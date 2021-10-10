Macedo defends home turf to score 1st All Star win taking $10k Ford Classic at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Lemoore, California’s Cole Macedo defended the home turf Saturday, defeating the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobile 1 in thrilling fashion to claim the 14th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway. Macedo, who finished second in Fremont Speedway points, earned his first ever All Star win worth $10,000 on Madison Motors/Kear’s Speed Shop Night.

It was Macedo’s fourth career win – all coming this year – at “The Track That Action Built.” He also became the 30th different All Star winner in 53 events in 2021. He took the lead from race-long leader Cap Henry on lap 27 and then made some daring moves in lapped traffic on a challenging racing surface to secure the victory.

The race was the final event of 2021 for Fremont Speedway and the All Stars as Tyler Courtney was crowned the series champion.

“This is the most fun I’ve had all year. Just out there hanging it out and whoever runs hard is going to win. That was a lot of fun…I’m wore out. That last lap I was holding on with everything I could. It just shows how good this team is. Steven, Mike, Cody, Kasey, Braden…all the guys have been working their asses off this year and it’s paying off. Huge thanks to Ray Brooks…he’s one of the best car owners I’ve ever driven for. It’s been a trying year but all these guys have been pushing and I’ve been getting better and making less mistakes. I feel like that whole feature I didn’t make too many mistakes. If you want to get to the next level you have to minimize those,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Auto Parts, Gill Construction, ML Graphics, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, CK Mechanical, Diversified Builders backed #18.

For Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry is was a disappointing finish for his Lane Racing team but a solid end to the team’s first swing at following the travelling All Stars.

“It was a fun race other than not winning. The car was pretty good and I was just kind of trying to pace it…they were just better there the last half. I’m proud of my team. It’s been a long year but we made it. I think we will try the All Star deal again and see what we can do,” said Henry of his Blake’s Hard Cider, MCS Manufacturing, Big D’s Pizza, Top Line Titanium backed #4.

Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck rounded out the podium aboard his Buch Motorsports #73.

“We were pretty solid most of that race. Probably 10 to 15 to go I got super tight and I come in and looked at the tire and sure as crap we got a hole in the thing. That’s just how it’s been the last couple of months for us. We’re fast but just not the entire night. I can’t thank The Tree Center, R. Norris Trucking, Coastal Race Parts and Tom Buch. They gave me a great opportunity to come out and race full-time for a living. We had a solid year, had a couple of wins and take it into next year and try to win a championship,” said Peck.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints were split into two complete feature fields with Castalia, Ohio’s Larry Kingseed Jr. getting his first ever Fremont win while Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup scored his fifth victory of the season in the second feature. For Kingseed it was a dramatic win as he and Seth Schneider made contact late with Schneider spinning and was given the lead back. After taking the white flag Schneider slowed and Kingseed drove by for the victory. Stroup’s seventh career Fremont win and fifth of the season was less dramatic as he dominated the 25 laps for the win.

Kingseed was very emotional in victory lane noting he recently lost his grandfather. “This one is for my grandpa. I didn’t mean to spin Seth in one and two. It’s racing and it happens. I just had to concentrate on hunting him down again. My dad won a lot of races and a lot of championships. This means a lot and hopefully I’m as good as him some day,” said Kingseed beside his Firelands Marine Construction, Hermis Parker Concrete, Sky Cathodic Protection & Pipeline Services, Big D’s Pizza, A Plus Auto Center, Meggitt’s Sandblasting & Painting, Northcoast Roofing, Schenk’s Vickery Tavern, Firelands Services, Kingseed Rentals backed #21.

“We just left it the same from hot laps because we were pretty good then. When the sun went down the track started coming back. I’m worn out…that took a lot out of me. We’ve had a really good year. I think every tune we raced I didn’t finish outside the top four but three times. We had a great year,” said Stroup beside his Automatic Fire Protection, MLP Lawncare & Snow Removal, Vantage Branding, Sulfer Town Pub, Level Performance, Advance Auto Parts backed #10x.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks were also split into two separate feature events and Cygnet, Ohio’s Jeff Babcock, after a couple of very, very close runner-up finishes, finally earned his first ever Fremont Speedway win, holding off several challenges from track champion Shawn Valenti. In the second truck feature, Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller held off several good challenges from Cory McCaughey to earn his sixth truck win of the year, the 30th career victory placing him 17th on the track’s all-time win list.

“I’ve raced and won all over the country but never at Fremont which is like my home track. My dad won here and I’ve been close. I’m just ecstatic to finally get a win here. My uncle passed away 25 years ago tomorrow and it’s pretty cool to finally get it,” said Babcock beside his Roelle Racing backed #25.

“I broke something in the right front early and this thing was a hand full. It was fun racing with Cory…he races you clean and hard,” said Miller beside his Ron Miller Race Cars, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #4m.

