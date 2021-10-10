Morton protects B-Mod home turf, Sorensen completes Modified sweep as Summit USRA Nationals conclude

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 9, 2021) – For JC Morton, it was important to defend the home dirt in the 8th annual Summit USRA Nationals Powered by MyRacePass.

The Springfield driver did just that Saturday night, fighting off Lucas Oil Speedway rival Kris Jackson to capture the B-Mod portion of the 8th annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass on Saturday night.

As the three-day event concluded, Dustin Sorensen picked up the American Racer USRA Modified feature to complete a three-night sweep and conclude the late-night/early morning program. Other feature winners included Mitch Hovden (Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars), Dylan Clinton (Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks) and David Thompson (USRA Tuners).

The three-day event, held at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time, saw an event-record 320 entries. As an added twist, the features each started three-wide throughout the starting field.

Morton prevails in B-Mod duel: In a dandy battle between long-time rivals, Morton held off a last-lap charge from Jackson in a thriller that had the fans on their feet.

Morton led all 30 laps, but his margin on the final circuit was his smallest of the race as he finished a car length in front to earn the $1,500 check.

“We had a really good run there and I have to thank all my sponsors,” Morton said. “The car was really good tonight. It’s been good all weekend. I got a little behind yesterday (running seventh in the B-Mod feature), but it gave me a good starting spot tonight and we capitalized on that.”

Morton started outside of row one in the unique three-wide lineup and made it work, taking the lead away from Jackson going down the backstretch on the opening lap. Jackson was on the pole after winning prelim features both Thursday and Friday.

By lap eight, Morton held a 1.4-second lead over Jackson when the race’s first caution appeared. Two laps after the restart, Andy Bryant moved around Jackson on the outside to grab second but those two swapped the runner-up spot the next time around.

Bryant advanced into second again on lap 15, but as he and Jackson battled that left Morton to stretch his advantage to 1.2 seconds by lap 20 as the top three – all former USRA National Champions – cleary broke away from fourth-place Mitchell Franklin.

Like Morton, Bryant worked the high groove to try and cut into the lead as Jackson remained in the low line and Jackson was able to get back into second on lap 26 – as the trio entered lapped traffic.

Jackson made one more bid on the white-flag lap, in turns three and four, but Morton was able to hang on and win by .191 seconds.

“It feels good just to bring it back home,” Morton said. “You’ve got all these out-of-towners coming in here and we’re all fighting for the same thing. To keep it here in Missouri, that’s a big thing.”

Bryant wound up third, 2.2 seconds behind Jackson. Franklin was fourth and Jim Chisholm, the USRA B-Mod national points leader, rounded out the top five.

Sorensen completes USRA Modified sweep: Dustin Sorensen of Rochester, Minnesota, completed a perfect week by claiming the USRA Modified main event. He also won both of his preliminary-night features.

The success vaulted Sorensen into the national points lead in the division, along with a $3,000 prize.

“We weren’t even planning on coming down here until we saw we had a chance at national points,” Sorensen said. “I figured we’d come down here and make a run at it and now I think we have a pretty good shot at it.”

Tyler Wolff, an impressive feature winner in one of Friday’s prelim features, rolled from his middle of the front row starting spot to the early command ahead of Sorensen and Sanders. Those three were running, in that order, when a lap-seven caution flew.

The running order up front remained steady as fifth-place Jake Timm lost a wheel and hit the turn-one wall to bring out another caution on lap nine.

Sorensen pulled alongside Wolff entering turn three and made the pass coming to the flag stand to complete lap 14. A lap later, Sanders moved into second and Tanner Mullens into third as Wolff began to fade.

By the race’s midpoint, on lap 20, Sorensen had a 1.8-second lead over Sanders with Mullens four seconds behind the leader.

With a prolonged green-flag run, the leaders encountered lapped traffic by lap 25. That allowed Sanders to cut the Sorensen’s lead to a half-second, but he wasn’t able to get any closer.

Sorensen held on and won by .637 seconds over USMTS veteran Sanders. Mullens finished third with Wolff fourth and Matt Johnson fifth.

“This is awesome,” Sorensen said. “I was kind of nervous today, thinking it would be cool to win all three. I knew we had the car and motor to do it, as long as I didn’t mess anything up I was confident. I can’t thank everybody enough who helps me.”

Hovden rolls to Stock Cars triumph: Seven-time USRA Stock Cars National Champion Mitch Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, rolled to victory.

