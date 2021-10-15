HomeRace Track NewsIndianaNORTH BALTIMORE CUSTOM CUTS AND RETAIL MEATS TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

NORTH BALTIMORE CUSTOM CUTS AND RETAIL MEATS TO SPONSOR RUMBLE DIVISION

Popular Western Ohio Meat Processor to Support Winged 600 Midgets

 ROSSBURG, OH (Oct. 14, 2021) – North Baltimore Custom Cuts and Retail Meats, a leading meat processor located in western Ohio, announced today that they will be sponsoring the Winged 600 Midget division at the 23rd running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, December 17 and 18.

One of the more creative divisions competing inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the Winged 600 Midget division is basically an ‘outlaw’ 600 cc Micro Sprint. They are joined for two-nights of indoor racing on a purposely built 1/6-mile concrete oval by Midgets, Non-Winged 600 Midgets, Go-Karts, and Quarter Midgets. Each night will feature a complete racing program of qualifying, heat races and a main event.

Nate Franklin (Lafayette, IN) and John Ivy (Fremont, OH) are the defending Winged 600 Midget winners and have had to wait two years to defend their titles. Last year’s chase was canceled due to the pandemic, leaving all racers anxious to return to Fort Wayne.

Located in the tiny hamlet of North Baltimore, Ohio, North Baltimore Custom Cuts and Retail Meats operates under the motto of ‘from the farm to the freezer, we’ll cut it the way you want it’.  They offer quality meats, custom slaughtering, processing, and smoked meats as well as a fresh meat case inside their retail store.

“We have been following the exciting indoor racing that the Rumble produces for many years. Our Dad had a great passion for racing and helping racers. He recently passed away but we want to carry that passion forward” stated Gary Bretz on behalf of himself and his brothers. “It offers an excellent off-season opportunity to fulfill our racing fix and we are proud to join the program with our sponsorship of the Winged 600 Midgets.”

 

