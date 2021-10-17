Joe B Miller Grabs 44th Career POWRi Micro Win

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/16/2021) Joe B Miller ended his night at I-44 Riverside Speedway right back in victory lane for the second night in a row with the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool. Miller took both nights of the Seventeenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Miller started on the front row of the 20-lap main event with one of his own development drivers, Lane Warner. Warner shot out of the field to an early lead and Miller followed in second, as well as Scotty Milan in third. All drivers follow along on the bottom side of the race track as the laps wound down.

On lap 9 Miller stepped out to the top side and kept up his momentum to catch up with Warner to slide him for the lead. The leaders entered into lapped traffic as they battled for the lead and Miller prevailed. He pulled away and gapped himself by 2 seconds to cross over the finish line, Warner finished in second, and Garrett Benson in third.

The Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be back in action November 5th & 6th at Caney Valley Speedway.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 40S-Shain Kaiser

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 122-Lane Warner

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 94-Craig Ronk

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller 2. 2B-Garrett Benson 3. 122-Lane Warner 4. 94-Craig Ronk 5. 97-Scotty Milan 6. 40S-Shain Kaiser 7. 12T-Trey Robb 8. 83-Brandt Woods 9. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 10. 14E-Mariah Ede 11. 15D-Mason Daugherty 12. 44T-Trevin Littleton 13. 938-Bradley Fezard 14. 18-Brayden Kongdara 15. 88-Tony Penick 16. 17-Brandon Boggs 17. 50-Shelby Schmidt 18. 88R-Ryder Laplante

