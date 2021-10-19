Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Look Ahead to WoO World Finals



Sheppard to be Crowned 2021 World of Outlaws Champion



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/19/21) – Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing have one weekend of racing left on the 2021 docket. The team will take their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches / Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model into action on November 4-6 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NGK NTK World Finals.

Sheppard only has to enter the weekend’s events to clinch the 2021 World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship, which marks the Illinois’ racer’s third-straight title and his fourth overall.

Additionally, Sheppard is one victory away from tying Josh Richards for the most World of Outlaws Late Model wins in Series history (78). A weekend sweep would put him at the top of the mountain with more wins than any other driver.

“Unfortunately we saw our weekend come to an early end at the Dirt Track World Championship, but not we are looked ahead to Charlotte, and wrapping up this fourth title. We’re going to go into the weekend looking for a pair of wins. The record for all-time wins on the tour would be great, but we are just taking it a race at a time,” Sheppard said. “As always, I want to thank Mark Richards, Steve Baker, and everyone at Rocket Chassis and Rocket1 Racing for working so hard and giving me such a great car.

“Total appreciation goes out to all of my family, sponsors, and fans as well. Everyone plays a role in our success.”

Rocket1 Racing rolls into The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on November 4 for two rounds of qualifying, which will set the heat race line-ups for the next two nights. Friday and Saturday’s programs at the NGK NTK World Finals are each headlined by $12,000-to-win WoO events.

For more information on the weekend as well as the complete standings, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Last weekend the Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing entered the 41st Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park. Sheppard was looking to defend his title in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) event. Unfortunately, after qualifying fifth fastest in his group and finishing fifth in his heat race, Sheppard was forced to scratch from the remainder of the night’s program.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)