The fourth-starting Hovden took the lead away from Thornton going down the backstretch on lap 15. Those two broke away from the field from there with Hovden beating Thornton to the finish line by 1.3 seconds.

Josh Zieman was third with Lucas Oil Speedway track champion David Hendrix fourth and Todd Staley fifth.

Thornton, who won on both preliminary nights, started on the pole and led through six laps when the race was red-flagged after a four-car pileup in turn four. Andrew Borchardt rolled his car, but was not injured and the race remained green the rest of the way.

“That is the longest 35 laps I think that I’ve ever made,” Hovden said in victory lane. “I’ve got to thank the track prep. That was an awesome race track and I’ve go to thank everybody who helped put this deal on.”

Clinton earns Hobby Stock win: Dylan Clinton of Edgewood, Iowa, was in the right place at the right times, as he inherited the lead when two cars dueling in front of him got together and went on to take the USRA Hobby Stock victory.

Dustin Gulbrandson and Clinton started on the front and ran 1-2 through the first 16 laps when Tracy Halouska got by Clinton and into second.

Three laps later, Gulbrandson and Halouska banged into each other, running side by side for the lead. Both pulled off the track with damage and Clinton inherited the lead as the caution came out with six laps to go.

Two more cautions flew with just one lap completed, with Clinton maintaining the lead over Tyler Schlumbohm and Dylan Nelson. Clinton was able to hold on the rest of the way to hold off Schlumbohm by three car lengths. Scott Dobel rallied in to third with Joshua Lukeking fourth and Danny Sassman finishing fifth.

“This means a lot. It’s like a dream come true,” Clinton said. “The track was awesome and it’s just an awesome place.”

USRA Tuners win goes to Leasure: USRA Tuners national points leader David Thompson of Mesquite, Texas, crossed the finish line in third, but was elevated to the feature win when the two top finishers – Sean Leasure and Frank Lackey – were disqualified in post-race tech for illegal springs.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 9, 2021)

8th annual Summit USRA Nationals Powered by MyRacePass

USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. 18-JC Morton[3]; 2. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 3. 28B-Andy Bryant[4]; 4. F1-Mitchell Franklin[6]; 5. 24C-Jim Chisholm[12]; 6. 7B-Terry Schultz[9]; 7. 22C-Cole Campbell[17]; 8. 54-Tyler Kidwell[2]; 9. 56H-Brandon Hare[15]; 10. 56-Shadren Turner[5]; 11. 75-Cole Suckow[8]; 12. 16-Dan Hovden[14]; 13. 99T-Eric Turner[11]; 14. 17-Neil Johnston[13]; 15. 06-Christopher Theodore[30]; 16. 6P-John Potter[21]; 17. 510-Cody King[16]; 18. 60-Colby Mann[18]; 19. 25H-Galen Hassler[25]; 20. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[32]; 21. 8X-Josh Roney[24]; 22. 181-Luke Nieman[29]; 23. 476X-Troy Hovey[23]; 24. 43-Zach Brom[20]; 25. (DNF) 95X-Shaun Walski[7]; 26. (DNF) 83-JC Newell[27]; 27. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[28]; 28. (DNF) 7J-Jake Richards[19]; 29. (DNF) 17C-Jeremy Chambers[31]; 30. (DNF) 32-Robbe Ewing[26]; 31. (DNF) 28H-Parker Hale[22]; 32. (DNF) 66G-Ryan Gillmore[10]

B Feature 1 – 1. 99T-Eric Turner[1]; 2. 22C-Cole Campbell[2]; 3. 83-JC Newell[4]; 4. 54W-Shawn Whitman[5]; 5. 22T-Tyler Tesch[8]; 6. 72-Alex Schubbe[3]; 7. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[9]; 8. 21T-Trevor Tesch[6]; 9. 71-Jerry Brown[16]; 10. 31-Gene Parvin[12]; 11. 68-Dan Daniels[13]; 12. 19B-Kaleb Bray[15]; 13. 19-Dylan Cantwell[7]; 14. 175-Jason Park[11]; 15. 3W-Bronson Wicker[14]; 16. (DNS) 7-Daniel Cowett

