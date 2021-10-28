Nick Hoffman Sets Sights on Hat Trick at Gateway Dirt Nationals



Drydene World Short Track Championship Up Next



Mooresville, North Carolina (10/28/21) – It’s no big secret that Nick Hoffman strives to accomplish things no one else has been able to do. He’ll add another first-time achievement to his resume during the upcoming Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center. When the indoor mega event comes to life on December 2-4 in St. Louis, Missouri Hoffman will make history as the first driver to enter all three divisions.

He’ll pilot a Midget entry for RAMS Racing, a Super Late Model for Scott Bloomquist Racing, and of course his own Elite Chassis Modified.

“A handful of guys have tried entering two divisions at the Dome, but nobody has ever attempted three, but that’s exactly what I’m going to do in December… and I’m not content to just say I entered all three divisions, I want to win all three,” Hoffman said. “I’m going to be in topnotch equipment in the three classes. I’ve definitely got to thank Rick Young and Jeff Taylor from RAMS Racing and Rockwell Security for the Midget ride. We had some pretty bad luck at Millbridge (Speedway) earlier this week, but we used that as a test session for the Dome, and we are using the Dome as a chance to fine tune everything for the Chili Bowl.

“Then in the Super Late Model, I’ve got the support of Scott Bloomquist Racing, and those guys give me everything I need to win. Last but not least, we’ve had a heck of a year in our Elite Chassis Modified, and I’m looking forward to what I can accomplish in it. It’s going to be a hectic weekend, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

The 2021 Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals comes to life on December 2-4 at The Dome at America’s Center. On Thursday and Friday night the Midget, Modified, and Super Late Model fields will be divided into qualifying night programs. The Midget and Modified prelims pay $3,000 to win, while the Super Late Model prelims pay $5,000 to win.

On Saturday night the Super Late Model finale pays $30,000 to win, while the Midget and Modified finales each pay $10,000 to win.

For more information on the event, please visit www.GatewayDirt.com .

Earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday, Nick entered the Walkapedia Carolina Midget Showdown presented by DirtVision at Millbridge Speedway (Salisbury, N.C.). Opening night action on Monday evening with a $2,500-to-win program. Nick qualified seventh and started on the pole of his heat race before falling back to fourth and getting collected in a crash. The team thrashed to put a front axle in. In the main event, he started 17th and rallied to finish sixth.

The team returned to action on Tuesday night, where Nick overcame a broken steering bracket to record a seventh-place finish in the $7,500-to-win finale.

Full results from the two-day affair are available at www.MillbridgeSpeedway.com .

Next on tap for the Hoffman is a trip to The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) for the sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship this Thursday-Saturday. The weekend is capped by a $4,000-to-win Modified program.

Nick Hoffman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Fox Shocks, NASCAR Technical Institute, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Maxima Racing Oils, Bell Helmets, K1 Race Gear, Jerovetz Motorsports Shocks, Rockwell Security, Allgaier Performance Parts, PSA Starters, Sunoco Race Fuel, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Tiger Quick Change Rear Ends, FK Rod Ends, Hooker Harness, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Allstar Performance, Schoenfeld Headers, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Bassett, Walker Performance Filtration, QuickCar Headers, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Superior Fuel Cells, MPI, Millbridge Speedway, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, Joe’s Racing Products, Off Axis Paint, Mahle, Clevite, KSE Racing Products, Multi Fire, The Joie of Seating, Vexil, Yeti, DirtCarLift.com, KBC Graphix, and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.NickHoffman2.com and by following his social channels at:

Facebook: @EliteChassis

Twitter: @Nick_Hoffman2

Instagram: @Nick_Hoffman2

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)