Ahnna Parkhurst Stepping Away from Racing



Ends Racing Tenure with Turkey 100 at Swainsboro Raceway on Nov. 25-27



EVANS, Ga. (10/25/21) – Ahnna Parkhurst is stepping away from the driver’s seat of her familiar No. 23 Late Model following November’s Turkey 100 at Swainsboro Raceway. The Georgia racer cited changing priorities in life for her decision.

“I got into my first go kart when I was 13. I’m now 21 years old, and I’ve decided to step away from racing,” Parkhurst shared. “My last race will be at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway during their Thanksgiving weekend event. As I think about the next chapter in my life, I’ve realized my priorities have changed. I’ve been so blessed with a tremendous amount of support over the years!”

Ahnna is quick to thank the dedication her family has given to her racing career over the past eight years.

“My racing career has been the priority for my family and I for the last 8 years. I would like to tell my sister Sophia, my stepmom Poppie, my Mom in heaven and my Dad, ‘Thank You’ for everything you have done for me, and I love you all. To my crew, Tyler and Steven, you’ve given me the best equipment and support any driver could ask for!”

Parkhurst is also extremely grateful for all of the mentors, who have helped her along the way.

“When I started racing, I had zero experience, but I didn’t know at the time I had the best mentors from day one. The McDowell’s (Sara, Shane, and Dale), Austin Dillon and Ryan Gifford. Their mentoring and support taught me the skills to win in Box Stock (Mini Outlaw), Intermediate (Mini Outlaw), 602 Crate Late Model, 604 Crate Late Model, Limited Late Model and in my first full year of Super Late Model racing with a second-place finish. Because of their help I’ve won races at nine different tracks in four different states (NC, GA,TN, AL) along the way.”

Last but not least, Ahnna thanks the fans and marketing partners, who have gotten her to this point.

“I especially want to say ‘Thank You’ to my fans, who have supported me at the tracks and followed me on social media! I have also been extremely fortunate to have the support of some amazing sponsors that allowed me to represent their brands, including: Richard Childress Racing, Morley Companies, Fields, Kevin Harvick Inc., Andy’s Frozen Custard, F&W Transportation, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Sparco, Aria, Klotz, Schoenfeld Headers, GW Performance, Allstar, Boydbilt, MPI, Racing Optics, Penske Racing Shocks, DirtCarLifts, Connor Signs, Keyser Manufacturing, FK Rod Ends, Dunnaway Racing Engines, Hoosier Tires by Brian, and Clements Racing Engines.

“In closing this chapter of my life, it’s been an amazing journey. I love the sport and especially the people. I will always be around racing, just in a different ‘SEAT’.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Ahnna competed over the weekend in the Trick-Or-Treat special at Modoc (S.C.) Raceway. She qualified and finished second in Crate Late Model action, while starting 10th and finishing eighth in the $7,500-to-win Super Late Model program.

Looking ahead, her final racing start is scheduled for November 25-27 at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway in the facility’s annual Turkey 100.

For the latest information on Ahnna Parkhurst, please visit www.AhnnaParkhurst.com as well as her social media channels at www.Facebook.com/AhnnaParkhurstRacing and www.Twitter.com/AhnnaParkhurst .

