2021 USAC Silver Crown Season Review: It Takes 3 to Make a Thing Go Right

Speedway Indiana (October 12, 2021)………This was a championship that, admittedly, wasn’t in the plans for Kody Swanson.

Not that it was unlikely he could pull it off for a sixth time, but it was for the simple fact that he announced during the offseason that he was only going to compete in the pavement events on the USAC Silver Crown trail in 2021 while he also pursued part-time roles in stock cars and with the SRX series throughout the summer.

Without a full-time Silver Crown ride on both dirt and pavement, Swanson had to utilize a full assortment of resources. A ride in the No. 77 with sports car racing standout and new Silver Crown entrant Doran Racing was secure for all four pavement events. But the dirt was a different story.

Swanson obtained a ride with the Mark Swanson Encore Team No. 21 for both Eldora rounds, then was tabbed for driving duties in Chris Dyson Racing’s No. 9 for Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway and the two Illinois dirt miles in Springfield and Du Quoin.

“I’m thankful that I had a chance with the Mark Swanson Encore Team and Chris Dyson to score points on the dirt,” Swanson praised. “It was just one race at a time – that was it – and thought I might as well try to stay alive as long as I could.”

While jumping back and forth between rides can be a difficult chore for most individuals without the aid of continuity and camaraderie that is a byproduct of being with a team for the full season, for Swanson, it presented an all-new challenge that he was willing to take on as the dawn of summer took hold.

In fact, on just 10 previous occasions did a driver win the Silver Crown championship by utilizing multiple cars throughout the season: Larry Rice (1977 & 1981), Ken Schrader (1982), Chuck Gurney (1989), Jimmy Sills (1990), Tony Stewart (1995), Ryan Newman (1999), J.J. Yeley (2002), Chris Windom (2016) and Swanson himself in 2019.

With that said, no driver had ever won the championship while competing for three different teams. That is, until Kody Swanson did it in 2021. None of the three teams were full-time entrants on both dirt and pavement, thus did not concern themselves with the prospects of a championship run, and instead, could go all-out and focus solely on winning races, all to the benefit of Kody.

“I’m so fortunate to have had three great race teams this year that put me in great cars and gave me great opportunities,” Swanson said. “But I can’t believe it all worked out like this.”

During the year, Swanson became just the fifth driver to win USAC Silver Crown races for multiple teams in a single season, joining Steve Kinser in 1981 for Bill King and Johnny Vance; Brian Tyler in 2002 for Dynamics Inc. and Six-R Racing; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2007 for Carl Edwards/RE Technologies and Tony Stewart Racing; plus Cole Whitt in 2009 for CW Management Service and Johnny Vance.

After Swanson’s victory in the season opener at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind. on May 29, the Kingsburg, California native’s 88-race start streak (2nd all-time) came to an end at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. with his first Silver Crown absence since 2011, a race won by Shane Cockrum.

Eventually, Swanson became the first driver in 27 years to miss a race entirely and go on to win a USAC Silver Crown championship. Jimmy Sills had been the most recent to do so in 1994. Also accomplishing the feat were Gary Bettenhausen (1980 & 1983), Dave Blaney (1984), Rick Hood (1985), Jack Hewitt (1986), Chuck Gurney (1989), Jeff Gordon (1991), Mike Bliss (1993) and Sills (1994).

While Tyler Courtney obliterated the largest-ever Eldora Silver Crown field of 30 cars on June 26, an astute run from 15th to 3rd at Eldora for the Mark Swanson Encore Team suddenly changed the course of Kody’s plans. Coupled with rough outings for several other championship frontrunners, Kody suddenly found himself thrusted into the title race, sitting second in the standings entering July.

The point lead belonged to Swanson despite missing out on a victory by a half car length to Justin Grant in the series’ debut on the Winchester Speedway high banks in eastern Indiana in July. A 6th at Selinsgrove, Pa. came next, which kept him abreast at the top of the points entering two-straight rounds to finish out August that would cement his championship ambitions.

