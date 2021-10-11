Aikey, Burgtorf, Murty, Anderson, and Fullenkamp Cash In Big on 10th Annual Harvest Hustle Night Two

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 9, 2021) – Mother nature provided the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa with some great weather to end the 10th Annual Harvest Hustle presented by Casey’s and Midwest Performance & Power on Saturday, October 9th. One Hundred and forty-six driver’s signed in from six states in hopes of taking home the big prize that was awaiting the winner’s in each of the five classes. When the final checkered flag waved on the night four driver’s claimed their first wins of the season at the track, while one other swept the weekend.

The 25 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature took to the track first, with Terry Dulin and Kirk Kinsley drawing the front row. But just as the green flag waved the red light would come on, as Pete Stodgel rolled in turn 4 to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. On the original restart Dulin jumped out into the lead on lap 1 over Kinsley and Johnny Spaw. Dulin would only hold the top spot for 1 lap, as Knisley used the momentum off the top of the track coming out of turn 4 to lead lap 2. Then just after the lap was scored complete, Robert Thompson Jr. spun in turn 2 to bring out the caution. On the restart Spaw slipped past Kinsley to take over the top spot. After that lap was scored complete, Jerry Jansen spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Spaw grabbed the lead on the restart, with Abe Huls, who started 9th, overtaking Kinsley for the runner up spot. The action was slowed on lap 10, as Thompson Jr. spun in turn 2 to bring out his second solo yellow to end his night. On the restart Dallon Murty, who started 8th, slid past Spaw for the lead, only to have Spaw slid him back to get the top spot back on lap 12. The great race up front was interrupted on lap 13, when Ken Taylor spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Spencer Coats and Jansen got together off turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Spaw jump back out front, with Murty and Huls close behind. Murty slid Spaw in turn 3 to emerge out of turn 4 on lap 16 with the lead. Then 3 laps later Huls got bottled up and spun in turn 2 to bring out the caution. On the restart Dulin spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Murty grab the lead, with Spaw and Jeff Mueller, who started 10th, looking for a way around Murty. Despite several challenges from Spaw and Mueller, Murty was able to hold on for his second win of the weekend which was worth $2,000. Michael Sheen, who made the pull up from La Mesa, TX was 4th, with Shane Richardson completing the top 5.

Up next was the 35 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Model feature, with Tommy Elston and Darrel DeFrance leading the field to green. Elston used his draw to his advantage by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over DeFrance and Jeff Aikey. Aikey would overtake DeFrance for the runner up spot on lap 2, and then went to work on Elston for the lead. The lead duo would pull away from the battles behind them, and would enter lapped traffic on lap 15. Suddenly on lap 20 Elston slowed coming off turn 2, which handed the lead over to Aikey. As the lapped traffic slowed Aikey’s pace, Mark Burgtorf, who started 7th, and Andy Nezworski were cutting into Aikey’s lead advantage. Even with the lapped traffic Aikey was able to hold off Nezworski and Burgtorf to claim his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway which was worth $3,000. Jeff Larson was 4th, with DeFrance coming home in 5th.

Jim Gillenwater and Logan Anderson drew the front row for the 25 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMod feature. Just as the green flag was waved the yellow light would come on, as Jesse Bodin spun in turn 2 to bring out the caution. On the original restart Anderson moved out front to lead lap 1 over Gillenwater and Tanner Klingele. The action was slowed for the second time of the race on lap 3, as debris in turn 2 brought out the caution. Once again Anderson jumped back out front on the restart, with Klingele overtaking Gillenwater for the runner up spot. The pace Anderson was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 12, which would allow seventh place starter Brayton Carter to close in on him for the lead. They would race side-by-side around the speedway on lap 15, only to be slowed by a caution on lap 16. As Austin Poage spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. Then on the restart Rob Wilsey spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Tyler Titus and Ron Kibbe get together in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. Finally back to green, as Anderson grabbed the lead, with now twelfth place starter Tony Olson, and ninth place starter Carter VanDenBerg giving chase. Olson tried to keep pace with Anderson over the final laps, but Anderson was too strong. As he went on to score his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway, and claimed the $2,000 top prize. Klingele was 3rd, Dylan VanWyk came from 16th to finish 4th, with Carter finishing 5th.

Up next was the 30 lap Sonny’s Super Market Modified feature, with Dave Wietholder and Mark Burgtorf making up the front row. Burgtorf took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Wietholder and Kyle Brown. Brown would overtake Wietholder for the runner up spot on lap 2, and then went to work on Burgtorf for the top spot. Just like the Late Models, the lead duo started to pull away from the battles behind them. They would start to enter lapped traffic on lap 11, which allowed Brown to pull up even with Burgtorf on lap 24. Then Brown slid up in front of Burgtorf going into turn 3 to come around to complete lap 27. Only to have Burgtorf turn back under him coming off turn 4 to keep the top spot. Brown tried one last lap pass of Burgtorf, only to have him hold him off for his first win of the season at the track which was worth $3,000. Jeff Larson was 3rd, Jeff Aikey started 9th and finished 4th, with Cayden Carter charging from 19th to round out the top 5.

