Cory Hedgecock Records Career Payday at I-75 Raceway

Bags $15,000 for Iron-Man Tennessee Fall Nationals Victory

LOUDON, Tenn. (10/25/21) – Cory Hedgecock was awarded with the richest payday of his career after sweeping Saturday night’s Tennessee Fall Nationals at I-75 Raceway in his E-Z-GO No. 23 Green’s Recycling / I-75 Raceway / Black Diamond Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Late Model.

The historic win for the Tennessee racer was worth $15,000.

“Wow, what a night for our team. I’m happy to run in front of them guys. I consider Chris (Ferguson) a national guy and I’m tickled to death to run in front of him,” Hedgecock said in Victory Lane. “Car was good, a little skatey on restarts. I struggled on the right-rear 1600 (compound tire) sometimes just because. But I know we’re really good through lapped traffic sometimes, and tonight we were. It was very maneuverable. I could enter in high and leave low. Whatever I needed to do I could make it work.

“Thanks to my family and my sponsors for making this possible. We started the season a little slow, but now we’re up to 12 wins, and that’s pretty awesome.”

On Saturday afternoon, Cory Hedgecock made the short trip to I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) to compete with the Valvoline Iron-Man Southern Series in the inaugural Valvoline Tennessee Fall Nationals.

After topping the 28-car field in time trials, Hedgecock streaked to a heat race win, which positioned him second on the starting grid for the feature. Wrestling away the lead from polesitter Stacy Boles on the opening circuit, Cory led wire-to-wire in the 50-lapper to register his 12th win of the season. He earned an extra $3,000 for sweeping the program with fast time in qualifying, a heat race win, and the feature win, elevating his payday from $12,000 to $15,000, the richest of his career.

For more results from this event, please visit www.IMDirt.net.

The team will be idle this weekend and are currently evaluating their remaining 2021 schedule. Once finalized the schedule will be posted at www.CoryHedgecock23.com .

