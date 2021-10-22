Gavan Boschele Gains Eibach Preliminary Night One Win in KKM Giveback Classic

Belleville, IL. (10/21/21) Packing the pits of Port City Raceway with an astounding eighty-two entries, the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micro portion of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic would witness a split field of Eibach Preliminary Night competition. Night One of edge-of-the-seat excitement would see Gavan Boschele finding the fastest line over the thirty-lap feature event.

Early racing action would find Bryant Wiedeman setting the fastest qualifying time with a speedy 9.950-second lap. Setting the preliminary night heat races by qualifying times, Gavan Boschele, Jake Nail, Johnny Boland, Gavin Miller, Connor Lee, and Frank Flud, would all earn heat racing victories. Qualifiers would find Cannon McIntosh, Jeffrey Newell, Gavan Boschele, and Baron Silva each gain the driving edges earning the early on-track battles.

Semi-Feature action would see Cameron Paul and Trey Robb both grabbing the b-feature victories with Frank Flud earning the night’s high-point qualifier award through early competition to notch a pole feature starting spot.

Frenzied green-flag feature racing action would witness front-row starters Frank Flud and Cannon McIntosh battle intensely for the front of the field on the first lap with McIntosh grabbing the early battling advantage to hold the early racing lead.

With McIntosh pacing the field in outstanding open-wheel action, Flud would mount a charge to the front and overtake for the lead after a hard-fought battle as Gavan Boschele also began to approach the front-runners with speed.

Frank Flud would appear to be the driver to beat as he set-sail out front and seemingly lapping traffic at will with Boschele, McIntosh, and Gavin Miller in hot-pursuit. With the laps ticking away Flud would encounter a lap-competitor running a similar line at a similar speed allowing Boschele to overcome Flud’s commanding lead.

Leading on the twenty-fourth lap Frank Flud would attempt to slide by the tricky lap-car on the inside-line, clipping the front-end and sending Flud violently flipping into turn three. The driver would be okay after the carnage, but the car would be unable to continue relinquishing the front.

Benefiting from running second and gaining the race lead after red-flag conditions were lifted, Gavan Boschele would not be denied on the final six circuits as he held off all challenges to earn the feature win. Boschele would show speed all event by flying to the front of the field from a sixth starting position after winning his heat race and qualifier competition.

“I had to stay patient before going into attack mode, Kevin and the team gave me a wicked fast car tonight and I knew I had work to do,” said Boschele in a celebratory victory lane. Going on to add “It feels good to be locked into Saturday, this adds a bunch of confidence. I know the track better now so we should be one to watch”.

Racing his way to a runner-up position from starting fifth would find Gavin Miller quickly making a name for himself with a solid showing as one-time leader Cannon McIntosh rounded out the podium finishers. Jeffrey Newell would place fourth to earn the final automatic lock-in position of the night that moves into Saturday’s Championship Night of the Third Annual KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI | Eibach Preliminary Night One Results:

Top Qualifying Time: 71W-Bryant Weideman (9.950)

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 1 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

D1-Harley Hollan Companies Heat 2 Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Sawyer Chassis Heat 3 Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Walker Filtration Heat 4 Winner: 71M-Gavan Miller

Speedway Motors-EMI Heat 5 Winner: 1H-Connor Lee

Velox Racing Heat 6 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 1 Winner: 13-Cannon McIntosh

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 2 Winner:12-Jeffrey Newell

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 3 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 4 Winner: 17S-Baron Silva

Eibach Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 1J-Cameron Paul

Eibach Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 12T-Trey Robb

D1 Hard Charger: 37-Aiden Purdue +14 (23rd-9th)

POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Feature Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

10/22/21 Feature Results POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros at Port City Raceway:

5-Gavan Boschele(6), 2. 71M-Gavin Miller(5), 3. 13-Cannon McIntosh(2), 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell(4), 5. 1J-Cameron Paul(17), 6. 17S-Baron Silva(8), 7. 22-Daniel Robinson(16), 8. 1V-Johnny Boland(7), 9. 37-Aiden Purdue(23), 10. 51B-Joe B Miller(9), 11. 1H-Connor Lee(14), 12. 32-Trey Marcham(20), 13. 67-Randy Wagnon JR(24), 14. 93-Matt Carr(11), 15. 14R-Jake Nail(3), 16. 88R-Ryder LaPlante(12), 17. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall(13), 18. 81-Frank Flud(1), 19. 28-Chelby Hinton(10), 20. 26-Kale Drake(21), 21. 3K-Kris Carroll(19), 22. 22C-Curtis Jones(22), 23. 12T-Trey Robb(18), 24. 71W-Bryant Wiedeman(15).

The Third Annual KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations will continue Friday, October 22nd for Preliminary Night Two followed by Championship Night on Saturday, October 23rd at Port City Raceway.

Friday, October 22nd – POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micro | Qualifying, Heats, Qualifiers, Semi-Features, Feature | Pit Gates Open – All Day | Pit Passes – 1:00 PM | Pit Pass – $35.00 | Drivers Registration – 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM | Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM | Hot Laps – 6:00 PM | Pit Entry: Pit Passes – $35.00, Kids (5 & Under) – Free | Grandstand Tickets: Grandstands Open – 5:00 PM | Adults – $15.00, Seniors – $10.00, Kids (Ages 6 – 14) – $8.00, Veterans – FREE (Must show valid ID), Kids (Ages 5 and Under) – Free.

Saturday, October 23rd – POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micro | Semi-Features, Feature | Pit Gates Open – All Day | Pit Passes – 1:00 PM | Pit Pass – $35.00 | Drivers Registration – 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM | Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM | Hot Laps – 6:00 PM | Pit Entry: Pit Passes – $40.00, Kids (5 & Under) – Free | Grandstand Tickets: Grandstands Open – 5:00 PM | Adults – $20.00, Seniors – $15.00, Kids (Ages 6 – 14) – $10.00, Veterans – FREE (Must show valid ID), Kids (Ages 5 and Under) – Free.