B Feature 2 – 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[4]; 2. 60-Colby Mann[2]; 3. 19K-Kyle Slader[1]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing[3]; 5. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[5]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[7]; 7. 5-Reece Solander[9]; 8. 06-Christopher Theodore[6]; 9. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[8]; 10. 66-Keagen Einck[11]; 11. 38J-JD Jackson[12]; 12. 17R-Rylee Fuller[13]; 13. 28C-Thomas Creech[15]; 14. 5K-Wesley Long[10]; 15. (DNS) 67-Sawyer Swatek; 16. (DNS) 28J-Jackson Hale

B Feature 3 – 1. 17-Neil Johnston[2]; 2. 7J-Jake Richards[3]; 3. 181-Luke Nieman[4]; 4. 75J-Kyle Ledford[8]; 5. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[1]; 6. 24-Jerry Ellis[7]; 7. 1BB-Matthew Kay[6]; 8. 20-Chad Fuller[10]; 9. 07A-Logan Alseth[13]; 10. 54LM-David Higgins[16]; 11. 77-Colton Kaskie[15]; 12. 4S-Andrew Sheetz[12]; 13. 52-Trevor Kracht[14]; 14. 476X-Troy Hovey[5]; 15. 22-Justin Voeltz[11]; 16. (DNS) 14-Quentin Taylor

B Feature 4 – 1. 16-Dan Hovden[1]; 2. 43-Zach Brom[4]; 3. X2-Brian Bolin[2]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[3]; 5. 31P-Luke Phillips[6]; 6. 10P-Dayton Pursley[5]; 7. 2T-Todd Luke[8]; 8. 28-Wesley Briggs[9]; 9. 64-John Ross[10]; 10. 780-Thomas Yount[13]; 11. 21E-Jacob Ellison[16]; 12. 7D-Davis Givens[15]; 13. 39-Dwight Brown[12]; 14. 3-Jay Lamons[11]; 15. 3D-David Harris[14]; 16. (DNS) 3T-Tony Jackson Jr

B Feature 5 – 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[2]; 2. 6P-John Potter[3]; 3. 25-Joe Chisholm[1]; 4. 25H-Galen Hassler[5]; 5. 98K-Kenton Allen[6]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 7. 33S-Ben Stockton[8]; 8. 11L-Logan Smith[12]; 9. 15P-Colin Pierce[7]; 10. 21K-Dave Kennedy[14]; 11. 33-Ethan Lamons[9]; 12. 39X-Jason Sivils[15]; 13. 24L-Dakota Lowe[11]; 14. 11D-Cole Dennis[13]; 15. (DNS) 85T-Brandon Toftee

B Feature 6 – 1. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[3]; 2. 510-Cody King[1]; 3. 28H-Parker Hale[2]; 4. 8X-Josh Roney[6]; 5. 4-Jason Bass[4]; 6. 1-Kyle Henning[5]; 7. 14J-Jacob Hodges[7]; 8. 97-Damien Vandenberg[8]; 9. 21-Greg Scheffler[9]; 10. 98G-James Gates[11]; 11. 34-Donnie Aust[13]; 12. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[12]; 13. 15-Cayden Stacye[14]; 14. 21D-Dom Mueller[10]; 15. (DNS) 55J-Jeremy Short

Last-Chance Qualifier 1 – 1. 476X-Troy Hovey[18]; 2. 83-JC Newell[1]; 3. 33S-Ben Stockton[8]; 4. 15P-Colin Pierce[11]; 5. 20-Chad Fuller[9]; 6. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[7]; 7. 68-Dan Daniels[13]; 8. 22T-Tyler Tesch[4]; 9. 14-Quentin Taylor[21]; 10. 24-Jerry Ellis[6]; 11. 71-Jerry Brown[10]; 12. 33-Ethan Lamons[14]; 13. 54LM-David Higgins[12]; 14. 24L-Dakota Lowe[17]; 15. (DNF) 98K-Kenton Allen[5]; 16. (DNF) 75J-Kyle Ledford[3]; 17. (DNF) 4S-Andrew Sheetz[15]; 18. (DNF) 19-Dylan Cantwell[16]; 19. (DNS) 85T-Brandon Toftee; 20. (DNS) 3W-Bronson Wicker; 21. (DQ) 25-Joe Chisholm[2]

