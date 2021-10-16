Joe B Miller Made His Way Back to Victory Lane with the POWRi Micros

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/15/2021) Joe B Miller out of Millersville, MO. earned his 43rd career Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League victory and his third on the 2021 season, tonight at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Miller started his night off strong by winning Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race No. 1, which earned himself a third place starting spot for the 20-lap main event.

Craig Ronk and Scotty Milan started side-by-side on the front row for the 20-lap feature. As the green flag waived, Ronk found himself out to an early lead, as he elected the top side of the track. Milan followed close in second as the field hit lapped traffic only 7 laps in. The race came to a stop as the No.59 of Brody Mclaughlin got upside down in turn 3&4.

Back green, Ronk still led the field as Milan trailed behind and Miller in third. All Lucas Oil POWRi Micros were trailing the bottom side of the track, but Trey Robb back in the fourth position ventured out to the top side. Meanwhile up front, the battle for the lead intensified as Joe B Miller found his way to take the lead from Ronk on lap 14.

With six laps left in the books, Miller extended his lead over Ronk in second and took the win for the Charlene Meents Memorial and checked off his third Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool Feature Event. Craig Ronk finished second, Lane Warner in third, Trey Robb in fourth, and Scotty Milan rounded out the top five.

Micros

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 94-Craig Ronk

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 97-Scotty Milan

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 12T-Trey Robb

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller 2. 94-Craig Ronk 3. 122-Lane Warner 4. 12T-Trey Robb 5. 97-Scotty Milan 6. 44T-Trevin Littlton 7. 938-Bradley Fezard 8. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 9. 2B-Garrett Benson 10. 40S-Shain Kaiser 11. 15D-Mason Daugherty 12. 14E-Mariah Ede 13. 11-Laydon Pearson 14. 59-Brody Mclaughlin 15. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips

The Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be back in action tomorrow, October 16th at I-44 to finished off the three-day race weekend.

