Cade Dillard Sweeps Spooky 50 Weekend at Super Bee Speedway



Whynot Motorsports Park Fall Classic Up Next



ROBELINE, La. (10/18/21) – For the second-straight year Cade Dillard stormed to the Spooky 50 victory at Super Bee Speedway in his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. No. 97 MB Customs/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

After claiming a $2,000 win in the preliminary program on Friday night, Dillard raced to the $8,000 triumph on Saturday night as his season total grew to six.

“We don’t get to race in Louisiana very often, but we’ve had the opportunity a couple of times in the past month. To race close to home is a treat, but to win two races in one weekend is for sure a bonus,” Dillard said. “We’ve got a really good team here, and we’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year. We’re looking forward to ending this season on a high note and hitting the ground running in 2022.

“We’ve got some truly great supporters, and I thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”

Cade Dillard returned to Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) on Friday afternoon to begin the defense of his 2020 title in the 28th annual Spooky 50. Outrunning Billy Moyer Jr. in the 25-lap preliminary feature, Cade soared to his fifth win of the season, which came ahead of Moyer Jr., Bubba Mullins, Kyle Beard, and Clay Fisher. He earned $2,000 for the triumph.

For the finale on Saturday, Dillard finished 2.345 seconds ahead of Billy Moyer Jr. in the 50-lap finale to capture his second win in as many nights. His sixth win of the 2021 campaign was worth $8,000.

For more information on the race, please visit www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com .

Cade Dillard now turns his attention to the 27th annual Coors Light Fall Classic at Whynot (Miss.) Motorsports Park. Preliminary action is set for Friday night with Saturday night’s finale being headlined by a $15,000-to-win finale.

Dillard was second in the 2020 edition of the event.

For more event information, please visit www.WhynotMotorsportsPark.com .

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Production Jars, Joel’s Auto Sales, Nichols Stores, KRD Pumping Services, MB Customs Racecars, Champion Oil, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Strength Roofing and Siding, Razor Edge Graphics, Bryan Cook Trucks, Kuda Kutrite, Hypercoil Springs, Fast Shafts, Day Motorsports, Wilwood Brakes, Wehrs Machine, Larry’s Performance Carburetors, Abilene Race Radiators, Jody’s Oilfield Service, Awalt Hot Oil Service and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)