A dominating win at Lucas Oil Raceway on August 14 was followed by a rain-shortened score on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, placing him 51 points ahead in the title race with a final three-race stretch on the horizon.

When things go as smoothly and as flawlessly as it did for Swanson throughout the first three-quarters of the year, despite possessing an abundance of confidence, it’s only human to wonder if misfortune is lurking around the corner looking to strike a pose at a moment’s notice.

While running second on Labor Day at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, Swanson’s afternoon went to shambles as his ignition box faltered, forcing him to slow and stop on the back straightaway on lap 59. He’d return to the fray, albeit four laps down and finishing a season-worst 17th. Coupled with Logan Seavey’s runner-up finish that day, Swanson’s lead now stood at just 16.

Seavey’s subsequent victory at Eldora’s 4-Crown Nationals in late September and Swanson’s 5th place result put the margin at just one single point, with Swanson leading going into the October 10 finale on the pavement of Ohio’s Toledo Speedway, right in Swanson’s wheelhouse, at a place where he’d won four previous times.

Swanson was dominant throughout, but a near catastrophe in lapped traffic with 17 laps remaining almost cost him everything in a mere split second. As Annie Breidinger spun sideways in turn three and was hit by Tyler Roahrig, Swanson had no time to avoid the carnage, hitting Roahrig in the rear bumper, which put a good-sized puncture in the nose and bent the front axle.

Surviving the melee, Swanson fended off Bobby Santos throughout the remainder of the 100-lapper to simultaneously win the season finale race and the championship, making Swanson the first driver to achieve that feat on three separate occasions after previously doing so in both 2014 and 2015.

It’s just the 13th occasion that feat has been accomplished in the 51-year history of the series that a driver has “walked-off” with a win in the final race of the season and a driving title: Al Unser (1973), Bobby Olivero (1979), Gary Bettenhausen (1980), Jack Hewitt (1986), Steve Butler (1992), Jimmy Sills (1996), J.J. Yeley (2002 & 2003), Bobby East (2012) and Chris Windom (2016).

Four wins, 5 poles, 304 laps led, 7 top-fives and 8 top-tens in 9 starts is an amazing run by any stretch. To do it all with three separate teams is on the brink of astonishing. Kody continues to rewrite the record books and, once more, has rewritten what we consider to be astonishing. What we consider astonishing, for Kody, this has become a common occurrence for him do the types of things we thought never could be done. In 2021, Kody upped the ante and captured our imaginations once again.

“I thought it was a big success to win with Doran Racing in our first year together on the pavement,” Swanson recapped. “It was a big success for Kent Wolters, Josh Carpenter, Ryan Roberts and I to put the 21 car together and come from 15th to 3rd at Eldora in the summer. And it was big for me to have a chance with Chris Dyson and Sean Michael and his whole team to get my first dirt win in three years at Springfield.

It’s been a big year,” Swanson continue. “I didn’t do any of it alone and I certainly didn’t do any of it without my wife (and spotter) Jordan. I’m just thankful.”

Meanwhile, an exceptional Rookie season for Logan Seavey resulted in his first two career victories at Selinsgrove and the Fall race at Eldora, which put him just 34-points behind Swanson in the final standings and earned him series Rookie of the Year honors. His runner-up finish in the points is the best in the series since Chris Windom was 2nd in 2013.

Seavey’s team, Rice Motorsports, secured the series’ entrant championship in its first year of full-time competition. Team owner Robbie Rice joined his father, 1977 and 1981 Silver Crown driving champion Larry Rice, as a series champion himself.

The season also marks just the seventh time in which the driver champion and entrant champion were not on the same team: driver Larry Rice & entrant Johnny Vance (1981); driver Ken Schrader & entrant Steve Enslow (1982); driver Ryan Newman & entrant Snider-Foyt Racing (1999); driver Bobby East & entrant RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing (2012); driver Chris Windom & entrant DePalma Motorsports (2016); driver Kody Swanson & entrant Klatt Enterprises (2019); and driver Kody Swanson & entrant Rice Motorsports (2021).