The 40 lap AVIS Car Rental Sport Compact feature was the final feature to take to the track, with a $3,000 check awaiting the winner of this event. Josh Barnes and Jason Ash drew the front row for the event, with Ash moving out front on lap 1, over Nathan Chandler and Barnes. Then just after the lap was scored complete the caution appeared, as Chevy Gibson from Dry Ridge, Kentucky slowed in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Ash jumped back out front, with Chuck Fullenkamp, who started 8th, and Derrick DeFord close behind. One lap later, lap 5, Fullenkamp slipped past Ash to grab the top spot. The action was slowed on lap 9, as Brandon Rue was sitting sideways off turn 4 and collected Nick Johnson to bring out the yellow. Fullenkamp moved back out front on the restart, with DeFord and Chandler following. A few laps later Logan Clausen slowed in turn 4 to bring out the caution. On the restart Devin Jones slowed to a stop down the frontstretch to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Fullenkamp jump back out front, with Chandler overtaking DeFord for the runner up spot. Disaster would strike Barnes on lap 19, as Erik Vanapeldoorn got into him off turn 4 which sent Barnes head on into the frontstretch wall and sending him rolling to bring out the red. He would climb from the badly damaged car okay. Fullenkamp moved back out front on the restart, with Jeffery DeLonjay, who started 12th, and fourteenth place started Jay Mariuzza close behind. The final half of the race went caution free, with Fullenkamp pulling away in the final laps to score his biggest win of his career and first of the season at the Lee County Speedway. DeLonjay was 2nd, Mariuzza was 3rd, Jimmy Dutlinger came from 10th to finish 4th, with Jacob Houston coming home 5th after starting in 15th,

The final event for the 2021 racing season at the Lee County Speedway will take place on Saturday, October 30th, as the annual Shiverfest race closes the books on the year. Casey’s and Midwest Performance & Power will help to bring the action in the Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Sport Compacts, A.I.R.S. Cars, and Trucks. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for more information to be released on this event in the coming days.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Casey’s and Midwest Performance & Power 10th Annual Harvest Hustle Night 2

Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 77-Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA; 3. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 4. 99-Jeff Larson, Freeport, IL; 5. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, Marshalltown, IA; 6. 32-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 7. 56W-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 8. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 9. 35-Darin Duffy, Urbana, IA; 10. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 11. 105-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 12. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 13. 17-Kirby Schultz, Albia, IA; 14. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 15. 33-Kevin Kirkpatrick, Waterloo, IA

Heat 1: 1. 7-Andy Nezworski; 2. 32-Chuck Hanna; 3. 99-Jeff Larson; 4. 99D-Darrel DeFrance; 5. 105-Blake Woodruff; 6. 35-Darin Duffy; 7. 33-Kevin Kirkpatrick; 8. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.

Heat 2: 1. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 56W-Gary Webb; 3. 45-Tommy Elston; 4. 93-Jay Johnson; 5. 77-Jeff Aikey; 6. 17-Kirby Schultz; 7. 01-CJ Horn

Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. 21K-Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 3. B1-Jeff Larson, Freeport, IL; 4. 77A-Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 5. 10C-Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 6. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 7. 56D-Travis Denning, Sterling, IL; 8. 3-Dustin Smith, Eldridge, IA; 9. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 10. 1-Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 11. 29-Spencer Diercks, Davenport, IA; 12. 77-Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 13. 93-Matt Werner, Geneseo, IL; 14. 56-Dustin Kroening, Hebron, IL; 15. 43-Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 16. 40-Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 17. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 18. 05-Dave Wietholder, Liberty, IL; 19. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 20. 19G-Richie Gustin, Gilman, IA; 21. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 22. 32-Kyle Madden, Oxford, IA; 23. 71-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 24. 50-Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA (DNS)

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 56D-Travis Denning; 2. 10C-Cayden Carter; 3. 77-Kurt Kile; 4. 71W-Jeff Waterman; 5. 43S-Scott Simatovich, State Center, IA; 6. 5G-Gat Leytham, Toledo, IA; 7. 08-Michael Claeys, Knoxville, IL; 8. 57B-Dennis Betzer, Central City, IA; 9. 37TM-Stacey Jennings, Roland, IA; 10. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 11. 21M-Tyler Madigan, Dubuque, IA

