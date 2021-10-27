Urbana underwater, USMTS heads for Tri-State Speedway Thursday

URBANA, Mo. (Oct. 26)—Championship weekend for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s was shortened from four races to three today when officials from the Dallas County Speedway were forced to cancel Wednesday’s 3rd Annual Wehrs Machine Bullring Bash.

“With much regret the third annual USMTS Bullring Bash will be canceled,” said track owner/promoter Scotty Allen. “We waited it out as long as we possibly could, but with the distance some of the racers have to travel, fans and employees missing time at work to get to a mid-week race, the time has come.

“(USMTS promoter) Todd Staley and myself have been in communication, and with the heavy rains we received Sunday night and low temps it’s not allowing for our pits or parking areas to dry out, along with the 85% chance of rain Wednesday during the day and evening we have decided it would be better to cancel now.”

The event, which has been awarded the Race of the Year Award the past two seasons, was originally slated for Aug. 19 but was postponed until this week and set to serve as the lid-lifter for the Modster Mash.

Opening night of the USMTS championship weekend will now take place Thursday, October 28, at the popular Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., for the $10,051-to-win inaugural USMTS King of the Ring presented by Rancho Milagro.

The night’s action will also feature USRA B-Mods competing for $1,051 to win. The extra $51 on each winner’s check denotes the Tri-State Speedway’s 51 consecutive years of racing.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Modster Mash has been scheduled for the high-banked clay oval. The event was rained out in 2020.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5:30. Hot laps are scheduled to hit the track at 6:30 with racing to follow.

For more information check out tri-statespeedway.com.

On Friday, October 29, the USMTS returns to the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., for the 6th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial presented by Mel Hambelton Ford which currently carries a top prize of $12,002 with a minimum of $1,402 to start the main event.

USRA B-Mod competitors will also be in action with racers battling for valuable Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points and $2,222 to win.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is the defending champion of the Grant Junghans Memorial. Other winners include Jacob Bleess (2019), Jake O’Neil (2018), Rodney Sanders (2017) and Lucas Schott (2016). Bleess’ win came at the 81 Speedway while the others happened at the Lakeside Speedway.

As it has since the beginning, this year’s event will raise money for the Grant Junghans Memorial Fund which supports research and funding for childhood cancer in honor of the late racer from Manhattan, Kan.

For more information check out lakesidespeedway.net.

Then on Saturday, October 30, the crowning of the 2021 USMTS national champion will take place after the checkered flag waves at the 2nd Annual USMTS Modified Spook-tacular at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan. The race winner will pocket no less than $10,030.

The Chunky Poodle USRA B-Mods will also be in action racing for $1,031 to win.

Trick-or-treating for the kids will happen from 2-3 p.m. with a free Halloween Walk through the pits. Grandstands open at 3:30, hot laps begin at 5:15 and racing gets underway at 6.

For more information check out 81speedway.com.

If you can’t be there in person, each night will be broadcast live at racindirt.tv.

