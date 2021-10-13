2022 is the Year of MORE for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Batavia, OH (October 13, 2021) – It pays to win, and in 2022 winners will be paid more than at any time in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series history.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2022 schedule, with a groundbreaking lineup that includes 65 feature events, at 35 different venues, across 18 states. Of those, 17 events will boast a top prize of more than $20,000 – including 11 marquee events that pay $50,000 or more to the winner.

In addition to the generous number of high-paying events in 2022, next year’s Lucas Oil National Champion will receive a monumental $150,000. Second-place in the championship standings will earn $75,000, while third-place garners $50,000. The year-end points fund for the Top-12 in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will total more than $500,000 in 2022.

“The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series would like to thank our team owners, drivers and crew members, our event promoters, our loyal fans, and our tremendous marketing partners for their continued support,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “It is because of each of you, along with the hard work and determination of series officials and the unwavering support of Lucas Oil Products, that the series had another successful season that left promoters wanting to host bigger events than ever before in 2022.”

The Series will head to a quartette of new venues in 2022, including Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA on June 23-25 for the 16th Annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel; Davenport, Iowa’s quarter-mile oval on Wednesday, July 6; I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, MO on Thursday, July 14; and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD on Tuesday, July 19. For the first time since 2013, the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, WV, Friday-Saturday, June 3-4.

The extensive list of events on the tour’s schedule that boast a $20,000 or greater payday include: 411 Motor Speedway’s Tennessean ($20,000); Tyler County Speedway’s 53rd Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($50,000); West Virginia Motor Speedway’s Historic 100 ($50,000); Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Mountain Moonshine Classic ($50,000); Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel ($50,000); Muskingum County Speedway ($30,000); Deer Creek Speedway’s NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 ($50,000); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($75,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($50,000); Port Royal Speedway’s The Rumble by the River ($50,000); Tyler County Speedway’s 54th Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($50,000); Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 ($20,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).

2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Points Fund:

$150,000 $75,000 $50,000 $40,000 $35,000 $32,000 $30,000 $26,000 $25,000 $24,000 $23,000 $20,000

2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule: