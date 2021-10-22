Barnes Sweeps Lucas Oil NOW600 Series Restricted ‘A’ Class Action During KKM Giveback Classic Opener at Port City Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – TULSA, Okla. (Oct. 21, 2021) – Jett Barnes bested a field of 49 drivers on Thursday to capture the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division Restricted ‘A’ Class triumph during the opening night of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by Velox Racing.

It marked the first career NOW600 Series national win for Barnes, who became the division’s 47th different winner in series history.

Barnes was impressive throughout the opening round of the three-day event hosted by Port City Raceway, winning a heat race, a qualifier and the 25-lap A Main.

Colton Key was the runner up with Chase McDougal, Scout Spraggins and Kaley Mahaffey rounding out the top five, respectively.

Jace Wren, Parker Perry, McDougal, Barnes, Jett Nunley and Key were the heat race winners. Chase Wright, Kennzzie Brown, Barnes and Corbin Rueschenberg each captured a qualifier. The B Mains were won by NOW600 Series points leader Garrett Benson, who charged from 17th to sixth in the main event, as well as Hayden Mabe and Megan Thomas.

The KKM Giveback Classic presented by Velox Racing continues Friday and Saturday at Port City Raceway. The pits are open all day throughout the event with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. each night. Practice is set for 6 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students ages 6-years-old to 14-years-old on Friday. Saturday’s ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Veterans and children 5-years-old and younger get in free each night.

LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES PRESENTED BY HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION RESULTS AT PORT CITY RACEWAY (Oct. 21, 2021) –

NOW600 Restricted ‘A’ Class

Eibach A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 55-Jett Barnes (1); 2. 63K-Colton Key (2); 3. 73-Chase McDougal (3); 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins (4); 5. 11-Kaley Mahaffey (5); 6. 2B-Garrett Benson (17); 7. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (6); 8. 77-Chase Wright (8); 9. 10T-Talin Turner (7); 10. 7K-Kennzzie Brown (9); 11. 25S-Justis Sokol (15); 12. 21-Keegan Osantowski (10); 13. 45-Megan Thomas (19); 14. 8-Jase Blevins (16); 15. 23J-Jace Wren (12); 16. 3-Cale Coons (13); 17. 43-Parker Perry (14); 18. 52-Hayden Mabe (18); 19. 13-Elijah Gile (20); 20. 13C-William Conner (22); 21. 5G-Landon Graham (11); 22. 14X-Braxston Wilson (21).

B-Main 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson (4); 2. 13-Elijah Gile (1); 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness (2); 4. 6-Brylee Kilmer (7); 5. 87X-Cooper Williams (10); 6. 71M-Nash Mack (6); 7. 63-Jack Thomas (9); 8. 14K-Kyle Hooper (8); 9. B2-Carson Bolden (5); 10. 5B-Brody Hibdon (3); 11. (DNS) 87-Brody McClelland.

B-Main 2 (15 Laps): 1. 52-Hayden Mabe (1); 2. 14X-Braxston Wilson (4); 3. 5C-Cooper Miller (7); 4. 38-Riley Osantowski (2); 5. GH7-Garyn Howard (11); 6. 88P-Ayden Parrish (8); 7. 5-Braden Jones (5); 8. 66-Jayden Clay (6); 9. 1H-Hudsyn Truitt (10); 10. P24-Aiden Howard (9); 11. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (3).

B-Main 3 (15 Laps): 1. 45-Megan Thomas (3); 2. 13C-William Conner (11); 3. 11H-Nicholas Harris (7); 4. 727-Kaden Weger (1); 5. 46-Cale McGee (9); 6. 45X-Bradley Cox (4); 7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (10); 8. 33-Jett Nunley (2); 9. 9-Abigayle Lett (5); 10. 31BW-Braxton Weger (8); 11. 1B-Lane Burnett (6).

Metric Cycles Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23J-Jace Wren (1); 2. B2-Carson Bolden (2); 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (3); 4. 45X-Bradley Cox (4); 5. 14K-Kyle Hooper (5); 6. 5-Braden Jones (6); 7. 11H-Nicholas Harris (7); 8. 63-Jack Thomas (9); 9. 87-Brody McClelland (8).

Dacus Heat Air Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Parker Perry (1); 2. 10T-Talin Turner (2); 3. 77-Chase Wright (3); 4. 6-Brylee Kilmer (4); 5. 66-Jayden Clay (6); 6. 45-Megan Thomas (7); 7. 9-Abigayle Lett (8); 8. 87X-Cooper Williams (5).

Forge Performance Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal (1); 2. 727-Kaden Weger (4); 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski (6); 4. 52-Hayden Mabe (8); 5. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (5); 6. 71M-Nash Mack (7); 7. 46-Cale McGee (2); 8. 1H-Hudsyn Truitt (3).

Momos Dyno Tune Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Jett Barnes (1); 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins (4); 3. 11-Kaley Mahaffey (5); 4. 8-Jase Blevins (7); 5. 3-Cale Coons (8); 6. 2B-Garrett Benson (3); 7. 88P-Ayden Parrish (6); 8. GH7-Garyn Howard (2).

MPI Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile (2); 2. 33-Jett Nunley (5); 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness (1); 4. 25S-Justis Sokol (6); 5. 38-Riley Osantowski (7); 6. 14X-Braxston Wilson (8); 7. P24-Aiden Howard (4); 8. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (3).

Lightning Wings Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 63K-Colton Key (8); 2. 5G-Landon Graham (5); 3. 7K-Kennzzie Brown (3); 4. 5B-Brody Hibdon (6); 5. 5C-Cooper Miller (2); 6. 31BW-Braxton Weger (4); 7. 1B-Lane Burnett (7); 8. 13C-William Conner (1).

Velox Racing Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 77-Chase Wright (1); 2. 11-Kaley Mahaffey (3); 3. 25S-Justis Sokol (2); 4. 43-Parker Perry (4); 5. 63K-Colton Key (6); 6. 727-Kaden Weger (5); 7. 2B-Garrett Benson (10); 8. 45X-Bradley Cox (7); 9. 5C-Cooper Miller (9); 10. 14K-Kyle Hooper (8).

Velox Racing Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7K-Kennzzie Brown (1); 2. 73-Chase McDougal (4); 3. 10S-Scout Spraggins (5); 4. 8-Jase Blevins (3); 5. 5B-Brody Hibdon (2); 6. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (8); 7. 33-Jett Nunley (6); 8. 5-Braden Jones (9); 9. 11H-Nicholas Harris (10); 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer (7).

Velox Racing Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Jett Barnes (4); 2. 3-Cale Coons (2); 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness (1); 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski (5); 5. 5G-Landon Graham (6); 6. 45-Megan Thomas (8); 7. 9-Abigayle Lett (7); 8. 1B-Lane Burnett (9); 9. B2-Carson Bolden (3); 10. 66-Jayden Clay (10).

Velox Racing Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (2); 2. 10T-Talin Turner (3); 3. 38-Riley Osantowski (1); 4. 23J-Jace Wren (5); 5. 52-Hayden Mabe (4); 6. 13-Elijah Gile (6); 7. 14X-Braxston Wilson (7); 8. 71M-Nash Mack (8); 9. 88P-Ayden Parrish (10); 10. 31BW-Braxton Weger (9).

2021 LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

STOCK NON-WING:

Gavin Miller – 4 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17); Chelby Hinton – 3 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Frank Flud – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7 and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 4); Daison Pursley – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and July 13); Johnny Boland – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Gavan Boschele – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8); Kris Carroll – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12); Garrett Hulsey – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30); Jake Rosario – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); and Colby Sokol – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6)

WINGED ‘A’ CLASS:

Frank Flud – 4 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8 and Sept. 3); Garrett Benson – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Johnny Boland – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 13); Kris Carroll – 2 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12 and Sept. 4); Noah Key – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6); Laydon Pearson – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); and Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9)

RESTRICTED ‘A’ CLASS :

Garrett Benson – 5 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6, May 8, June 12 and Sept. 4; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); Corbin Rueschenberg – 5 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Jett Nunley – 3 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13, and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11); Jaxton Wiggs – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Jett Barnes – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 21); Kaley Mahaffey – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); and Justis Sokol – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9)

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., for the KKM Giveback Classic presented by Velox Racing

