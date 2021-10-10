Beard Goes Back-To-Back in All American 60 at Jackson Motor Speedway

Rescheduled 15th Annual CCSDS Gumbo Nationals Set for November 12-13

Byram, Mississippi (10/09/21) – One year after claiming the richest win of his Super Late Model career in the All American 60, Kyle Beard repeated history on Saturday night by topping the 10th running of the event with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil.

The $6,000 victory marked the Trumann, Arkansas’ racer’s fourth CCSDS win of the year and 20th series’ triumph of his career, which moved into a tie for second on the all-time winner’s list with Wendell Wallace.

“We bided our team for this first 20 laps or so, running in second behind B.J. (Robinson). I don’t think I got around the bottom quite as good as him, but once the top cleared off, it seemed to work pretty good for me,” Beard said. “Thanks to my family, my crew, and everyone who helps my program for making this win possible.”

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier B.J. Robinson won his heat race to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole for the 60-lap finale. He paced the first 21 circuits around the ¼-mile oval before Beard shot to the lead.

The two-time CCSDS Champion went on to lead the final 39 laps en route to the $6,000 win. B.J. Robinson finished second with Logan Martin, Michael Arnold, and Hunter Rasdon rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

With just two nights of action remaining for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series in 2021, Robinson continues to be the Midwest Sheet Marked Man and sits atop the standings with a 45-marker advantage over Martin and a 64-point lead over Kyle Beard.

The 15th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville (Miss.) Speedway wraps up the 2021 CCSDS season on November 12-13. On Friday, November 12 the $4,000-to-win feature that was preempted by rain on Friday, October 1 will be contested. On Saturday, November 13 a complete $8,000-to-win CCSDS program will be featured with the night also now serving as the 2021 series finale.

The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350 and Crate 21 on all Four Corners with a Hoosier 1600 (White-Dot) Right-Rear Optional.

For more information on the event, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 9, 2021

10th Annual All American 60

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Kyle Beard 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Logan Martin 4)Michael Arnold 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Clay Fisher 7)Morgan Bagley 8)Scott Crigler 9)Brian Rickman 10)Neil Baggett 11)Hunter Lewis 12)Terry Wilson 13)Pace Cameron 14)Chad Mallett 15)Rick Rickman 16)Shelby Sheedy 17)Robbie Stuart 18)Billy Moyer Jr. 19)Luke Bennett 20)Cole Cameron

Entries: 20

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: B.J. Robinson (15.725 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Brian Rickman

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: B.J. Robinson

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1-21), Kyle Beard (22-60)



Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

