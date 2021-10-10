Jonathan Davenport Wins First Career Dixie Shootout

WOODSTOCK, GA (October 9, 2021) – Jonathan Davenport won his first career Dixie Shootout on Saturday night at the Red Clay at Woodstock – Historic Dixie Speedway, taking the $15,000 first place prize. Davenport led all 50 laps in winning his seventh Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event of 2021. Brandon Overton finished in second followed by Chris Madden, Tim McCreadie, and Earl Pearson Jr.

Davenport took the lead at the start of the race and was never seriously threatened during the race that was held in front of a packed house. Overton moved from fourth to second with 15 laps to go. Overton, who was looking for his 29th overall win of the season, had two last shots at Davenport as a caution with six laps to go and one for Jimmy Owens’ flat tire as the drivers were heading to the checkered flag, but Overton could not get a run-on Davenport to try to steal the win. Overton fell .930 seconds behind Davenport at the checkers.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 57th time in his career, the three-time series champion was elated to get his first win in one of the most prestigious late model races in the Southeast. “This one is for Jason Durham. He is a huge part of this deal; we definitely miss him. We worked at my house this week on the car and it’s the first time I have had a race car at my house or my shop. It’s kind of cool to come out here and set fast time, win my heat and the feature at a place I have never won at before.”

“I have wanted to win here for so long; to be honest when me and my dad were racing, we were almost scared to come here to race because the competition was so good. It’s so hard to win here so we just stayed up in the North Georgia mountains and into Tennessee. This place is tough. I have come close here several times, but I have never had a race car like I had tonight here.”

Overton came home in second after finishing just short of his first career Dixie Shootout victory. “Once I got to second, I knew something was wrong. The tire was laying down really bad when we fired back up. I thought ‘I am going to have a flat and blow the whole deck out’ but we held on. Congrats to JD he did good. He just got out in front and that’s all it took. We never really got into any traffic there at the end so I could move around. We ran second against the best guys in the country.”

Madden, in his first race with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this year, came home in third as the 2-time Dixie Shootout winner rounded out the podium. “Those guys ahead of me, they have had the fastest cars in the country this year for sure. This is their backyard; it takes a little more time for me to get over here. It was a great race tonight with all of these guys. The racetrack was great. We had a good car there for a little while and then we lost the right rear tire, and I was just holding on there.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Fatheadz Eyewear and Spartan Mowers.

Completing the top ten were Michael Page, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Josh Richards, and Jimmy Owens.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Dixie Shootout

Saturday, October 9th, 2021

Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 13.671 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 13.752 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 10J-Joseph Joiner[3]; 5. 15H-Christian Hanger[4]; 6. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 7. 33X-Cody Overton[6]; 8. 18M-Matt Dooley[9]; 9. 22R-Will Roland[8]; 10. G9-Eric Granger[10]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 0-Scott Bloomquist[2]; 3. 11H-Spencer Hughes[3]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 5. 18X-Michael Page[5]; 6. 44D-Dalton Cook[9]; 7. 17K-Kurt English[7]; 8. 10G-Garrett Smith[4]; 9. 3X-Bo Eaton[10]; 10. (DNF) 23-Ahnna Parkhurst[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 5. 42K-Cla Knight[5]; 6. 8P-David Payne[6]; 7. 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 8. 9C-Jason Croft[9]; 9. 53-Ray Cook[10]; 10. 08-Justin Shipley[8]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 44-Chris Madden[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 16H-Austin Horton[5]; 4. 31-Tyler Millwood[3]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 6. 25-Shane Clanton[6]; 7. 1C-Kenny Collins[7]; 8. 7M-Donald McIntosh[9]; 9. 33-Jeff Mathews[8]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Running Order (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 15H-Christian Hanger[1]; 2. 18X-Michael Page[2]; 3. 66C-Matt Cosner[3]; 4. 33X-Cody Overton[5]; 5. 44D-Dalton Cook[4]; 6. 18M-Matt Dooley[7]; 7. 22R-Will Roland[9]; 8. 17K-Kurt English[6]; 9. 3X-Bo Eaton[10]; 10. (DNS) 10G-Garrett Smith; 11. (DNS) G9-Eric Granger; 12. (DNS) 23-Ahnna Parkhurst

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 3. 42K-Cla Knight[1]; 4. 8P-David Payne[3]; 5. 16S-Sam Seawright[5]; 6. 9C-Jason Croft[7]; 7. 1C-Kenny Collins[6]; 8. 53-Ray Cook[9]; 9. 08-Justin Shipley[11]; 10. 33-Jeff Mathews[10]; 11. (DNS) 7M-Donald McIntosh

Dixie Shootout Feature Finish (50 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 3. 44-Chris Madden[4]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 6. 18X-Michael Page[19]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 8. 40B-Kyle Bronson[10]; 9. 14-Josh Richards[14]; 10. 20-Jimmy Owens[18]; 11. 16H-Austin Horton[12]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb[9]; 13. 10J-Joseph Joiner[13]; 14. 15H-Christian Hanger[17]; 15. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 16. 25-Shane Clanton[20]; 17. 31-Tyler Millwood[16]; 18. 11H-Spencer Hughes[11]; 19. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[15]; 20. 66C-Matt Cosner[21]; 21. 33X-Cody Overton[23]; 22. 42K-Cla Knight[22]; 23. 8P-David Payne[24]; 24. 0-Scott Bloomquist[7]