At 53 years, 10 months and 10 days old, Brian Tyler became USAC Silver Crown’s oldest race winner after capturing a barnburner at Du Quoin in September, which was his first series start in two years. That surpassed the age record of Chet Fillip, who was 51 years, 2 months and 25 days when he won at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway in 2008.

Tyler’s win came following a gap of 10 years and 17 days since his most recent USAC Silver Crown victory, which was the second longest gap in series history behind Shane Cottle who set the record with a triumph at Selinsgrove in 2020 at 12 years, 11 months and 7 days. Both wins were achieved in the very same BCR Group No. 81.

Additionally, Tyler and Russ Gamester both wrapped up their 201st career USAC Silver Crown starts in the season finale at Toledo, tying them for the all-time record in that category alongside Dave Darland. Gamester became the second driver to reach the 200 start mark in August at Lucas Oil Raceway while Tyler became the third individual to hit 200 at Eldora in September.

=============================

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 4-Kody Swanson

Driver Champion: Kody Swanson

Entrant Champion: Rice Motorsports #222

Rookie of the Year: Logan Seavey

Most Laps Led: 304-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 7-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Tens: 8-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway & Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (1st)

Most Feature Starts: 10-Dave Berkheimer, Justin Grant, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kody Swanson (23rd to 1st) & Shane Cockrum (25th to 3rd)

——————————————————————————

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 29: (P#) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

Jun 18: (D) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Shane Cockrum (BLS Motorsports #71)

Jun 26: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Jul 22 (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Aug 8: (D) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Aug 14: (P) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

Aug 21: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Sep 6: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Brian Tyler (BCR Group #81)

Sep 25: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Oct 10: (P#) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 574 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

2 540 Logan Seavey (R), Sutter, Calif.

3 394 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 392 David Byrne, Shullsburg, Wis.

5 386 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

6 383 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

7 348 Austin Nemire, Sylvania, Ohio

8 328 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

9 310 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

10 305 Mike Haggenbottom, Levittown, Pa.

11 286 Jake Swanson (R), Anaheim, Calif.

12 278 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

13 265 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

14 255 Carmen Perigo (R), Stoystown, Pa.

15 252 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

16 239 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

17 224 Eric Gordon, Greenfield, Ind.

18 208 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

19 204 Kyle O’Gara (R), Beech Grove, Ind.

20 193 Jason McDougal (R), Broken Arrow, Okla.

21 182 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

22 166 Casey Buckman (R), Chandler, Ariz.

23 164 Brian Tyler, Parma, Mich.

24 159 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill.

25 148 Aaron Pierce, Muncie, Ind.

26 145 Nathan Byrd (R), Goodyear, Ariz.

27 139 Dallas Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

28 128 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

29 125 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo.

30 123 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

31 122 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

32 112 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

33 112 Terry Babb, Decatur, Ill.

34 109 Kyle Cummins (R), Princeton, Ind.

35 104 Tyler Roahrig (R), Mishawaka, Ind.

36 103 Annie Breidinger (R), Hillsborough, Calif.

37 95 Kyle Steffens, St. Charles, Mo.

38 93 Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.

39 91 Jake Day (R), Abilene, Texas

40 89 Tanner Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

41 86 Chris Phillips (R), Plainfield, Ind.

42 85 Derek Bischak, Angola, Ind.

43 82 Jim Anderson, Joliet, Ill.

44 79 Russ Gamester, Peru, Ind.

45 74 Nick Bilbee (R), Indianapolis, Ind.

46 62 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo.

47 61 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

48 60 Mike McVetta (R), Grafton, Ohio

49 58 Davey Hamilton Jr., Meridian, Idaho

50 44 Ken Schrader, Fenton, Mo.

