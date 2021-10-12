2021 Finale: General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 11, 2021) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to finish up the 2021 season with one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 41st Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries – will take place October 14th-16th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The weekend will get started on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Open Wheel Modifieds. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will have Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and compete in a single set of 12-lap Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will have their preliminary events, along with the main event for the Open Wheel Modifieds. A complete program for the Legend Cars is also on tap for Friday night.
Saturday’s program kicks off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM ET. Hot Laps will begin at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the awards presentations for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion and Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year. Consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
Jonathan Davenport is just as eager as anyone to get to Portsmouth Raceway Park this weekend for a chance at $100,000 in a race that he has yet to add his name to. “Confidence is high as ever going into the Dirt Track World Championship weekend after winning two of the Lucas Oil events in a row and having decent runs in the prior two series events at Portsmouth this year.”
The pit gates will close on Friday and Saturday at 12:00 PM ET (noon) and re-open at 1:00 PM ET; the general admission gate will also open at 1:00 PM ET both days. For more information on the 41st Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278.
Track Information:
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: (740) 354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.76585 – Longitude: -83.01739
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
Dirt Track World Championship Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races Friday night.
*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Dirt Track World Championship Purse:
- $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,200, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,500, 11. $2,450, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,075, 20. $2,060, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,040, 23. $2,030, 24. $2,020, 25. $2,010, 26. $2,000. = $191,485
Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race:
- $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. 500, 12. $400, 13. $350, 14. $300, 15. $250, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200, 25. $200, 26. $200. = $15,150
Previous Dirt Track World Championship Winners:
1981 – Jim Dunn
1982 – Charlie Swartz
1983 – Freddy Smith
1984 – Jack Boggs
1985 – Freddy Smith
1986 – Billy Moyer
1987 – Larry Moore
1988 – Donnie Moran
1989 – John Mason
1990 – Jack Boggs
1991 – Freddy Smith
1992 – Ronnie Johnson
1993 – Freddy Smith
1994 – Ronnie Johnson
1995 – Jack Boggs
1996 – Billy Moyer
1997 – Marshall Green
1998 – Freddy Smith
1999 – Steve Francis
2000 – Wendell Wallace
2001 – Bart Hartman
2002 – Shannon Babb
2003 – Darrell Lanigan
2004 – Rick Eckert
2005 – Scott Bloomquist
2006 – Shannon Babb
2007 – Chub Frank
2008 – Brian Birkhofer
2009 – Jimmy Mars
2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2011 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2013 – Brandon Sheppard
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2015 – Scott Bloomquist
2016 – Brandon Sheppard
2017 – Josh Richards
2018 – Josh Richards
2019 – Brandon Sheppard
2020 – Brandon Sheppard
About General Tire:
General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com
About Optima Batteries:
With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.” In the past decade, Optima has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Spiralcell Technology, as well as developing the first digital battery charger and maintainer. Additional information can be obtained by visiting: www.optimabatteries.com