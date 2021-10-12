2021 Finale: General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 11, 2021) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to finish up the 2021 season with one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 41st Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries – will take place October 14th-16th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.

The weekend will get started on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Open Wheel Modifieds. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will have Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and compete in a single set of 12-lap Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will have their preliminary events, along with the main event for the Open Wheel Modifieds. A complete program for the Legend Cars is also on tap for Friday night.

Saturday’s program kicks off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM ET. Hot Laps will begin at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the awards presentations for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion and Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year. Consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Jonathan Davenport is just as eager as anyone to get to Portsmouth Raceway Park this weekend for a chance at $100,000 in a race that he has yet to add his name to. “Confidence is high as ever going into the Dirt Track World Championship weekend after winning two of the Lucas Oil events in a row and having decent runs in the prior two series events at Portsmouth this year.”

The pit gates will close on Friday and Saturday at 12:00 PM ET (noon) and re-open at 1:00 PM ET; the general admission gate will also open at 1:00 PM ET both days. For more information on the 41st Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278.

Track Information:

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: (740) 354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.76585 – Longitude: -83.01739

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Dirt Track World Championship Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races Friday night.

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Dirt Track World Championship Purse:

$100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,200, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,500, 11. $2,450, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,075, 20. $2,060, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,040, 23. $2,030, 24. $2,020, 25. $2,010, 26. $2,000. = $191,485

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race:

$3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. 500, 12. $400, 13. $350, 14. $300, 15. $250, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200, 25. $200, 26. $200. = $15,150

Previous Dirt Track World Championship Winners:

1981 – Jim Dunn

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1983 – Freddy Smith

1984 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Freddy Smith

1986 – Billy Moyer

1987 – Larry Moore

1988 – Donnie Moran

1989 – John Mason

1990 – Jack Boggs

1991 – Freddy Smith

1992 – Ronnie Johnson

1993 – Freddy Smith

1994 – Ronnie Johnson

1995 – Jack Boggs

1996 – Billy Moyer

1997 – Marshall Green

1998 – Freddy Smith

1999 – Steve Francis

2000 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Bart Hartman

2002 – Shannon Babb

2003 – Darrell Lanigan

2004 – Rick Eckert

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2006 – Shannon Babb

2007 – Chub Frank

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2011 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2013 – Brandon Sheppard

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Brandon Sheppard

2017 – Josh Richards

2018 – Josh Richards

2019 – Brandon Sheppard

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

