Dennis Erb Racing Ready for Dirt Track World Championship at PRP

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team took advantage of an opportunity to race close to home last weekend, as they ventured to Fairbury Speedway on October 8-9 for the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The Super Late Model doubleheader was scheduled to kick off on Friday night with a $5,000 to win shootout, but the opener was nixed due to inclement weather.

On Saturday evening at the 1/4-mile, Fairbury, Illinois oval, Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock eleventh fastest in his group during qualifying before finishing fifth in heat race action. Following a triumph in his B-Main to advance into the $15,000 to win headliner, Dennis steered past six competitors during the caution-free affair to land in the twelfth finishing position. Complete results from the 50-lapper at FALS can be accessed online at www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Next up for the #28 team will be a trip to Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio this weekend (October 15-16) for the 41st Annual ‘Dirt Track World Championship.’ Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and heat races at PRP are slated for later this evening, while the consolation events and the 100-lap DTWC are scheduled for Saturday night.

For the seventh year in a row, the Carl Short-promoted crown jewel event will shell out a whopping $100,000 winner’s check. For those drivers unable to crack the starting grid, a $3,000 to win Non-Qualifiers Race – known as the Jim Dunn Memorial – will also be held on Saturday at the 3/8-mile clay oval. Dennis’ last ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ appearance netted him an impressive fifth place performance back in 2019, as he trailed only winner Brandon Sheppard, Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, and Josh Richards. More information on the lucrative DTWC weekend can be found online by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

