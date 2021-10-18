Castrol FloRacing Night in America Invades Volunteer Speedway on Wednesday

$10,000-To-Win on the Line at High-Banked Tennessee Oval



BULLS GAP, Tenn. (October 18, 2021) — Castrol FloRacing Late Model Night in America invades Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) this Wednesday, October 20 for the seventh round of the 2021 season. A $10,000 top prize will be on the line for the Super Late Model contingent.

Entering the event there have been six different winners in six events with Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Kyle Larson, Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, and Jimmy Owens all visiting Victory Lane.

Davenport sits atop the latest series standings with Larson, Mike Marlar, Bobby Pierce, Tanner English, Ryan King, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Brandon Sheppard, and Devin Moran rounding out the current Top 10.

A driver’s best seven finishes count toward the 2021-point fund. A total payout of $62,500 will be divvied among the Top-10 drivers in the final standings with the inaugural champion receiving $20,000.

The pit gate opens at 3:00pm EST and the grandstand gate opens at 4:00pm with the driver’s meeting at 6:00pm. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30pm with racing action to follow.

Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, and Front Wheel Drives will join the night’s action.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350, Hoosier Crate 21, and American Racer SD-48 on all four corners with the added option of a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier Spec 55, or American Racer MD-56 on the right rear. Racers must run the same four tires for qualifying, heat races, and b-main action. For the 40-lap feature only, a driver may change one tire of their choice.

Racers also please note that for the Volunteer Speedway event, a window net is required on the driver’s side.

Volunteer Speedway – Castrol FloRacing LMNiA Payout (October 20, 2021)

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,750 7)$1,600 8)$1,500 9)$1,400 10)$1,300 11)$1,200 12)$1,100 13)$1,000 14)$900 15)$800 16-22)$700

Entry Fee – $100

Complete rules can be found at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

For more information on the facility, please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com .

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America runs from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/