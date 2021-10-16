Tanner English Blitzes to Top Five in FALS Frenzy; Heads to Ohio for DTWC

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Riggs Motorsports team invaded Fairbury Speedway on October 8-9 for the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The Super Late Model doubleheader was scheduled to kick off on Friday night with a $5,000 to win shootout, but the opener was nixed due to inclement weather.

On Saturday evening at the Fairbury, Illinois facility, Tanner English started his night off by placing third in his loaded heat race. Tanner then rolled off from the outside of the fifth row in the 50-lap headliner and ultimately worked his way past a handful of competitors during the caution-free affair. At the checkers, the Benton, Kentucky standout finished ‘FALS Frenzy’ in the fifth spot behind only $15,000 victor Frank Heckenast, Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Gordy Gundaker, and Ryan Unzicker! Complete results from FALS can be accessed online at www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Tanner and his #81e team will jump right back into competition at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio this weekend (October 15-16) in the 41st edition of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship.’ Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and heat races at PRP are slated for later this evening, while the consolation events and the 100-lap DTWC are scheduled for Saturday night.

For the seventh year in a row, the Carl Short-promoted crown jewel spectacular will shell out a whopping $100,000 winner’s check. For those drivers unable to crack the starting grid, a $3,000 to win Non-Qualifiers Race – dubbed the Jim Dunn Memorial – will also be held on Saturday at the 3/8-mile clay oval. Tanner finished sixteenth in last year’s version of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ on a night when he was officially crowned the LOLMDS Rookie of the Year. More information on the lucrative DTWC weekend can be found online by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