Last-Chance Qualifier 2 – 1. 8X-Josh Roney[2]; 2. 10P-Dayton Pursley[6]; 3. 5-Reece Solander[7]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[3]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[5]; 6. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[10]; 7. 97-Damien Vandenberg[8]; 8. 7D-Davis Givens[15]; 9. 98G-James Gates[11]; 10. 7DJ-Dallas Joyce[14]; 11. 28-Wesley Briggs[9]; 12. 780-Thomas Yount[12]; 13. 3-Jay Lamons[18]; 14. 28C-Thomas Creech[16]; 15. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[4]; 16. (DNF) 19K-Kyle Slader[1]; 17. (DNS) 67-Sawyer Swatek; 18. (DNS) 55J-Jeremy Short; 19. (DNS) 21D-Dom Mueller; 20. (DNS) 3T-Tony Jackson Jr; 21. (DNS) 38J-JD Jackson

Last-Chance Qualifier 3 – 1. 25H-Galen Hassler[3]; 2. 181-Luke Nieman[1]; 3. 17C-Jeremy Chambers[4]; 4. 54W-Shawn Whitman[2]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[6]; 6. 11L-Logan Smith[9]; 7. 72-Alex Schubbe[5]; 8. 1BB-Matthew Kay[7]; 9. 31-Gene Parvin[11]; 10. 21T-Trevor Tesch[8]; 11. 21K-Dave Kennedy[12]; 12. 175-Jason Park[17]; 13. 07A-Logan Alseth[10]; 14. (DNF) 22-Justin Voeltz[19]; 15. (DNF) 39X-Jason Sivils[15]; 16. (DNF) 52-Trevor Kracht[16]; 17. (DNS) 19B-Kaleb Bray; 18. (DNS) 7-Daniel Cowett; 19. (DNS) 11D-Cole Dennis; 20. (DNS) 77-Colton Kaskie

Last-Chance Qualifier 4 – 1. 32-Robbe Ewing[2]; 2. 06-Christopher Theodore[8]; 3. 4-Jason Bass[3]; 4. 21E-Jacob Ellison[13]; 5. 31P-Luke Phillips[4]; 6. 15-Cayden Stacye[15]; 7. 53-Tianna Mithun[5]; 8. 2T-Todd Luke[7]; 9. 64-John Ross[10]; 10. 5K-Wesley Long[17]; 11. 34-Donnie Aust[12]; 12. 21-Greg Scheffler[9]; 13. 39-Dwight Brown[16]; 14. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[6]; 15. (DNF) 66-Keagen Einck[11]; 16. (DNF) 17R-Rylee Fuller[14]; 17. (DNF) 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[18]; 18. (DNF) X2-Brian Bolin[1]; 19. (DNS) 3D-David Harris; 20. (DNS) 28J-Jackson Hale

American Racer USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[1]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 3. 02-Tanner Mullens[8]; 4. 4W-Tyler Wolff[2]; 5. 1X-Matt Johnson[15]; 6. 07C-Cory Crapser[3]; 7. 71-Jason Cummins[14]; 8. 15-Alex Williamson[13]; 9. 15W-Kale Westover[10]; 10. 3J-Jake Nightingale[16]; 11. 777-Al Hejna[24]; 12. 65-Tyler Davis[9]; 13. 68-Dean Wille[6]; 14. 91-Joe Duvall[11]; 15. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[20]; 16. 8-Dillon McCowan[21]; 17. 22H-Dustin Hodges[23]; 18. 7G-Sean Gaddis[22]; 19. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[19]; 20. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[17]; 21. 51W-JT Wasmund[29]; 22. 38C-Jason Pursley[27]; 23. 89-Tyler Hibner[30]; 24. 21-Ryan Middaugh[31]; 25. (DNF) 99-Josh Angst[12]; 26. (DNF) 9D8-Paden Phillips[26]; 27. (DNF) 20JR-Chase Rudolf[25]; 28. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[28]; 29. (DNF) 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 30. (DNF) 87-Darron Fuqua[7]; 31. (DNF) 45-Nick Stroupe[18]

B Feature 1 – 1. 91-Joe Duvall[1]; 2. 3J-Jake Nightingale[2]; 3. 777-Al Hejna[6]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 5. 7G-Sean Gaddis[4]; 6. 75-Kyle Ledford[5]; 7. 57-Duke Erickson[7]; 8. 88R-AJ Vasquez[8]; 9. 24D-Donnie Fellers[10]; 10. 00-Scott Bryant[11]; 11. 7-Daniel Franklin[9]; 12. 99B-Brandyn Ryan[12]; 13. (DNS) 91X-Randy Timms