B-Feature 2: 1. 40-Dakota Simmons; 2. 12D-Brandon Dale; 3. 29-Spencer Diercks; 4. 71-John Oliver Jr.; 5. 8L-Chris Lawrence, Colona, IL; 6. 7-Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 7. 22B-Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 8. 37-Steve Gustaf, Silvis, IL; 9. 1A-Donovan Lodge, Moline, IL; 10. 2R-Fisher Reese, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 3-Dustin Smith; 2. 93-Matt Werner; 3. 77A-Jeff Aikey; 4. 50-Denny Eckrich; 5. 77-Kurt Kile; 6. 56D-Travis Denning; 7. 21M-Tyler Madigan; 8. 4B-Mitch Boles; 9. 37TM-Stacey Jennings; 10. 08-Michael Claeys

Heat 2: 1. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg; 3. 21K-Kyle Brown; 4. 43-Derrick Stewart; 5. 12D-Brandon Dale; 6. 29-Spencer Diercks; 7. 8L-Chris Lawrence; 8. 37-Steve Gustaf; 9. 7-Blaine Webster

Heat 3: 1. B1-Jeff Larson; 2. 19G-Richie Gustin; 3. 56-Dustin Kroening; 4. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 5. 5G-Gat Leytham; 6. 71W-Jeff Waterman; 7. 43S-Scott Simatovich; 8. 10C-Cayden Carter; 9. 57B-Dennis Betzer

Heat 4: 1. 22-Austen Becerra; 2. 1-Eric Barnes; 3. 05-Dave Wietholder; 4. 32-Kyle Madden; 5. 40-Dakota Simmons; 6. 1A-Donovan Lodge; 7. 71-John Oliver Jr.; 8. 22B-Brandon Banks; 9. 2R-Fisher Reese

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 99X-Dallon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 2. 00-Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 3. 77M-Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 4. 195-Michael Sheen, La Mesa, TX; 5. IB25-Shane Richardson, Wapello, IA; 6. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 7. 21M-Kirk Kinsley, Wapello, IA; 8. 3TS-Terry Dulin, Cedar Rapids, IA; 9. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 10. 05-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 11. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 12. K38-Ken Taylor; 13. 1B-Robert Thompson Jr., Macomb, IL; 14. 82-Pete Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 15. 3T-Robert Thompson, Cholchester, IL; 16. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 17. 7C-Spencer Coats, La Grange, MO

Heat 1: 1. 99X-Dallon Murty; 2. 71-David Brandies; 3. 77M-Jeff Mueller; 4. 00-Johnny Spaw; 5. 21M-Kirk Kinsley; 6. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 7. 06-Jerry Jansen; 8. 7C-Spencer Coats; 9. K38-Ken Taylor

Heat 2: 1. 30C-Abe Huls; 2. 195-Michael Sheen; 3. IB25-Shane Richardson; 4. 3TS-Terry Dulin; 5. 05-Chad Krogmeier; 6. 82-Pete Stodgel; 7. 3T-Robert Thompson; 8. 1B-Robert Thompson Jr. (DNS)

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 2. T23-Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 3. 73X-Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 4. 117-Dylan VanWyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. 01-Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 6. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 7. 22-Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 8. 65-David Engelkens, Morrison, IL; 9. 155-Terry Wilson, Bowling Green, MO; 10. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 11. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 12. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 13. 39-Perry Gellerstedt, Carbon Cliff, IL; 14. 33J-Joseph Luethje, Nevada, IA; 15. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 16. 13A-Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 17. 0-Robert Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 18. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 19. 4-Tyler Titus, Baxter, IA; 20. 89-Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 21. 2JR-Jesse Bodin, Silvis, IL; 22. 10-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 23. 24-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 24. 3T-Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 13A-Austin Poage; 2. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 3. 24-Dakota Anderson; 4. 7R-Tom Ruble; 5. 88K-Kole Quam, Waterloo, IA; 6. 15?-Michael Bear, Lone Tree, IA; 7. 14?-Richard Hurlbut, Lone Tree, IA; 8. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL (DNS)

B-Feature 2: 1. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 2. 5-Josh Holtman; 3. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 4. 0-Robert Wilsey; 5. 43-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 6. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 7. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 8. 87-Josh Woodruff, East Galesburg, IL

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 4-Tyler Titus; 2. 01-Brayton Carter; 3. 65-David Engelkens; 4. 2JR-Jesse Bodin; 5. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 6. 54-Quinton Shelton; 7. 24-Dakota Anderson; 8. 43-Peter Stodgel (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. 10-Jim Gillenwater; 2. 39-Perry Gellerstedt; 3. T23-Tony Olson; 4. 33J-Joseph Luethje; 5. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 6. 5-Josh Holtman; 7. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 8. 14?-Richard Hurlbut

