Craig Wright[17]; 12. 7J-Scott Johnson[14]; 13. 111-Jason Newman[11]; 14. 5-Shawn Allen Jr[5]; 15. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[9]; 16. 23-Brayden Gjere[3]; 17. 69N-James Barker[10]

Heat 1 – 1. 1G-Pat Graham[6]; 2. 14-Todd Staley[7]; 3. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[3]; 4. 10J-Justin Ades[2]; 5. 541-Robert White[11]; 6. 15X-Thomas Kracht[1]; 7. 97-Lynn Panos[12]; 8. 39JR-Robert Southerland[8]; 9. 13-Lyle Dietrich[10]; 10. 69N-James Barker[4]; 11. 42T-Tim Shields[5]; 12. 21D-Dalton Phillips[9]

Heat 2 – 1. 33-Kevin Donlan[2]; 2. 9H-Nic Hanes[5]; 3. 21P-Darren Phillips[1]; 4. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[7]; 5. 21X-Xander Treichel[9]; 6. 35-Johnny Coats[8]; 7. 43K-Josh Kelderman[6]; 8. 5-Shawn Allen Jr[3]; 9. X1-Tracy Schaefer[10]; 10. 25X-Rodger Detherage[4]; 11. 99-Jim Cihy[12]; 12. 24W-Craig Wright[11]

Heat 3 – 1. 417-Kevin Anderson[1]; 2. 67-Kyle Falck[2]; 3. 7-Doug Keller[3]; 4. 26-Burl Woods[5]; 5. 87T-Travis Shipman[12]; 6. 4D-Cory Kelderman[4]; 7. 111B-Butch Bailey[11]; 8. 12-Travis Graves[8]; 9. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[6]; 10. 29-Brady Link[9]; 11. 808-Chance Hillman[10]; 12. 2J-Steve Jackson[7]

Heat 4 – 1. 24-Josh Zieman[8]; 2. 38T-Dylan Thornton[3]; 3. 43-Calvin Lange[5]; 4. 87-Dylan Suhr[2]; 5. 32X-Rich Gregoire[6]; 6. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[9]; 7. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[10]; 8. 23-Brayden Gjere[12]; 9. 77-Zack Willis[4]; 10. 4G-John Gamble[7]; 11. 39K-Shane Schmidt[11]; 12. 105-Clint Hedge[1]

Heat 5 – 1. 35C-Bill Crimmins[2]; 2. 21A-Aaron Sauter[1]; 3. 15-Mitch Hovden[9]; 4. 31-Ed Griggs[3]; 5. 88-Jeff Dixon[8]; 6. 74-Jason Josselyn[4]; 7. 44-Dillon Anderson[11]; 8. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[6]; 9. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[12]; 10. 111-Jason Newman[5]; 11. 32K-Michael Knight[7]; 12. 25NY-Jay Prevete[10]

Heat 6 – 1. 21-Myles Michehl[2]; 2. 54-David Hendrix[4]; 3. 32-Dennie Belknap[7]; 4. 8M-James McMillin[11]; 5. 10-Bryan Bennett[8]; 6. 11K-Darrin Korthals[6]; 7. 10A-John Ades[9]; 8. 11M-Michael Woods[1]; 9. 121-Kenzie Ritter[10]; 10. 94K-Chester Kaufman[3]; 11. 7J-Scott Johnson[5]

Menskink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 13N-Dylan Nelson[14]; 2. 8-Levi Vander Weide[1]; 3. 18K-Dylan Clinton[8]; 4. 83-Scott Dobel[5]; 5. 72V-Jesse Vanlaningham[10]; 6. 52D-BJ Dahl[16]; 7. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[26]; 8. 52W-Weston Koop[20]; 9. 86-Tracy Halouska[4]; 10. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[9]; 11. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[3]; 12. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[25]; 13. 18-Landon Krohn[29]; 14. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[28]; 15. 18Z-Zac Smith[12]; 16. 93-Rick VanderWeide[17]; 17. 8X-Cory Roe[30]; 18. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[21]; 19. 75-Michael Minnier[7]; 20. 20B-Josh Bradley[11]; 21. 61N-Nick Brady[15]; 22. 22-Steve Larson[6]; 23. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[23]; 24. 46-Craig Walker[18]; 25. 15R-Ryan Crooks[24]; 26. 62-Nathan Machen[19]; 27. (DNF) 81L-Joshua Ludeking[13]; 28. (DNF) 19-Brandon Jurrens[2]; 29. (DNF) 7-Colby Kasinger[22]; 30. (DNF) 266-Justin Lichty[27]

B Feature – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[16]; 2. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[19]; 3. 266-Justin Lichty[18]; 4. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[20]; 5. 18-Landon Krohn[2]; 6. 8X-Cory Roe[5]; 7. 16-Jake James[1]; 8. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[14]; 9. 81-Josh Froseth[7]; 10. 61-Don Brady[10]; 11. 23-Justin Hanson[4]; 12. 26-Matthew Machen[9]; 13. 17-Shaun Wright[11]; 14. 48J-Bryant Johnson[13]; 15. 6T-Todd Uhl[6]; 16. (DNF) 20-Travis Christensen[8]; 17. (DNF) 27-Dylan Andal[12]; 18. (DNF) 35-Riley Crimmins[3]; 19. (DNF) 28-Terry Larsen[15]; 20. (DNS) 27H-Austin Hoeft

Heat 1 – 1. 22-Steve Larson[1]; 2. 83-Scott Dobel[3]; 3. 8-Levi Vander Weide[7]; 4. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[9]; 5. 13N-Dylan Nelson[11]; 6. 16-Jake James[6]; 7. 23-Justin Hanson[5]; 8. 8X-Cory Roe[10]; 9. 17-Shaun Wright[4]; 10. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[8]; 11. 27H-Austin Hoeft[2]

Heat 2 – 1. 19-Brandon Jurrens[4]; 2. 18Z-Zac Smith[2]; 3. 52D-BJ Dahl[3]; 4. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[10]; 5. 93-Rick VanderWeide[8]; 6. 15R-Ryan Crooks[1]; 7. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[11]; 8. 81-Josh Froseth[7]; 9. 27-Dylan Andal[9]; 10. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[5]; 11. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[6]

Heat 3 – 1. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[6]; 2. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[8]; 3. 18K-Dylan Clinton[5]; 4. 61N-Nick Brady[2]; 5. 46-Craig Walker[4]; 6. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[1]; 7. 62-Nathan Machen[11]; 8. 18-Landon Krohn[9]; 9. 20-Travis Christensen[7]; 10. 61-Don Brady[10]; 11. 48J-Bryant Johnson[3]

Heat 4 – 1. 75-Michael Minnier[1]; 2. 86-Tracy Halouska[4]; 3. 20B-Josh Bradley[6]; 4. 72V-Jesse Vanlaningham[10]; 5. 52W-Weston Koop[7]; 6. 7-Colby Kasinger[8]; 7. 35-Riley Crimmins[3]; 8. 6T-Todd Uhl[9]; 9. 26-Matthew Machen[11]; 10. 28-Terry Larsen[5]; 11. 266-Justin Lichty[2]

USRA Tuners

A Feature – 1. 7V-Brandon Vink[1]; 2. 20-Tim Day[7]; 3. 6H-Hunter Krugle[2]; 4. 2-Justin Day[5]; 5. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[4]; 6. 33B-Bondy Cannon[6]; 7. 14T-Kollin Teafatiller[10]; 8. 67L-Sean Leasure[19]; 9. 11-Jett Hefti[12]; 10. 43-Jade Lange[23]; 11. 33T-David Thompson[9]; 12. 628-Colton Mooney[15]; 13. 17T-Daniel Thompson[14]; 14. 74-Josh Harms[22]; 15. 21T-Tayla Lange[21]; 16. 4K-Kooper Teafatiller[24]; 17. 41X-Charles Brock[11]; 18. 47C-Harold Clifton[20]; 19. 10B-Breanna Ades[18]; 20. 76T-Zach Thorpe[17]; 21. 73-Trenton Masters[13]; 22. 17H-Clint Haigler[16]; 23. (DNF) 41-Frank Lackey[3]; 24. (DNF) 17W-Kaleb Watson[8]

B Feature – 1. 67L-Sean Leasure[8]; 2. 35-Brad Stahl[16]; 3. 47C-Harold Clifton[2]; 4. 93-Daniel Barton[4]; 5. 21T-Tayla Lange[13]; 6. 74-Josh Harms[17]; 7. 43-Jade Lange[14]; 8. 4K-Kooper Teafatiller[6]; 9. 15T-Maddyson Tyler[11]; 10. 56-Katie Stahl[1]; 11. 00-Nick Bradshaw[9]; 12. 27T-Terry Williams[10]; 13. 87-Aaron Odell[12]; 14. 3JK-Josh Keller[5]; 15. 20F-Ricky Foster[7]; 16. (DNS) 4-Justin Gantt; 17. (DNS) 7S-Brandon Vignoe

Heat 1 – 1. 20-Tim Day[9]; 2. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[4]; 3. 7S-Brandon Vignoe[1]; 4. 33B-Bondy Cannon[6]; 5. 73-Trenton Masters[7]; 6. 10B-Breanna Ades[8]; 7. 3JK-Josh Keller[3]; 8. 20F-Ricky Foster[2]; 9. 21T-Tayla Lange[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 7V-Brandon Vink[5]; 2. 41-Frank Lackey[4]; 3. 35-Brad Stahl[1]; 4. 628-Colton Mooney[3]; 5. 17H-Clint Haigler[6]; 6. 76T-Zach Thorpe[9]; 7. 4-Justin Gantt[8]; 8. 67L-Sean Leasure[2]; 9. 43-Jade Lange[7]

Heat 3 – 1. 6H-Hunter Krugle[6]; 2. 17W-Kaleb Watson[1]; 3. 11-Jett Hefti[4]; 4. 17T-Daniel Thompson[7]; 5. 47C-Harold Clifton[5]; 6. 93-Daniel Barton[8]; 7. 00-Nick Bradshaw[2]; 8. 15T-Maddyson Tyler[3]; 9. 74-Josh Harms[9]

Heat 4 – 1. 2-Justin Day[2]; 2. 33T-David Thompson[1]; 3. 14T-Kollin Teafatiller[5]; 4. 41X-Charles Brock[8]; 5. 56-Katie Stahl[3]; 6. 4K-Kooper Teafatiller[6]; 7. 27T-Terry Williams[7]; 8. 87-Aaron Odell[4]

Summit USRA Nationals schedule/ticket info

Saturday

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.