Lernerville Speedway Welcomes Lucas Oil Late Models for 2022 Firecracker 100

BATAVIA, OH (October 20, 2021) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are excited to announce the addition of Sarver, Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway to the 2022 schedule. The Big River Steel Firecracker 100 on June 23rd – 25th will now boast a $50,000 paycheck to the winner.

Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 weekend has become one of the most high-profile events in the world of dirt late model racing. There will be a record high purse of over $210,000 at the 16th running of the Firecracker 100 weekend, thanks to the event’s new partnership with Big River Steel and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. This prestigious three-day racing tradition will now be the richest event of any kind ever held at the Lernerville Speedway.

“The Firecracker 100 has become a cornerstone in Dirt Late Model racing, and we’re excited to be a part of this lucrative event in 2022,” Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director Rick Schwallie said. “Thanks to the devotion of Lernerville Speedway and our great partnership with Big River Steel, we’re able to increase the total purse for the weekend by over $33,000. We look forward to delivering the excitement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to the fans of Lernerville Speedway in 2022.”

A full program of racing is scheduled each of the three nights on the 4/10-mile dirt oval located 45 minutes Northeast of Pittsburgh, PA. Opened in October 1967, Lernerville Speedway has been enlarged three times; from a small quarter to a large quarter, then to a 3/8-mile, and finally to its current size. Seating has also been increased several times to now accommodate approximately 12,000 in the stands.

Camping spaces for the 2022 Big River Steel Firecracker 100 are on sale now and advance tickets will go on sale before the end of the year. For more information on Lernerville Speedway, please visit www.Lernerville.com.

Previous Firecracker 100 Winners :

2021 – Brandon Overton

2020 – Cade Dillard

2019 – Tim McCreadie

2018 – Chris Madden

2017 – Brandon Overton

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Rick Eckert

2014 – Darrell Lanigan

2013 – Josh Richards

2012 – Scott Bloomquist

2011 – Jimmy Mars

2010 – Shane Clanton

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2007 – Scott Bloomquist

Firecracker 100 Weekend Purses:

Thursday A-Main (30 Laps): 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600 = $26,750

Friday A-Main (30 Laps): 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600 = $26,750

Non-Qualifier Race (30 Laps): 1. $2,000, 2. $800, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $300, 8. $290, 9. $280, 10. $270, 11. $260, 12. $250, 13. $240, 14. $230, 15. $220, 16. $210, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = $9,180

Big River Steel Firecracker 100 (100 Laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,750, 10. $2,600, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,475, 13. $2,450, 14. $2,425, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,375, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = $147,700

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company

Big River Steel invested $1.3 Billion to build and start up the world’s first Flex Mill®, a steel mini mill focused on the production of a wide product spectrum, including advanced automotive steels and electrical Steels.

In November of 2020, Big River Steel completed its Phase II expansion, adding a second electric-arc furnace (EAF), and doubling the mill’s capacity for producing steel from 1.65 million tons per year to 3.3 million tons per year.

In January of 2021, BRS became a part of U. S. Steel, creating the first Best of BothSM integrated and mini mill steel company. Together, the two companies are forging a bold path forward to produce transformational steels in ways that are truly Best for AllTM – customers, employees, communities, and the planet.

In June of 2021, Big River Steel announced a $450 million investment to build a non-grain oriented (NGO) electrical steel line. The focus on electrical steel includes working with major automakers in the development of hybrid and electric vehicles. The NGO line is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and create an additional 120 positions at Big River Steel.

But all of this goes far deeper than steelmaking methods. It’s about creating an environment where talented people grow and thrive. It’s about an intensified focus on our customers that guides collaborative, cross-functional teams and drives game-changing solutions. It’s about innovating to lead the way to sustainable steel and using the Best for AllTM strategy to transform the future of steel.

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com or www.ussteel.com.