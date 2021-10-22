23rd Rumble in Fort Wayne Ticket Sale Date Announced

RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE TICKET SALES BEGIN NOVEMBER 8

Redesigned Reserved Seating Area and General Admission Tickets Available

FORT WAYNE, IN (Oct. 21, 2021) – Reserved seating and general admission tickets for the 23rd running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales (Dec. 17 and 18) will go on sale Monday, November 8. Ticket outlets for purchasing will be Ticketmaster or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (ACWMC) box office.

Conducted inside the massive Expo Center which joins the ACWMC, the Rumble features multiple divisions of indoor auto racing on a purposely built 1/6 mile concrete oval. Included on the card will be Midgets, Winged and Non-Winged 600 Midgets’ plus multiple classes of Go-Karts and Quarter Midgets.

The reserved seating area has been redesigned for the first time in over 15 years, with the top six rows of all spectator seating areas now designated as reserved.

“We have learned that many spectators prefer witnessing the exciting racing action from higher in the grandstands,” stated Rumble promoter Larry Boos. “But we also know that a large percentage of our fans travel a great distance to get to Fort Wayne and want to arrive with confidence of getting their ‘preferred’ seating. This will now make it easier for them.”

Friday (Dec. 17) and Saturday (Dec. 18) each will be a full day and night of racing action for all of the participating divisions. Daily adult pricing for ages 13 & up will be $25 for reserved seats and $22 for general admission seating. Children (2-12) pricing will be $15 (reserved) and $12 (general admission).

While an advance purchase guarantees fans a ticket to the unique racing event, walk-up sales will also be conducted each day of the event.