B Feature 2 – 1. 99-Josh Angst[1]; 2. 2GX-Kenny Gaddis[2]; 3. 20JR-Chase Rudolf[3]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[5]; 5. 51W-JT Wasmund[7]; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker[6]; 7. 07-Daniel Harris[4]; 8. D25-David Tanner[8]; 9. 19K-Jared Klick[11]; 10. 27H-Dylan Glass[10]; 11. 22N-Kevin Newell[12]; 12. 51T-Tim Thomas[9]

B Feature 3 – 1. 15-Alex Williamson[2]; 2. 45-Nick Stroupe[8]; 3. 10-Dustin Robinson[4]; 4. 107-Brandon Givens[1]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[3]; 6. 9D8-Paden Phillips[6]; 7. 9L-Vince Lucas[5]; 8. 92-Tyler Grooms[10]; 9. 17C-Lucas Conley[12]; 10. 49-Lane Whitney[11]; 11. 6-Jason Payton[9]; 12. (DNS) 17H-Brent Holman

B Feature 4 – 1. 71-Jason Cummins[2]; 2. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[3]; 3. 00S-Chris Spalding[6]; 4. 8-Dillon McCowan[5]; 5. 155-Terry Kirk[12]; 6. 89-Tyler Hibner[4]; 7. 5D-Devon Havlik[7]; 8. 64-Casey Fowler[8]; 9. 29H-Joe Horgdal[9]; 10. 101-Kevin Dickson[10]; 11. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry[11]; 12. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[1]

B Feature 5 – 1. 1X-Matt Johnson[1]; 2. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[3]; 3. 98-Kevin Stoa[4]; 4. 03-Chase Jones[7]; 5. 73B-Shad Badder[6]; 6. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 7. 74-Rodney Schweizer[9]; 8. 22-Justin Voeltz[10]; 9. (DNS) 77-Ronnie Yanacsek; 10. (DNS) 25-Scotty Roberts; 11. (DNS) 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt; 12. (DQ) 21-Ryan Middaugh[2]

Last-Chance Qualifier 1 – 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 2. 777-Al Hejna[1]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[3]; 4. 75-Kyle Ledford[6]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[5]; 6. 03-Chase Jones[4]; 7. 5D-Devon Havlik[7]; 8. 07-Daniel Harris[8]; 9. 00S-Chris Spalding[17]; 10. 6-Jason Payton[15]; 11. 24D-Donnie Fellers[11]; 12. 92-Tyler Grooms[10]; 13. 74-Rodney Schweizer[9]; 14. 27H-Dylan Glass[13]; 15. 101-Kevin Dickson[12]; 16. (DNS) 25-Scotty Roberts; 17. (DNS) 99B-Brandyn Ryan

Last-Chance Qualifier 2 – 1. 7G-Sean Gaddis[4]; 2. 20JR-Chase Rudolf[1]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[7]; 4. 29H-Joe Horgdal[10]; 5. 21-Ryan Middaugh[17]; 6. 88R-AJ Vasquez[9]; 7. 7-Daniel Franklin[14]; 8. 89-Tyler Hibner[5]; 9. 19K-Jared Klick[11]; 10. (DNF) 49-Lane Whitney[13]; 11. (DNF) 107-Brandon Givens[3]; 12. (DNS) 56-Tony Jackson Jr; 13. (DNS) 9L-Vince Lucas; 14. (DNS) 51T-Tim Thomas; 15. (DNS) 14W-Dustin Walker; 16. (DNS) 77-Ronnie Yanacsek; 17. (DQ) 98-Kevin Stoa[2]

Last-Chance Qualifier 3 – 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 2. 9D8-Paden Phillips[6]; 3. 51W-JT Wasmund[4]; 4. 73B-Shad Badder[5]; 5. D25-David Tanner[9]; 6. 00-Scott Bryant[12]; 7. 64-Casey Fowler[8]; 8. 57-Duke Erickson[7]; 9. 17C-Lucas Conley[11]; 10. 22-Justin Voeltz[10]; 11. 22N-Kevin Newell[14]; 12. (DNF) 11C-Andy Chrisenberry[13]; 13. (DNS) 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt; 14. (DNS) 17H-Brent Holman; 15. (DNS) 91X-Randy Timms; 16. (DQ) 155-Terry Kirk[3]; 17. (DQ) 10-Dustin Robinson[1]

Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 15-Mitch Hovden[4]; 2. 38T-Dylan Thornton[1]; 3. 24-Josh Zieman[2]; 4. 54-David Hendrix[5]; 5. 14-Todd Staley[8]; 6. 26-Burl Woods[10]; 7. 1G-Pat Graham[17]; 8. 97-Lynn Panos[7]; 9. 35C-Bill Crimmins[16]; 10. 21-Myles Michehl[3]; 11. 29-Brady Link[22]; 12. 88-Jeff Dixon[23]; 13. 417-Kevin Anderson[12]; 14. 8M-James McMillin[13]; 15. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[11]; 16. 23-Brayden Gjere[28]; 17. 11K-Darrin Korthals[25]; 18. 87T-Travis Shipman[24]; 19. 541-Robert White[9]; 20. 43-Calvin Lange[30]; 21. 2J-Steve Jackson[14]; 22. 7-Doug Keller[6]; 23. 10-Bryan Bennett[18]; 24. 15X-Thomas Kracht[27]; 25. (DNF) 35-Johnny Coats[20]; 26. (DNF) 13-Lyle Dietrich[26]; 27. (DNF) 32X-Rich Gregoire[29]; 28. (DNF) 21B-Andrew Borchardt[19]; 29. (DNF) 33-Kevin Donlan[15]; 30. (DNF) 44-Dillon Anderson[31]; 31. (DNF) 67-Kyle Falck[21]

B Feature 1 – 1. 5JR-Kevin Sustaire[2]; 2. 35C-Bill Crimmins[1]; 3. 87T-Travis Shipman[3]; 4. 31-Ed Griggs[6]; 5. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[9]; 6. 67-Kyle Falck[5]; 7. 32X-Rich Gregoire[4]; 8. 74-Jason Josselyn[8]; 9. 99-Jim Cihy[11]; 10. 42T-Tim Shields[10]; 11. 69N-James Barker[13]; 12. 32K-Michael Knight[7]; 13. (DNS) 25NY-Jay Prevete

B Feature 2 – 1. 417-Kevin Anderson[1]; 2. 1G-Pat Graham[2]; 3. 43-Calvin Lange[4]; 4. 29-Brady Link[7]; 5. 87-Dylan Suhr[6]; 6. 10A-John Ades[8]; 7. 9H-Nic Hanes[3]; 8. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[5]; 9. X1-Tracy Schaefer[12]; 10. 94K-Chester Kaufman[9]; 11. 11M-Michael Woods[10]; 12. 21D-Dalton Phillips[11]; 13. (DNS) 12A-Scotty Allen

B Feature 3 – 1. 8M-James McMillin[1]; 2. 10-Bryan Bennett[4]; 3. 88-Jeff Dixon[2]; 4. 11K-Darrin Korthals[3]; 5. 10J-Justin Ades[6]; 6. 111B-Butch Bailey[7]; 7. 21A-Aaron Sauter[5]; 8. 105-Clint Hedge[8]; 9. 7J-Scott Johnson[9]; 10. 23-Brayden Gjere[10]; 11. 24W-Craig Wright[11]; 12. 25X-Rodger Detherage[12]

B Feature 4 – 1. 2J-Steve Jackson[1]; 2. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[2]; 3. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[5]; 4. 15X-Thomas Kracht[4]; 5. 13-Lyle Dietrich[6]; 6. 121-Kenzie Ritter[8]; 7. 39K-Shane Schmidt[12]; 8. 43K-Josh Kelderman[7]; 9. 4D-Cory Kelderman[9]; 10. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[11]; 11. 111-Jason Newman[10]; 12. 44-Dillon Anderson[3]

B Feature 5 – 1. 33-Kevin Donlan[1]; 2. 35-Johnny Coats[4]; 3. 39JR-Robert Southerland[8]; 4. 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[6]; 5. 32-Dennie Belknap[3]; 6. 21X-Xander Treichel[2]; 7. 12-Travis Graves[10]; 8. 77-Zack Willis[11]; 9. 808-Chance Hillman[7]; 10. 5-Shawn Allen Jr[12]; 11. 4G-John Gamble[9]; 12. 21P-Darren Phillips[5]

Last-Chance Qualifier 1 – 1. 67-Kyle Falck[6]; 2. 87T-Travis Shipman[1]; 3. 15X-Thomas Kracht[2]; 4. 31T-Tanner Calhoun[17]; 5. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[8]; 6. 105-Clint Hedge[10]; 7. 24W-Craig Wright[15]; 8. 99-Jim Cihy[11]; 9. 11M-Michael Woods[13]; 10. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[12]; 11. 43-Calvin Lange[18]; 12. 87-Dylan Suhr[3]; 13. (DNF) 10J-Justin Ades[5]; 14. (DNF) 39K-Shane Schmidt[7]; 15. (DNF) 12-Travis Graves[9]; 16. (DNF) 45-Dustin Gulbrandson[4]; 17. (DNF) 5-Shawn Allen Jr[14]; 18. (DNS) 32K-Michael Knight

Last-Chance Qualifier 2 – 1. 29-Brady Link[1]; 2. 11K-Darrin Korthals[3]; 3. 23-Brayden Gjere[13]; 4. 21X-Xander Treichel[7]; 5. 21A-Aaron Sauter[8]; 6. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[4]; 7. 808-Chance Hillman[12]; 8. 9H-Nic Hanes[6]; 9. 21P-Darren Phillips[17]; 10. 39JR-Robert Southerland[2]; 11. 4D-Cory Kelderman[10]; 12. (DNF) 121-Kenzie Ritter[5]; 13. (DNF) 94K-Chester Kaufman[11]; 14. (DNF) 74-Jason Josselyn[9]; 15. (DNF) 44-Dillon Anderson[15]; 16. (DNS) 12A-Scotty Allen; 17. (DNS) 69N-James Barker

Last-Chance Qualifier 3 – 1. 88-Jeff Dixon[1]; 2. 13-Lyle Dietrich[3]; 3. 32X-Rich Gregoire[7]; 4. 32-Dennie Belknap[5]; 5. 31-Ed Griggs[2]; 6. X1-Tracy Schaefer[9]; 7. 111B-Butch Bailey[6]; 8. 4G-John Gamble[15]; 9. 77-Zack Willis[10]; 10. 43K-Josh Kelderman[8]; 11. 10A-John Ades[4]; 12. 7J-Scott Johnson[11]; 13. (DNF) 111-Jason Newman[13]; 14. (DNF) 21D-Dalton Phillips[14]; 15. (DNF) 25X-Rodger Detherage[16]; 16. (DNS) 25NY-Jay Prevete; 17. (DNS) 42T-Tim Shields

Menskink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 18K-Dylan Clinton[2]; 2. X-Tyler Schlumbohm[5]; 3. 83-Scott Dobel[6]; 4. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[12]; 5. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[19]; 6. 266-Justin Lichty[16]; 7. 22-Steve Larson[9]; 8. 52W-Weston Koop[11]; 9. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[18]; 10. 26-Matthew Machen[24]; 11. 61N-Nick Brady[26]; 12. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[1]; 13. 13N-Dylan Nelson[10]; 14. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[21]; 15. 93-Rick VanderWeide[14]; 16. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[27]; 17. 20B-Josh Bradley[15]; 18. 6T-Todd Uhl[31]; 19. 15R-Ryan Crooks[23]; 20. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[8]; 21. 35-Riley Crimmins[22]; 22. 18Z-Zac Smith[25]; 23. 62-Nathan Machen[29]; 24. 46-Craig Walker[30]; 25. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska[4]; 26. (DNF) 18-Landon Krohn[13]; 27. (DNF) 72V-Jesse Vanlaningham[7]; 28. (DNF) 19-Brandon Jurrens[28]; 29. (DNF) 8-Levi Vander Weide[3]; 30. (DNF) 52D-BJ Dahl[17]; 31. (DNF) 7-Colby Kasinger[20]

B Feature 1 – 1. 52W-Weston Koop[1]; 2. 18Z-Zac Smith[4]; 3. 93-Rick VanderWeide[2]; 4. 52D-BJ Dahl[3]; 5. 7-Colby Kasinger[7]; 6. 23-Justin Hanson[8]; 7. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[6]; 8. 81-Josh Froseth[9]; 9. 19-Brandon Jurrens[5]; 10. 17-Shaun Wright[10]; 11. (DNS) 27-Dylan Andal; 12. (DNS) 27H-Austin Hoeft

B Feature 2 – 1. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[2]; 2. 20B-Josh Bradley[4]; 3. 61N-Nick Brady[3]; 4. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[1]; 5. 81VT-Dylan Vanden Top[7]; 6. 15R-Ryan Crooks[6]; 7. 46-Craig Walker[5]; 8. 26-Matthew Machen[10]; 9. 62-Nathan Machen[8]; 10. (DNS) 28-Terry Larsen; 11. (DNS) 48J-Bryant Johnson