Heat 3: 1. 3T-Tyler Soppe; 2. 73X-Tanner Klingele; 3. 155-Terry Wilson; 4. 89-Ron Kibbe; 5. 88K-Kole Quam; 6. 7R-Tom Ruble; 7. 13A-Austin Poage; 8. 00-Matt Tucker

Heat 4: 1. 53-Logan Anderson; 2. 22-Carter VanDenBerg; 3. 12S-Sean Wyett; 4. 117-Dylan VanWyk; 5. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 6. 0-Robert Wilsey; 7. 87-Josh Woodruff; 8. 15?-Michael Bear

AVIS Car Rental Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 2. 32-Jeff DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 3. 5-Jay Mariuzza, Pekin, IL; 4. 00J-Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, IL; 5. 24M-Jacob Houston, Burlington, IA; 6. 71-Chevy Gibson, Dry Ridge, KY; 7. 28-Derrick DeFord, Canton, IL; 8. 71K-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 9. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 10. 7X-Max Heimbuch, Mason City, IA; 11. 47J-Nathan Chandler, Norway, IA; 12. 324-Brady Reed, Decatur, IL; 13. 213B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 14. E77-Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton, IL; 15. 37-Ryan Bryant, Mason City, IA; 16. 3A-Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA; 17. 24-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 18. J47-Joe Pflum, Cincinnati, OH; 19. 7-Devin Jones, Mason City, IA; 20. 28X-Jarrett Hellweg, Fairfield, IA; 21. 3JH-Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 22. 10-Logan Clausen, Atkins, IA; 23. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 24. 30J-Nick Johnson, Bartonville, IL; 25. 91-Bobby Douglas, Bowen, IL; 26. 3-Jake Benischek, Durant, IA (DNS)

B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. 71-Chevy Gibson; 2. 30J-Nick Johnson; 3. 12-Mitchell Bielenberg, Charlotte, IA; 4. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 5. 57-Josh Clark, Columbia, MO; 6. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 7. 96B-Bobby Chilton, Salsbury, MO; 8. 90-Robert Rundle, Walker, IA; 9. 3A-Adam Christy; 10. 85-David Rundle, Coggon, IA; 11. 52-Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA (DNS); 12. C42-Spencer Eubanks, Ladora, IA (DNS); 13. 3D-Jaden Delonjay, Quincy, IL (DNS)

B-Feature 2: 1. 28X-Jarrett Hellweg; 2. 7X-Max Heimbuch; 3. 57X-Matt Mackey, Pekin, IL; 4. 31D-Blake Driscol, Dysart, IA; 5. 20-Caleb Giese, Morning Sun, IA; 6. 83-Chad Johnson, Canton, IL; 7. 55-Cody Staley, Muscatine, IA; 8. 63-Tim Schnathorst, Burlington, IA; 9. 44J-David Judd[9]; 10. 96K-Karen Johnson, Marshall, MO (DNS); 11. 01-Dakota Schmidt, Pekin, IL (DNS); 12. 27Z-Jason Staley, Letts, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 00J-Jimmy Dutlinger; 2. 213B-Josh Barnes; 3. 324-Brady Reed; 4. 24-Barry Taft; 5. 30J-Nick Johnson; 6. 55-Cody Staley; 7. 57-Josh Clark; 8. 63-Tim Schnathorst; 9. 96B-Bobby Chilton

Heat 2: 1. 28-Derrick DeFord; 2. J47-Joe Pflum; 3. 32-Jeff DeLonjay; 4. 71K-Kimberly Abbott; 5. 7X-Max Heimbuch; 6. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 7. 27Z-Jason Staley; 8. 52-Jared Heule; 9. 96K-Karen Johnson

Heat 3: 1. 47J-Nathan Chandler; 2. 3-Jake Benischek; 3. 37-Ryan Bryant; 4. 10-Logan Clausen; 5. 71-Chevy Gibson; 6. 31D-Blake Driscol; 7. 85-David Rundle; 8. 44J-David Judd; 9. 3D-Jaden Delonjay



Heat 4: 1. E77-Erik Vanapeldoorn; 2. 27-Brandon Reu; 3. 5-Jay Mariuzza; 4. 7-Devin Jones; 5. 28X-Jarrett Hellweg; 6. 94X-Justin Stevenson; 7. 20-Caleb Giese; 8. C42-Spencer Eubanks; 9. 01-Dakota Schmidt



Heat 5: 1. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp; 2. 3JH-Jason Ash; 3. 24M-Jacob Houston; 4. 91-Bobby Douglas; 5. 12-Mitchell Bielenberg; 6. 57X-Matt Mackey; 7. 90-Robert Rundle; 8. 83-Chad Johnson; 9. 3A-Adam Christy