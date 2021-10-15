LABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

Coalition Powerhouse to Support Non-Winged 600 Midgets

ROSSBURG, OH (Oct. 14, 2021) – The Laborer’s International Union of North America (LIUNA) announced today that they will be sponsoring the Non-Winged 600 Midget division at the 23rd running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, December 17 and 18.

Utilizing the same basic set-up that they use throughout the summer on dirt tracks throughout the area, the Non-Winged 600’s move their program inside to the purposely built 1/6-mile concrete oval inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum each December. They are joined for two-nights of indoor racing by Midgets, Winged 600 Midgets, Go-Karts, and Quarter Midgets. Each night features a complete racing program of qualifying, heat races and a main event.

Larry Joe Sroufe (Larwill, IN) and John Ivy (Fremont, OH) are the defending Non-Winged 600 Midget winners and have had to wait two years to defend their titles. Last year’s chase was canceled due to the pandemic, leaving all racers anxious to return to Fort Wayne.

LIUNA is a powerhouse of workers who are proud to build the United States and Canada. At a half-million strong, LIUNA members are a skilled and experienced union workforce trained to work safely in the construction and energy industries.

“We know first-hand what skill, determination and dedication can produce and see those same traits among the many Non-Winged 600’s that move their racing program indoors each December,” stated LIUNA representative Gary Bretz.