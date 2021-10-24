Steven Snyder Jr Snags KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI Championship Night Honors

Belleville, IL. (10/23/21) Finalizing the weekend in a late night of action at Port City Raceway for Championship Night of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI, competitors for the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micros would need to be up on the wheel for every race as intense open-wheel excitement found Steven Snyder Jr earning the advantage to claim the victory over the sixty-seven-lap feature race.

With a pair of C-Features needed due to the seventy-eight entries, the top four from each would move on to the tail of B-Feature racing with Aiden Purdue and Trey Robb claiming victories. B-Features semi-feature action would see the top eight competitors advancing into the A-Main with Frank Flud and Tanner Thorson winning each.

Adding to the excitement of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations would witness the top four finishers from each preliminary night battle in a Pole Shuffle program to set the starting line-up for the top four rows of the feature event. Racing in a winner stays on the track playoff-type/single-elimination format, Daison Pursley would survive the onslaught on racing to earn a pole-position grid with Gavan Boschele also earning a front-row starting position as Brent Crews and Jeffrey Newell both raced through the event to start third and fourth in the feature.

Launching to green flag action would find pole-sitter Daison Pursley flying out to an early commanding lead as Jeffrey Newell and Gavan Boschele battled for the runner-up spot. With drivers, all vying for positions all over the smooth racing surface throughout the pack as Jonathan Beason, Steven Snyder Jr, and Frank Flud all climbed into running inside the top-six.

Hitting his marks with precision as the front-runner, Daison Pursley would start dealing with lap traffic quickly with Steven Snyder Jr racing his way into the runner-up position while trying to gain on the leader as the laps clicked away at a rapid pace.

Mid-race restarting would see Steven Snyder Jr use a quick inside line to maneuver himself into position to battle for the lead on the exit of turn four with momentum benefiting the low-line hustle of Snyder into the lead with Pursley sticking to the outside line staying close.

Late race dramatics would surface as caution flags would fly with six laps remaining to bunch the field back together as Snyder stayed to the bottom on the restart with Pursley riding the rim on the outside. Holding off the late-race surge, Steven Snyder Jr would emerge victorious in an epic finish to remember.

Celebrating in style Steven Snyder Jr noted “Throttle control was the key to win, I knew Daison was going to try to bang the fence down and my crew told me bottom pays the bills, so I stuck down there, and it was quick. I know I broke a shock by hitting the Ute-tire but you don’t use it that much running where I did.” With so much on the line, a tough decision would be made by Snyder, noting “I’m taking the ride to the Chili Bowl”.

Early leader Pursley would valiantly hold on to finish a close runner-up as Brent Crews placed third. Frank Flud would race his way through the field to finish fourth with Gavan Boschele rounding out the top five finishers at Port City Raceway for Saturday’s Championship Night of the Third Annual KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI | Preliminary Night Two Results:

Automatic Lock-In “Pole Shuffle” Winner: 71P-Daison Pursley

Eibach C-Feature 1 Winner: 37-Aiden Purdue

Eibach C-Feature 2 Winner: 12T-Trey Robb

MPI B-Feature 1 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

MPI B-Feature 2 Winner: 29-Tanner Thorson

D1 Hard Charger: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr. +13 (14th-1st)

POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

10/23/21 Results POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros at Port City Raceway:

MPI A Feature 1 (67 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder JR[14]; 2. 71P-Daison Pursley[1]; 3. 11X-Brent Crews[4]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[9]; 5. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 7. 17S-Baron Silva[12]; 8. 11C-Darren Brown[13]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 10. 28-Chelby Hinton[19]; 11. 71M-Gavin Miller[5]; 12. 56-Jace Park[15]; 13. 1H-Connor Lee[21]; 14. 29-Tanner Thorson[10]; 15. 10J-Dominic Gorden[18]; 16. 13-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 17. 2-Jonathan Beason[7]; 18. 92L-Austin Lambert[17]; 19. 92-Jake Rosario[24]; 20. 1J-Cameron Paul[20]; 21. 78-Ethan Ayars[16]; 22. 66-Matt Moore[23]; 23. 1V-Johnny Boland[22]; 24. 21-Christopher Bell[8].

MPI B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[2]; 4. 56-Jace Park[5]; 5. 92L-Austin Lambert[6]; 6. 28-Chelby Hinton[10]; 7. 1H-Connor Lee[8]; 8. 66-Matt Moore[13]; 9. 938-Bradley Fezard[9]; 10. 32-Trey Marcham[15]; 11. 37-Aiden Purdue[17]; 12. 3K-Kris Carroll[18]; 13. 9-Laramie Freeny[19]; 14. 93-Matt Carr[7]; 15. 88R-Ryder LaPlante[11]; 16. 5X-Reece Shelton[14]; 17. 44-Garrett Olson[20]; 18. 2A-Austin Wood[12]; 19. 71W-Bryant Wiedeman[16]; 20. 14R-Jake Nail[3].

MPI B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 29-Tanner Thorson[10]; 2. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 3. 21S-Steven Snyder JR[5]; 4. 78-Ethan Ayars[1]; 5. 10J-Dominic Gorden[4]; 6. 1J-Cameron Paul[8]; 7. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 8. 92-Jake Rosario[14]; 9. 36-Kyle Jones[9]; 10. 28Q-Austin Quick[7]; 11. 26-Kale Drake[18]; 12. 15-Alex Sewell[15]; 13. 1P-Jase Randolph[20]; 14. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[11]; 15. 14-Mariah Ede[12]; 16. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr[19]; 17. 12T-Trey Robb[17]; 18. 22-Daniel Robinson[6]; 19. 1-Brenham Crouch[16]; 20. 11-Laydon Pearson[13].

Eibach C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 37-Aiden Purdue[1]; 2. 3K-Kris Carroll[2]; 3. 9-Laramie Freeny[3]; 4. 44-Garrett Olson[4]; 5. 44X-Branigan Roark[7]; 6. 14B-Blake Battles[15]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[11]; 8. 24S-Colby Sokol[12]; 9. 3Z-Trey Zorn[13]; 10. 77-Cooper Sullivan[17]; 11. 1F-Jason Friesen[14]; 12. 54-David Taft[9]; 13. 33R-Hayden Reinbold[18]; 14. 27-Gage Laney[8]; 15. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[6]; 16. 22C-Curtis Jones[5]; 17. 33-Cody Barnes[10]; 18. 74-Chancelor Willams[16]; 19. 96-Jayson Campbell[19].

Eibach C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12T-Trey Robb[1]; 2. 26-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr[6]; 4. 1P-Jase Randolph[8]; 5. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 6. 08-Jace McIntosh[14]; 7. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[4]; 8. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[12]; 9. 81A-Koda Oller[16]; 10. 98-Ed Libonati[5]; 11. 12U-Tyler Devenport[18]; 12. 78B-Brody Wake[7]; 13. 19J-Justin Robison[10]; 14. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[17]; 15. 28M-Lonnie Fraley[15]; 16. 15B-Adam Barth[11]; 17. 39-Russ Disinger[9]; 18. 10-Brock Berreth[13]; 19. 32J-Josh Marcham[19].

Port City Raceway information such as weekly divisional standings, full 2021 schedule, and race day details can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net or on all leading social media platforms.

