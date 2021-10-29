Dennis Erb, Jr. Repeats for $15,000 Fall Classic Win; Eyes Another National 100 Title!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. became the first repeat winner of the storied ‘Coors Light Fall Classic’ over the October 22-23 weekend, as he captured the victory in the 27th edition of the unsanctioned contest at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi! On Friday night during preliminary action, Dennis stopped the clock fourth quickest in Group A during Super Late Model qualifying before securing a heat race triumph.

After starting the 100-lap headliner on Saturday evening from the inside of the second row, Dennis passed early leader Neil Baggett on the 38th circuit and never looked back. The Carpentersville, Illinois star reached victory lane for the fourth time in 2021 and picked up the $15,000 windfall ahead of a top five that included runner-up Baggett, Morgan Bagley, Cade Dillard, and Chad Thrash! Complete results from the ‘Coors Light Fall Classic’ weekend can be found online at www.whynotmotorsportspark.com.

“We’ve been going down to Whynot for awhile now and have finally put things together at that place the last few years, so I’m really happy to win there again,” quoted Erb, Jr. following the ‘Coors Light Fall Classic’ victory. “The groove started up around the top and we kinda maintained during the early stages of the race when it was so fast up there. Then the track finally slowed down and our car was really good and maneuverable, especially through the middle of the track. I have to thank Heather (Lyne), all of our great sponsors, our product supporters, and just everyone that is affiliated with our program in any way. Hopefully, we can close out the year on a strong note and contend for another win in the National 100 this weekend!”

Dennis Erb Racing will head back south for another late-season special on October 30-31, as East Alabama Motor Speedway will host the 47th Annual ‘National 100.’ Super Late Model qualifying and heat races are scheduled for Saturday at EAMS, while the consolation events and the 100-lap main event are slated for Sunday at the 3/8-mile oval. A $20,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs in the Super Late Model portion of the multi-day program, which includes nine different racing divisions. Dennis has been ultra-consistent throughout the last decade at the Phenix City, Alabama facility, as he won the ‘National 100’ back in 2016 and has racked up six Top Fives in the last ten years. More information can be obtained online by clicking on www.eamsdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

