Jeffery Newell Earns First Career POWRi Micro Win

Tulsa, OK. (10/14/2021) Jeffery Newell of Tulsa, OK. captured his first career Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool victory and does so at Port City Raceway. Newell started his night off good by earning himself the Max Papis Innovations High Point man, which put himself on the pole for the 25-lap main event. Newell jumped off to an early lead and lead all 25-laps of the feature event for the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55.

As the green flag flew, Jeffery Newell got out front and found himself around the bottom of the track to lead lap one. Scotty Milan followed along in second, and Trevin Littleton in third. A little under seven laps into the main event, the leaders get into heavy lapped traffic. The top three stayed on each other’s tails, but Craig Ronk stole the second position from Milan. Ronk gets connected with a lapped car and brought his car to a stop in turn two.

As the laps wound down, Newell still found himself in command, and went on to earn his first career Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League victory. Soctty Milan finished in second, Trevin Littleton in third, Joe B Miller in fourth, and Kris Carroll rounded out the top five.

“Five laps to go at this place, you know they are going to click off pretty quick and you just have to keep running your own race. I’m glad we won; my car owners wife talked me into racing tonight, I had to work all day.” Jeffery Newell

The Lucas Oil POWRi 60cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday October 15th.

Micros

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 20S-Steven Curbow

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 44T-Trevin Littleton

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 12X-Jeffery Newell

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 14E-Mariah Ede

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 12X-Jeffery Newell

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 12X-Jeffery Newell 2. 97-Scotty Milan 3. 44T-Trevin Littleton 4. 51B-Joe B Miller 5. 36-Kris Carroll 6. 9-Laramie Freeny 7. 17S-Baron Silva 8. 938-Bradley Fezard 9. 2B-Garrett Benson 10. 3-Cole Roberts 11. 1H-Conner Lee 12. 59-Brody McLaughlin 13. 42-Cody Barns 14. 14E-Mariah Ede 15. 122-Lane Warner 16. 88R-Ryder Laplante 17. 57-Kyle Chady 18. 94-Craig Ronk 19. 20S-Steven Curbow 20. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 21. 8R-Ryker Pace 22. 78-Brody Wake 23. 14-Blake Battles 24. 40S-Shain Kaiser 25. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website