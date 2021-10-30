Jonathan Beason Bags POWRi West Fall Fling Night One Win in Dominating Fashion

Belleville, IL. (10/29/21) Hitting the track of Creek County Speedway for the final series stand-alone weekend of racing in 2021, competitors in the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect would battle for Fall Fling bragging rights in addition to the winner circle awards. Up on the wheel all night for intense open-wheel excitement found Jonathan Beason earning the advantage to claim the victory for Night One by leading all twenty-five laps of the feature event.

Early racing would find Trey Gropp and Tanner Berryhill grabbing heat racing wins with Gropp pocketing a High Point Qualifier award. After an intermission dice-roll for feature lineup redraw, Jonathan Beason and Kevin Brewer would benefit from the five-position shuffle.

Launching to the green flag would find pole-sitter Jonathan Beason flying out to an early lead as Emilio Hoover, Kevin Brewer, and Matt Sherrell would all vie for the runner-up position in the early stages.

Dominating the feature event, Jonathan Beason would not be denied or even threatened for the lead as he hit all his marks with precision driving throughout the race. Emilio Hoover would hold down the runner-up position also separating himself from the field as Kyle Bellm hard-charged his way from starting twelfth to finish third.

Among the front-runners for the feature, Matt Sherrell would stay in the mix early and fade late to finish fourth as Justin Zimmerman rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League top-five finishers at Creek County Speedway’s Fall Fling Night One.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League at Creek County Speedway 10/29/2021:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot-Lap Time: 8-Alex Sewell (13.126)

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: 00-Trey Gropp

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 2 Winner: 17-Tanner Berryhill

Rod End Supply High Point Qualifier: 00-Trey Gropp

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: 93-Kyle Bellm +9 (12th to 3rd)

Realty Connect/Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 8J-Jonathan Beason

Realty Connect A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 2. 21K-Emilio Hoover[3]; 3. 93-Kyle Bellm[12]; 4. 97-Matt Sherrell[6]; 5. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[15]; 7. 00-Trey Gropp[5]; 8. 22C-Jace Park[8]; 9. 47K-Kevin Brewer[2]; 10. 3PS-Lane Goodman[10]; 11. 7M-Taylor Courtney[13]; 12. 7R-AJ Hopkins[14]; 13. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]; 14. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 15. 44-Branigan Roark[11]

Smith Titanium Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Trey Gropp[2]; 2. 97-Matt Sherrell[1]; 3. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]; 4. 22C-Jace Park[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 6. 3PS-Lane Goodman[7]; 7. 7M-Taylor Courtney[8]; 8. 40-Chase McDermand[3]

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[1]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 3. 47K-Kevin Brewer[5]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 5. 93-Kyle Bellm[3]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 7. 7R-AJ Hopkins[4]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect will be the final stand-alone race for 2021for Night Two of the Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway on Saturday, October 30th. Classes scheduled to compete include the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League and the Lucas Oil ASCS Sooner Region. More track information can be found online at www.creekcountyspeedway.com

Saturday, October 30th Creek County Speedway Details:

Pit Gates Open – 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 5:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Kids Costume Contest During Intermission: $50 to the Best Dressed | Trailer Treating in the Pits.

Grandstands Gates Open: 4:00 PM – Saturday.

Pit Pass: $35

General Admission: $15

Kids 11-14: $6

Children 10 and Under: FREE

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

