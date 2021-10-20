HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisTri-City Speedway's B-Mod Bash brings big money this weekend to area drivers!

Tri-City Speedway’s B-Mod Bash brings big money this weekend to area drivers!

Race Track NewsIllinoisTri-City Speedway

Granite City, IL (October 20th, 2021) This weekend the B-Mod division headlines the action and big payday at Tri-City Speedway. With a pair of $1500 to win features on Friday night followed by a $3,000 to win feature on Saturday night at will see 30 cars starting 3-wide. Yes, you read that right, Saturday’s B-Mod feature will have the starting field coming to green with 10 rows of cars in a 3-wide start for the $3,000 to win main event.

The action will kick off Thursday with an open practice session for all classes. Then on Friday, the racing kicks off with B-Mods competing with a pair of $1500 to win features in which 48 different drivers will get to start one of the two feature events. Modifieds will also be racing Friday for a $1,000 to win along with open comp street stocks racing for $1500 to win and open comp 4 cylinders also racing for $1500 to win.

Saturday’s action will feature the B-Mods running qualifiers for the big $3,000 to win show followed by a $1,000 to win non-qualifiers race and then the big show paying $3,000 to win. Saturday also features Modifieds paying $1,000 to win along with open comp street stocks paying another $1500 to win and open comp 4 cylinders racing for another $1500 to win. The Sportsman division will also be competing for $500 to win.

Pits open at noon on Friday and Saturday. Grandstands open at 5:30pm Friday and 4:30pm Saturday. Their will be a kids trunk or treat on Saturday from 2pm-3pm (it will be in the pit area but no pit pass will be required for the trunk or treat). Hotlaps start at 6:30pm Friday and 5:30pm Saturday.

For more information visit www.tricityspeedway.net or call 636-448-9111

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tri-City Speedway ready for B-Mod Bash this weekend!
  2. B-Mods battle for big bucks at Tri-City Speedway’s B-Mod Bash this weekend!
  3. St. Louis Showdown brings top-notch dirt late model action to St. Louis region this weekend!
  4. Tri-City Speedway adds more money to this weekend’s Mod Mania
  5. B-Mod Bash set for October 17th-19th at Tri-City Speedway!
  6. Tri-City Speedway’s B-Modified Bash Postponed To Oct 18th, 19th & 20th
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleBrandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Look Ahead to WoO World Finals

Related articles

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: