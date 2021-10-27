Fairbury Speedway Announces New Hires, Facility Improvements, Major Events for 2022 including the $30,000-To-Win new FALS Spring Shootout



FAIRBURY, Ill. (10/27/21) – The future is now at Fairbury Speedway. Coming off one of the best seasons in its storied history, Fairbury Speedway is set to solidify its position as one of the elite organizations and racetracks in the country with track owner and FALS LLC President Matt Curl announcing today that Gunner Sullivan will serve as the track’s new full-time Director of Business Development. Additionally, Curl revealed that Roger Stryker will take a leading role in track operations.

Sullivan, who has been a part of the speedway in multiple capacities over the past decade, will focus on the fan experience as well as a number of other day-to-day race projects in his new executive leadership position. Stryker, who quickly attached himself to the FALS family this year by helping in various capacities, will bring a lot of energy to the team with his hands-on experience from the industry.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to have these two guys on board as members of the Fairbury Speedway family,” noted Matt Curl. “It’s a win-win situation for me to have people like Gunner and Roger. Their involvement will elevate our team and allow us to grow with our industry-leading race programs.”

Sullivan will hit the ground running with his immediate attention being devoted to fine tuning the brand-new ticketing system that FALS will be implementing for the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Stryker will turn his focus to winterizing the track equipment and assisting in the new track drainage project this fall.

Chad Bauman, who has been instrumental as FALS top track prep guy, will step away from his weekly duties; however, he will continue to assist in a hands-on advisory capacity along with past track engineers, Randy Rhoads and Steve Ricketts.

“We have never been stronger here at FALS than we are now with the team we have in place,” Curl said. “I am very proud of all our crew for the hard work and dedication they put into making Fairbury Speedway one of the absolute best tracks in dirt track racing.”

New staff is not the only expansion at Fairbury Speedway as the track is also in the midst of several facility improvements.

“Before this season ever ended, fans and racers probably noticed that we had begun working on new construction at the track. Most notably is the brand-new, first-class office complex, which will include a variety of amenities including a ticketing center, media center, first-aid station, business center, and extended hospitality options,” Curl revealed. “At Fairbury Speedway we are committed to the future and making our facility one of the elite motorsports complexes in the country.”

Fairbury Speedway is locked-and-loaded with a talented staff and new amenities for the 2022 campaign and beyond. This Illinois oval is excited to announce their action-packed, major event slate for the upcoming season.

The first major event on the 2022 schedule is the all-new one-day $30,000 to win FALS Spring Shootout late model special on Saturday, May 14th. Exciting details surrounding this weekend of racing in central Illinois will be released soon, but fans will no doubt want to mark this weekend on their calendars to attend.

Next up will be the annual stop for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Saturday, June 18th. The $10,000-to-win Super Late Model program, which also features the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, has grown to be a must-see event each year.

The facility’s marquee event roars to life once again on Friday and Saturday, July 29th-30th as the 32nd edition of the Prairie Dirt Classic takes center stage. The World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series competitors will take aim on a $50,000 winner’s check. Full details for the entire PDC weekend including reserved seating and camping will be released after the first of the year.

The FALS Super Nationals light up the Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 3rd with Super Late Models and Modifieds both battling for a $10,000 top prize. Just 10 days later on September 13th the third annual “One For The Road” welcomes the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models to town for a $15,000-to-win event.

Last but definitely not least, the curtain will fall on the track’s 2022 campaign with the FALS Frenzy on Friday and Saturday, October 7th-8th with the potential for one Super Late Model racer to win as much as $25,000. With separate shows paying $5,000 on Friday and $15,000 to Saturday, any driver that can sweep the weekend will receive a $5,000 bonus to pocket a cool $25,000 for the weekend.

Complementing the special event schedule is the return of the FALS Cup Weekly Championship for the fourth year. The special weekly series once again features unprecedented payouts at all weekly shows for both DIRTcar Late Models ($2,500 to win and $300 to start from a total purse of over $10,000) and DIRTcar Modifieds ($1,500 to win and $175 to start from a purse exceeding $6,000), while DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Stock Cars, and Hobby Mods will join in the fun as well.

“We are very proud of the schedule that we are putting together for the 2022 season. We feel like it’s a great mixture of weekly racing and special events,” Curl commented. “From the staff additions to the facility improvements to the big money we pay, there’s no way we could do this without the support of the best sponsors, fans, and racers that any track could hope to have. We thank everyone for their support, and we can’t wait to see them all in 2022.”

For more information regarding Fairbury Speedway, as well as the latest updates, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com .

2022 Major Specials

Saturday May 14th – FALS Spring Shootout $30,000 to win Late Models

Saturday June 18th – DIRTcar Summer Nationals $10,000 to win to win Late Models, $2,000 to win Modifieds

Fri/Sat July 29th/30th – WoO Prairie Dirt Classic Weekend $50,000 to win Late Models

Saturday September 3rd – FALS Super-Nationals $10,000 to win Late Models, $10,000 to win Modifieds

Tuesday September 13th – “One for the Road” $15,000 to win (LM) Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Fri/Sat October 7th/8th – FALS Frenzy $5,000 to win Friday, $15,000 to win Saturday (LM)