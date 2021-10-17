Daison Pursley Perfects I-44 to Win The Seventeenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/16/2021) As the Seventeenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial ended at I-44 Riverside Speedway, the winner looked quite familiar for the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League portion. Daison Pursley out of Locust Grove, OK. drove a flawless race and took the Keith Kunz Motorsports, IWX, Bullet by Spike Toyota No. 71K to victory lane for the fifth time this season.

Earning high point honors with a third-to-second heat race bid, Pursley quickly outdueled competitor Emilio Hoover into turn one and assumed the race lead. McIntosh made an early charge through the field to try and make an attack on Pursley for the race lead. Emilio Hoover running second gets into the front stretch wall and brought out the red.

McIntosh was able to throw a slight challenge Pursley for the lead with 16 laps to go. McIntosh succeeded with the slide job to maintain the race lead momentarily as they hit lapped traffic. McIntosh endured heavy lapped traffic as Pursley squeaked back by for the lead. Last night’s winner, Kofoid stormed through the field to earn the third-place position.

A late race red with five laps to go for Chance Crum lined the cars back up for a single file restart. Throttling around the outside, Pursley maintained his lead over teammate Kofoid who earned the second position from McIntosh. From there, Pursley commanded the field with ease as he worked the high line to capture the Seventeenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial victory and his fifth Lucas Oil POWRi National win on the season.

Buddy Kofoid brought his No.67 home in the second position, Cannon McIntosh in third, Chase McDermand in fourth and Chance Crum rounded out the top five to finish off the three-day race weekend in Oklahoma.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action November 5&6 Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, KS.

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 21-Emilio Hoover

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 71K-Daison Pursley

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 3N-Jake Neuman

TRD Hard Charger:01-Bryant Wiedeman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley 2. 67-Buddy Kofoid 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh 4. 00C-Chase McDermand 5. 26R-Chance Crum 6. 84-Jade Avedisian 7. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 8. 97-Branham Crouch 9. 21K-Karter Sarff 10. 72-Sam Johnson 11. 49-Joe B Miller 12. 17-Tanner Berryhill 13. 3N-Jake Neuman 14. 5-Gavan Boschele 15. 71-Kaylee Bryson 16. 67K-Cade Lewis 17. 71E-Mariah Ede 18. 83-Dominic Gorden 19. 85T-Ryan Timms 20. 26-Cory Eliason 21. 7U-Kyle Jones 22. 00-Trey Gropp 23. 21-Emilio Hoover 24. 32-Trey Marcham