B Feature 3 – 1. 18-Landon Krohn[2]; 2. 266-Justin Lichty[1]; 3. 10X-Danny Sassman Jr[4]; 4. 16-Jake James[5]; 5. 35-Riley Crimmins[9]; 6. 61-Don Brady[8]; 7. 75-Michael Minnier[3]; 8. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[7]; 9. 6T-Todd Uhl[10]; 10. (DNS) 20-Travis Christensen; 11. (DNS) 8X-Cory Roe

Last-Chance Qualifier – 1. 15R-Ryan Crooks[2]; 2. 26-Matthew Machen[8]; 3. 18Z-Zac Smith[22]; 4. 61N-Nick Brady[20]; 5. 57-Brandon Kuykendall[4]; 6. 19-Brandon Jurrens[10]; 7. 62-Nathan Machen[11]; 8. 75-Michael Minnier[6]; 9. 16-Jake James[21]; 10. 81-Josh Froseth[7]; 11. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[9]; 12. 23-Justin Hanson[1]; 13. 17-Shaun Wright[13]; 14. 6T-Todd Uhl[12]; 15. 28-Terry Larsen[14]; 16. 46-Craig Walker[5]; 17. 61-Don Brady[3]; 18. (DNS) 27-Dylan Andal; 19. (DNS) 20-Travis Christensen; 20. (DNS) 27H-Austin Hoeft; 21. (DNS) 48J-Bryant Johnson; 22. (DNS) 8X-Cory Roe

USRA Tuners

A Feature – 1. 33T-David Thompson[2]; 2. 4K-Kooper Teafatiller[1]; 3. 35-Brad Stahl[25]; 4. 17T-Daniel Thompson[5]; 5. 6H-Hunter Krugle[12]; 6. 11-Jett Hefti[8]; 7. 21T-Tayla Lange[14]; 8. 14T-Kollin Teafatiller[30]; 9. 41X-Charles Brock[26]; 10. 7S-Brandon Vignoe[23]; 11. 4-Justin Gantt[27]; 12. 20F-Ricky Foster[20]; 13. 3JK-Josh Keller[29]; 14. 10B-Breanna Ades[18]; 15. (DNF) 17H-Clint Haigler[22]; 16. (DNF) 7V-Brandon Vink[9]; 17. (DNF) 17W-Kaleb Watson[4]; 18. (DNF) 628-Colton Mooney[17]; 19. (DNF) 47C-Harold Clifton[15]; 20. (DNF) 74-Josh Harms[28]; 21. (DNF) 33B-Bondy Cannon[16]; 22. (DNF) 73-Trenton Masters[11]; 23. (DNF) 76T-Zach Thorpe[21]; 24. (DNF) 15T-Maddyson Tyler[10]; 25. (DNF) 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[31]; 26. (DNF) 87-Aaron Odell[24]; 27. (DNF) 43-Jade Lange[3]; 28. (DNF) 56-Katie Stahl[19]; 29. (DNF) 00-Nick Bradshaw[13]; 30. (DQ) 67L-Sean Leasure[6]; 31. (DQ) 41-Frank Lackey[7]

Heat 1 – 1. 43-Jade Lange[3]; 2. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[4]; 3. 11-Jett Hefti[8]; 4. 73-Trenton Masters[2]; 5. 33T-David Thompson[10]; 6. 33B-Bondy Cannon[1]; 7. 47C-Harold Clifton[9]; 8. 76T-Zach Thorpe[6]; 9. 20F-Ricky Foster[11]; 10. 41X-Charles Brock[7]; 11. 4-Justin Gantt[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 41-Frank Lackey[7]; 2. 14T-Kollin Teafatiller[1]; 3. 17W-Kaleb Watson[6]; 4. 6H-Hunter Krugle[2]; 5. 17T-Daniel Thompson[9]; 6. 628-Colton Mooney[4]; 7. 21T-Tayla Lange[10]; 8. 56-Katie Stahl[8]; 9. 87-Aaron Odell[5]; 10. (DNS) 3JK-Josh Keller

Heat 3 – 1. 67L-Sean Leasure[2]; 2. 35-Brad Stahl[3]; 3. 74-Josh Harms[5]; 4. 4K-Kooper Teafatiller[1]; 5. 7V-Brandon Vink[9]; 6. 15T-Maddyson Tyler[7]; 7. 00-Nick Bradshaw[10]; 8. 10B-Breanna Ades[8]; 9. 17H-Clint Haigler[6]; 10. 7S-Brandon Vignoe[4]

