Winner of 30th annual Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway set to collect $50,000 payday

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 13, 2021) – The 2022 Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com already was set to be a landmark edition, being the 30th annual edition of one of the crown-jewel races for dirt-track Late Model racing.

Now it’s going to be bigger than ever with the winner’s share of the 100-lap, final-night feature paying $50,000 to win – a bump of $20,000 from the previous first-place check.

“We’re excited to announce that the 30th annual Show-Me 100 is going to be a part of several big races on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series seeing significant increases in prize money for the 2022 season,” said Dan Robinson, Vice-President of Motorsports Operations. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 30th edition of the Show-Me 100.”

Added Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton: “The Show-Me 100 has been a Memorial Day Weekend staple for racing fans for three decades. We can’t wait to welcome back the best drivers in dirt Late Model racing and all the fans next May for three great days of racing.”

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series announced its 2022 schedule with a groundbreaking lineup that includes 65 feature events at 35 different venues across 18 states. Of those, 17 events will boast a top prize of more than $20,000 – including 11 marquee events that pay $50,000 or more to the winner.

In addition to the generous number of high-paying events in 2022, next year’s Lucas Oil National Champion will receive a monumental $150,000. Second place in the championship standings will earn $75,000, while third place garners $50,000. The year-end points fund for the top-12 in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will total more than $500,000 in 2022.

The three-day Show-Me 100 is set for May 26-28 at Lucas Oil Speedway. Full programs are set each of the first two nights – the Cowboy Classic paying tribute to the late MLRA founder Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor on May 26 and Tribute to Show-Me 100 founders and former West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson on May 27. Winners of Late Model features those nights will earn $6,000.

The record purse money for the three days will total $233,600. The Show-Me 100 runner-up is set to earn $20,000 with third place worth $10,000. Those making the field will be assured of at least $2,000.

Drivers will collect points each of the preliminary nights, through heat-race and feature finishes, which will help set the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event on closing night.

Tentatively set to join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model on the programs are the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA return to Lucas Oil Speedway on July 16, 2022 for the 16th annual Diamond Nationals paying $15,000 to win.

Lucas Oil Speedway is expected to announce its full tentative 2022 schedule in a few weeks. Season Pass holders can renew their passes, with a $25 credit, if done prior to Feb. 1, 2022. Show-Me 100 three-day pass holders from 2021 can renew their seats through Feb. 1, 2022. After that dates, all reserved Show-Me 100 three-day passes and season passes go on sale to the general public.

Monster Trucks to conclude 2021 season: Lucas Oil Speedway will conclude the 2021 season as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Eve of Destruction returns on Oct. 23. Eight of the nation’s most-powerful Monster Trucks, plus an assortment of other demonstrations of power, speed, finesse – and even some trick or treating – will cap off the motorsports year.

The eight Monster Trucks invited to this year’s show include Avenger, Barbarian, Black Pearl, Wild Side, Tailgator, Miss Over Bored, Brutus and Over Bored.

Also returning is the popular jet-powered truck Shockwave, with an ability to melt down cars with its three jet engines pumping out 36,000 horsepower. Shockwave will put on a fire and smoke show after dark that will leave lasting memories for all.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Eve of Destruction

Event schedule

4 p.m. – Gates open

5-6:30 p.m. – Pit Party

7 p.m. – Show begins

*Advance Tickets (at O’Reilly Auto Parts and online)

Adults (16 and over) – $23

Youth (ages 6-15) – $13

Seniors (62 and up)/Active Military with ID – $20

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

*Applicable fees my apply

Day of Show

Adults (16 and over) – $25

Youth (ages 6-15) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Active Military with ID – $22

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (at gate only) – $65

For additional information, visit MapMotorsports.com or call (417) 887-9400.

For ticket information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.