51 43 Chase Stockon (R), Fort Branch, Ind.

52 43 Korey Weyant (R), Springfield, Ill.

53 42 Nathan Moore (R), Kaufman, Texas

54 39 Davey Ray, Davenport, Iowa

55 39 Chase Johnson (R), Penngrove, Calif.

56 36 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo.

57 33 Steven Russell, Rochester, Ill.

58 25 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

59 23 Ryan Newman, South Bend, Ind.

60 22 Charles Davis Jr. (R), Buckeye, Ariz.

61 20 Joe Liguori, Tampa, Fla.

62 20 Brent Yarnal (R), Phoenix, Ariz.

63 20 Erik Karlsen (R), Romulus, N.Y.

64 20 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill.

65 16 Dave Peperak (R), Clinton, Ind.

66 10 Kyle Hamilton, Danville, Ind.

67 10 Brian Gerster, Fishers, Ind.

68 10 Ronnie Wuerdeman (R), Cincinnati, Ohio

69 10 Cary Oliver (R), Buncombe, Ill.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 540 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)

2 431 BCR Group, Springfield, Ohio (#81)

3 394 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

4 392 Byrne Racing, Shullsburg, Wis. (#40)

5 383 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)

6 348 Nemire-Lesko Racing, Toledo, Ohio (#16)

7 328 BLS Motorsports, Benton, Ill. (#71)

8 310 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

9 307 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

10 305 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pa. (#24)

11 299 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

12 292 Doran Enterprises, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

13 286 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Ariz. (#10)

14 278 Westfall Motorsports, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

15 265 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#22)

16 255 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#52)

17 252 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#39)

18 239 Five Three Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#53)

19 224 Brad & Tara Armstrong, Fountaintown, Ind. (#99)

20 209 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#26)

21 208 Berkheimer Racing, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (#31)

22 204 SFHR Development, Indianapolis, Ind. (#1)

23 182 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wis. (#97)

24 166 Mark Swanson Encore Team, West Des Moines, Iowa (#21)

25 166 C-Buck Racing, Chandler, Ariz. (#74)

26 162 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Ariz. (#110)

27 159 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill. (#2)

28 145 Hamilton-Byrd Racing, Jamestown, Ind. (#11)

29 139 Dallas Hewitt, Fletcher, Ohio (#57)

30 128 Leary Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#30)

31 125 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo. (#06)

32 123 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#155)

33 122 Patty Bateman, Murphysboro, Ill. (#55)

34 112 Terry Babb, Decatur, Ill. (#188)

35 109 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Ind. (#69)

36 103 Breidinger Motorsports, Hillsborough, Calif. (#80)

37 96 Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark. (#3)

38 95 Steffens Motorsports, St. Charles, Mo. (#08)

39 91 Jake Day, Abilene, Texas (#42)

40 89 Bowman Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#02)

41 86 Nolen Racing, Greenwood, Ind. (#20)

42 85 Derek Bischak, Indianapolis, Ind. (#131)

43 82 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#92)

44 79 Gamester Racing, Peru, Ind. (#51)

45 70 Dick & Deborah Myers, Waterford, Mich. (#94)

46 66 Bill Rose Racing, Crawfordsville, Ind. (#66)

47 58 Hamilton-Byrd Racing, Jamestown, Ind. (#14)

48 43 Scott Weyant, Springfield, Ill. (#199)

49 42 Joe Moore, Kaufman, Texas (#48)

50 39 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Ill. (#8)

51 39 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#17)

52 36 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo. (#44)

53 34 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Mo. (#88)

54 33 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Ill. (#14)

55 28 Fetter Racing, Troy, Mo. (#89)

56 25 L & M Motorsports, Sunbury, Pa. (#01)

57 23 Johnny Vance Racing Team, Dayton, Ohio (#2v)

58 20 Roger Williams, St. Paul, Ind. (#32)

59 20 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz. (#29)

60 20 T.J. Karlsen, Romulus, N.Y. (#166)

61 20 Chris Urish, Lincoln, Ill. (#77)

62 16 Dave Peperak Motorsports, Clinton, Ind. (#177)

63 10 Wuerdeman Family Racing, Cincinnati, Ohio (#33)

64 10 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill. (#11)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 540 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2 286 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

3 255 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

4 204 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Ind.

5 193 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

6 166 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

7 145 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

8 109 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

9 104 Tyler Roahrig, Mishawaka, Ind.

10 103 Annie Breidinger, Hillsborough, Calif.

11 91 Jake Day, Abilene, Texas

12 86 Chris Phillips, Plainfield, Ind.

13 74 Nick Bilbee, Indianapolis, Ind.

14 60 Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio

15 43 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

16 43 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Ill.

17 42 Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

18 39 Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.

19 22 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

20 20 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz.

21 20 Erik Karlsen, Romulus, N.Y.

22 16 Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

23 10 Ronnie Wuerdeman, Cincinnati, Ohio

24 10 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill.

—————————————————————————-

RACE WINS:

4-Kody Swanson (May 29 at Lucas Oil Raceway, Aug 14 at Lucas Oil Raceway, Aug 21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds & Oct 10 at Toledo Speedway)

2-Logan Seavey (Aug 8 at Selinsgrove Speedway & Sep 25 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Shane Cockrum (Jun 18 at Williams Grove Speedway)

1-Tyler Courtney (Jun 26 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Justin Grant (Jul 22 at Winchester Speedway)

1-Brian Tyler (Sep 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

—————————————————————————-

LAPS LED:

304-Kody Swanson

169-Logan Seavey

81-Bobby Santos

67-Justin Grant

53-Brian Tyler

51-Tyler Courtney

35-Aaron Pierce

28-Shane Cockrum & Jake Swanson

26-Jason McDougal

9-C.J. Leary

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

7-Kody Swanson

4-Shane Cockrum, Bobby Santos & Logan Seavey

3-Brady Bacon, David Byrne & Justin Grant

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Shane Cottle, Jake Swanson, Brian Tyler & Chris Windom

1-Tyler Courtney, Taylor Ferns, Davey Hamilton Jr., C.J. Leary, Kyle O’Gara, Aaron Pierce, Tyler Roahrig, Kyle Robbins, Kyle Steffens, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

—————————————————————————-

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

8-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

5-David Byrne, Shane Cottle, Justin Grant & Kyle Robbins

4-Brady Bacon, Shane Cockrum, Bobby Santos, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

3-Austin Nemire, Kyle O’Gara & Carmen Perigo

2-Robert Ballou, Jerry Coons Jr., Taylor Ferns, Matt Goodnight, Dallas Hewitt, Brian Tyler, Travis Welpott & Chris Windom

1-Jim Anderson, Terry Babb, Derek Bischak, Casey Buckman, Nathan Byrd, Tyler Courtney, Russ Gamester, Eric Gordon, Mike Haggenbottom, Davey Hamilton Jr., Patrick Lawson, C.J. Leary, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pierce, Tyler Roahrig, Kyle Steffens, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS:

10-Dave Berkheimer, Justin Grant, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

9-David Byrne, Shane Cottle, Mike Haggenbottom & Kody Swanson

8-Matt Goodnight

6-Shane Cockrum, Eric Gordon, Jason McDougal, Carmen Perigo & Matt Westfall

5-Casey Buckman, Patrick Lawson & Jake Swanson

4-Terry Babb, Brady Bacon, Nathan Byrd, Bryan Gossel, Dallas Hewitt, Kyle O’Gara, Aaron Pierce & Bobby Santos

3-Robert Ballou, Annie Breidinger, Kyle Cummins, Jake Day, Taylor Ferns, Chris Fetter, Chris Phillips, Brian Tyler & Chris Windom

2-Jim Anderson, Nick Bilbee, Derek Bischak, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Russ Gamester, C.J. Leary, Mike McVetta, Nathan Moore, Tyler Roahrig, Ken Schrader, Kyle Steffens, Tanner Swanson & Korey Weyant

1-Charles Davis Jr., Davey Hamilton Jr., Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Joe Liguori, Danny Long, Ryan Newman, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Steven Russell, Mark Smith, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Brent Yarnal

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

5-Kody Swanson

2-C.J. Leary

1-Tyler Courtney, Jason McDougal & Tanner Swanson

—————————————————————————-

GSP QUALIFYING DRIVING PERFORMANCE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Kody Swanson

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Shane Cockrum

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Kyle O’Gara

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Travis Welpott

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Tyler Roahrig

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Jerry Coons Jr.

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

Oct 10: Toledo Speedway – Brian Tyler

—————————————————————————-

TOP “ROOKIE” FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Logan Seavey (7th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Jason McDougal (6th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (8th)

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Kyle O’Gara (5th)

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Logan Seavey (1st)

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Tyler Roahrig (2nd)

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey (2nd)

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey (2nd)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (1st)

Oct 10: Toledo Speedway – Nathan Byrd (6th)

—————————————————————————-

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Patrick Lawson (17th to 9th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Eric Gordon (22nd to 11th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (15th to 3rd)

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Kyle O’Gara (15th to 5th)

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Travis Welpott (20th to 13th)

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Mike Haggenbottom (23rd to 11th)

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kody Swanson (23rd to 1st)

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Jerry Coons Jr. (19th to 4th)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall (14th to 2nd)

Oct 10: Toledo Speedway – Davey Hamilton Jr. (14th to 5th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Bryan Gossel

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Austin Nemire

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Shane Cottle

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Travis Welpott

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Aaron Pierce

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Chris Phillips

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Kyle Steffens

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Carmen Perigo

Oct 10: Toledo Speedway – Tyler Roahrig

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [34 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills

9. [11 wins] Bobby East

10. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss & Bobby Santos

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines

14. [8 wins] Tanner Swanson & Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

33. [4 wins] Shane Cockrum, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

37. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Justin Grant, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

53. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, C.J. Leary, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Logan Seavey, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louis Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

36-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Bobby Santos, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

201-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester & Brian Tyler

178-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott & Eric Gordon

129-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

117-Kody Swanson

115-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

104-Aaron Pierce

103-A.J. Fike

100-Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

77-Rich Vogler & Chris Windom

76-Larry Dickson

74-Steve Chassey & Ryan Newman

73-Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East

71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Shane Cottle & Brad Noffsinger

65-Jerry Nemire

63-Justin Grant

62-Ron Shuman

61-Bobby Santos

60-Randy Bateman & Wally Pankratz

59-Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood

55-Gary Irvin & Austin Nemire

54-Tom Capie, Shane Hollingsworth & Jacob Wilson

53-Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

49-Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss & Ken Schrader

47-Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum & Patrick Lawson

46-Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren

45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell

43-Kenny Irwin Jr., Tanner Swanson & Tyler Walker

42-Dane Carter & Jon Stanbrough

41-Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Matt Goodnight, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

39-Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-C.J. Leary, Chuck Leary & Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Roger Rager & Chris Urish

36-Ed Carpenter, Ron Dunstan & Matt Westfall

35-Kyle Robbins

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

32-Brady Bacon & Brent Kaeding

31-Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Mike Haggenbottom, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Terry Babb, Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong, Bryan Clauson & Travis Welpott

26-Steve Buckwalter, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar & Kenny Jacobs

23-Dave Berkheimer & Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty, Bob Frey & Davey Ray

21-Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks & Randy Tolsma

19-Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Tyler Courtney, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Jimmy Caruthers, Chris Fetter, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Kramer Williamson

