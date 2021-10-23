Daison Pursley Perfect on MPI’s Preliminary Night Two of KKM Giveback Classic

Belleville, IL. (10/22/21) Back in action at Port City Raceway for Preliminary Night Two of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI, the remaining stout field of forty-one competitors of the total eighty-two entries for the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micros would witness intense open-wheel excitement all event with Daison Pursley earning the advantage and claiming the victory over the thirty-lap feature race.

Early racing action would find Cole Schroeder setting the fastest qualifying time with a speedy 9.898-second lap. Setting the preliminary night heat races by qualifying times; Daison Pursley, Tanner Thorson, Kyle Jones, Cody Barnes, and Steven Snyder Jr would all earn heat racing victories. Qualifiers would find Daison Pursley, Austin Lambert, Austin Quick, and Jonathan Beason each gain the driving edges by earning the on-track battles.

Semi-Feature action would see Austin Quick and Laydon Pearson both grabbing the b-feature victories with Daison Pursley earning the night’s high-point qualifier award through early competition to secure front-row feature starting spot.

Fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping feature racing would go green flag racing with Daison Pursley and Christopher Bell flying side-by-side on the initial launch with Bell able to attain the early on-track advantage by running the fastest lap of the feature on the first circuit.

Cruising out to a comfortable lead, Christopher Bell would find the smooth as glass surfaces of Port City Raceway to his liking and appear to be on the way to victory as second-running Pursley started to gain ground on the front-runner.

Trading slider-jobs and crossovers at both ends of the speedway for several revolutions Bell and Pursley would swap the lead several times with Pursley eventually gaining space at the front of the field. Scathing off all challenges including late-race restarts after cautions late in the feature event, Daison Pursley would drive away with the MPI Preliminary Night Two feature win.

“I just had to keep my composure when it came racing really close with people and in these Micro races on the prelim night’s it’s tough, but it was really fun running with Christopher and I owe this win to the entire team” noted a pleased Pursley in victory lane.”

One-time leader Christopher Bell would stay within striking distance every inch of the thirty-lap feature to place a close runner-up. Brent Crews would race his way from starting thirteenth to finish third as Jonathan Beason advanced four positions to finish fourth and earn the final automatic lock-in position of the night that moves into Saturday’s Championship Night of the Third Annual KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI | Preliminary Night Two Results:

Top Qualifying Time: 3-Cole Schroeder (9.898)

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 1 Winner: 71P-Daison Pursley

D1-Harley Hollan Companies Heat 2 Winner: 29-Tanner Thorson

Sawyer Chassis Heat 3 Winner: 36-Kyle Jones

Walker Filtration Heat 4 Winner: 33-Cody Barnes

Speedway Motors-EMI Heat 5 Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 1 Winner: 71P-Daison Pursley

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 2 Winner: 92L-Austin Lambert

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 3 Winner: 28Q-Austin Quick

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 4 Winner: 2-Jonathan Beason

High Point Competitor: 71P-Daison Pursley

Eibach Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 28Q-Austin Quick

Eibach Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 11-Laydon Pearson

D1 Hard Charger: 92-Jake Rosario +14(21st-7th)

POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Feature Winner: 71P-Daison Pursley

10/22/21 Feature Results POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros at Port City Raceway:

MPI A-Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 71P-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 21-Christopher Bell[2]; 3. 11X-Brent Crews[13]; 4. 2-Jonathan Beason[8]; 5. 11C-Darren Brown[7]; 6. 28Q-Austin Quick[17]; 7. 92-Jake Rosario[21]; 8. 938-Bradley Fezard[22]; 9. 78-Ethan Ayars[3]; 10. 11-Laydon Pearson[18]; 11. 10J-Dominic Gorden[9]; 12. 29-Tanner Thorson[16]; 13. 2A-Austin Wood[19]; 14. 14-Mariah Ede[15]; 15. 1-Brenham Crouch[20]; 16. 5X-Reece Shelton[14]; 17. 36-Kyle Jones[10]; 18. 56-Jace Park[5]; 19. 21S-Steven Snyder JR[6]; 20. 66-Matt Moore[11]; 21. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]; 22. 15-Alex Sewell[12]; 23. 92L-Austin Lambert[4]; 24. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[23]

The Third Annual KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations will finalize on Championship Night Saturday, October 23rd at Port City Raceway where the top four drivers from each preliminary night have already locked themselves into feature action. Racing action will include a combination of semi-features culminating in the sixty-seven-lap feature event.