In the 40 lap All Star feature Henry bolted into the lead from his outside front row starting spot with Hunter Schuerenberg, Greg Wilson, Macedo, Nate Dussel and Peck in pursuit. While Henry set a very fast pace and pulled away, the battle for second was entertaining involving Schuerenberg, Wilson, Macedo and Peck.

Henry caught very heavy lapped traffic by the seventh circuit but picked his way through as Macedo moved into second and by lap 14 was closing on Henry just as a caution flew. With a clear track Henry pulled away slightly from Macedo with Wilson, Schuerenberg, Peck, DJ Foos and Cory Eliason in pursuit. A few cautions through lap 22 kept the field close.

Macedo used an excellent restart on lap 23 to apply pressure on Henry who had a big bike in turn two on lap 26, opening the door for Macedo to take the lead. Following a caution on lap 27, Macedo pulled away to a nearly two second lead with 10 laps to go. As traffic once again came into play with just four laps to go Macedo made the move of the race, splitting two lapped cars exiting turn two. A bobble on the last lap gave Henry one last shot but he could not take advantage and Macedo drove to the win over Henry, Peck, Schuerenberg, and Eliason.

About Madison Motors – https://madisonmotorservices.com

Russell Dryfuse established Madison Street Garage in 1927, in Tiffin, Ohio. The company was the first towing service in the area. They specialized in towing and mechanical repairs. Louis Seitz, took over leadership of Madison Street Garage from his father in 1955. The company was moved to a different location and thus became Madison Motor Service Inc. Seitz’s son, Rick, became the third generation owner of the company in 1975. Madison Motors is now owned by Steve Pierce.

Madison Motors has continued to grow, and relocated once again to Fremont. Madison Motors became an authorized service for the Ohio Turnpike, providing towing and road service for its patrons. Madison Motor offers 24-hour emergency road and tire service, and local and long-distance towing and heavy-duty towing.

About Kear’s Speed Shop – www.kearsspeedshop.com

Kear’s Speed Shop was founded by Chuck and Shirley Kear in 1969 at its present location on Market Street in downtown Tiffin.

You can build your winning race car and outfit your driver from Kear’s large inventory. Kear’s also has three trucks that service your needs at the local tracks as well as the All Star and World of Outlaw races.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions

A-Main (40 Laps)

18-Cole Macedo [3]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [2]; 3. 73-Justin Peck [5]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [10]; 6. 97-Greg Wilson [4]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog [18]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [11]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo [15]; 10. 16-DJ Foos [8]; 11. 5S-Max Stambaugh [24]; 12. 10-Zeb Wise [12]; 13. 11-Parker Price Miller [14]; 14. 33W-Caleb Griffith [23]; 15. O7-Skylar Gee [16]; 16. 1-Nate Dussel [6]; 17. 12C-Kyle Capodice [20]; 18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [25]; 19. 4Z-Zane DeVault [19]; 20. 25R-Jordan Ryan [21]; 21. 5-Paul McMahan [17]; 22. 7C-Phil Gressman [9]; 23. 3J-Trey Jacobs [13]; 24. 22-Cole Duncan [22]; 25. 70M-Henry Malcuit [7]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

21-Larry Kingseed JR[3] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[6] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 7. 3F-Wade Fraley[9] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[14] ; 9. 51-Garrett Craine[8] ; 10. 63-Randy Ruble[12] ; 11. 97X-Rodney Hurst[15] ; 12. 3M-Logan Mongeau[10] ; 13. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 14. 28M-Haldon Miller[11] ; 15. 26B-Bradley Bateson[16] ; 16. 77X-Jamin Kindred[13]

A-Main 2 – (25 Laps)

10X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[6] ; 4. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10] ; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[12] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 7. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 7. 16-Zeth Sabo[13] ; 8. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[7] ; 10. 15k-Creed Kemenah[15] ; 11. z10-Chris Verda[3] ; 12. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[17] ; 13. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8] ; 14. B15-Brad Reber[16] ; 15. 98-Robert Robenalt[14] ; 16. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 17. 34-Jud Dickerson[11]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

4M-Jamie Miller[6] ; 2. 911-Cory McCaughey[5] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[14] ; 4. 14T-Cody Truman[11] ; 5. 23m-Brad Mitten[3] ; 6. 28-Cody Laird[1] ; 7. 0-Andy Keegan[15] ; 8. 7X-Dana Frey[2] ; 9. 4s-Keith Sorg[4] ; 10. 32-Kevin Phillips[8] ; 11. 19-Tony Burns[9] ; 12. 33A-Brian Arnold[13] ; 13. 7H-JT Horn[7] ; 14. 51-David Bankey[16] ; 15. 11-Austin Gibson[10] ; 16. 67-Ben Clapp[12]

A-Main 2 (20 Laps)