16-Robert Ballou & Pablo Donoso

15-Paul Clark, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Taylor Ferns, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Patrick Bruns, Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Logan Seavey, Billy Wease, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Derek Bischak, Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Kyle Steffens, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Danny Long, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Caleb Armstrong, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Bryan Gossel, Wayne Hammond, Dallas Hewitt, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Jason McDougal, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle & Johnny Rutherford

8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Casey Buckman, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Kyle O’Gara, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Carmen Perigo, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steve Siegel, Mark Smith, Ryan Smith, Jake Swanson, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Joe McCarthy, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Davey Hamilton Jr., Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Steven Russell, Brian Seidel, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Jimmy Light, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Jake Simmons, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Korey Weyant, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts, Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Nathan Byrd, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Chase Stockon, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Jake Day, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Mike McVetta, Nathan Moore, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Lynn Paxton, Dave Peperak, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Tyler Roahrig, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther, Brent Yarnal & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Dakoda Armstrong, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

JIM ANDERSON/Joliet, IL (Kazmark Motorsports #92)

B

TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb #188)

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Five Three Motorsports #53)

ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Chris Dyson Racing #9) & (Bill Rose Racaing #66)

DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing #31)

®NICK BILBEE/Indianapolis, IN (Tim Simmons #3)

DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak #131)

®ANNIE BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger Motorsports #80)

TONI BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger Motorsports #80)

®CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Racing #74)

®NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Hamilton-Byrd Racing #11)

DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing #40)

C

®TIM CREECH/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Fetter #89)

SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports #71)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Patty Bateman #55)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (BCR Group #81 & DMW Motorsports #110)

TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

®KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Pink 69 Racing #69)

D

®CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Tim Simmons #3)

®JAKE DAY/Abilene, TX (Jake Day #42)

F

TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing #55)

CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Sammy & Mouren Fetter #88) & (Chris Fetter #89)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #51)

BRIAN GERSTER/Fishers, IN (Dick & Deborah Myers #94)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39)

ERIC GORDON/Fortville, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong #99)

BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel #06)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

H

MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom #24)

DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Meridian, ID (Hamilton-Byrd Racing #14)

KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt Enterprises #6)

DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt #57)

®KIP HUGHES/Enid, OK (Kip Hughes #60)

J

®CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Goodnight Racing #17)

K

ERIK KARLSEN/Romulus, NY (T.J. Karlsen #166)

L

PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson #2)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Leary Racing #30)

JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Two-Three Motorsports #123)

JOE LIGUORI/Tampa, FL (Roger Williams #32)

DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long #44)

M

®JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises #6)

®MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Dick & Deborah Myers #94)

®NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Joe Moore #48)

N

AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing #16)

RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Johnny Vance Racing Team #2v)

O

®KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR Development #1)

®CARY OLIVER/Buncombe, IL (Cary Oliver #11)

P

®DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports #177)

®CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #52)

®CHRIS PHILLIPS/Plainfield, IN (Nolen Racing #20)

AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN (Sam Pierce #26)

R

DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables #8)

®TYLER ROAHRIG/Mishawaka, IN (Klatt Enterprises #6)

KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing #7)

STEVEN RUSSELL/Rochester, IL (McQuinn Motorsports #14)

S

BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing #22)

KEN SCHRADER/Fenton, MO (Mark Swanson Encore Team #21)

®LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports #222)

MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (L & M Motorsports #01)

KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports #08)

®CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tim Simmons #3) & (DMW Motorsports #110)

®JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports #10)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Chris Dyson Racing #9), (Mark Swanson Encore Team #21) & (Doran Enterprises #77)

TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing #02)

T

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Sam Pierce #26)

BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group #81)

U

CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish #77)

W

TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing #18)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Motorsports #54)

®KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant #199)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Hans Lein #97)

®RONNIE WUERDEMAN/Cincinnati, OH (Wuerdeman Family Racing #33)

Y

®BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal #29)