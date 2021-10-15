HomeRace Track NewsIndianaLABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

LABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

Race Track NewsIndiana

Coalition Powerhouse to Support Non-Winged 600 Midgets

 ROSSBURG, OH (Oct. 14, 2021) – The Laborer’s International Union of North America (LIUNA) announced today that they will be sponsoring the Non-Winged 600 Midget division at the 23rd running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, December 17 and 18.

Utilizing the same basic set-up that they use throughout the summer on dirt tracks throughout the area, the Non-Winged 600’s move their program inside to the purposely built 1/6-mile concrete oval inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum each December. They are joined for two-nights of indoor racing by Midgets, Winged 600 Midgets, Go-Karts, and Quarter Midgets. Each night features a complete racing program of qualifying, heat races and a main event.

Larry Joe Sroufe (Larwill, IN) and John Ivy (Fremont, OH) are the defending Non-Winged 600 Midget winners and have had to wait two years to defend their titles. Last year’s chase was canceled due to the pandemic, leaving all racers anxious to return to Fort Wayne.

LIUNA is a powerhouse of workers who are proud to build the United States and Canada. At a half-million strong, LIUNA members are a skilled and experienced union workforce trained to work safely in the construction and energy industries.

“We know first-hand what skill, determination and dedication can produce and see those same traits among the many Non-Winged 600’s that move their racing program indoors each December,” stated LIUNA representative Gary Bretz.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. NORTH BALTIMORE CUSTOM CUTS AND RETAIL MEATS TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION
  2. JASON DIETSCH TRAILER SALES JOINS RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE
  3. RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE TO CONTINUE RICH HISTORY
  4. RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE RECEIVES CAUTIOUS GREEN FLAG TO PROCEED
  5. Tony Stewart headlines entries for the Rumble in Fort Wayne!
  6. Annual Rumble in Fort Wayne Provides Unique Challenge to Drivers At Only 1/6 Mile in Size, Patience and Savvy is Valuable
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleNORTH BALTIMORE CUSTOM CUTS AND RETAIL MEATS TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

Related articles

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: