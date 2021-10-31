Alex Sewell Shines in POWRi West Fall Fling Night Two Feature Victory

Belleville, IL. (10/30/21) Pacing the smooth surfaces of Creek County Speedway for the final series stand-alone race of 2021, top-notch drivers in the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect would thrill in excitement as Alex Sewell rallied to win his fourth feature career victory in the series.

Early racing would find Alex Sewell and Tanner Berryhill grabbing heat racing wins with Berryhill not only gaining the Hot-Lap Top Time but also earning a High Point Qualifier award. After an intermission dice-roll for the feature lineup, a redraw of three would benefit Alex Sewell and Chase McDermand with a front-row gridding position.

Launching to the green flag Alex Sewell would fly out to the early racing advantage with Chase McDermond, Tanner Berryhill, Trey Gropp, and Jonathan Beason in hot pursuit. Sewell would maintain the lead through an early race restart and appear to be in a class of his own.

Cruising out to a commanding lead, Sewell would set his sights on lap traffic as drama would ensue in the latter stages of the feature as Jonathan Beason was able to run down the leading Sewell to contend for the feature victory.

Alex Sewell would not be denied as he would lead every lap of the final night of the Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway to earn his first win of the series since his championship campaign of 2014 to gain his fourth series career victory.

Making a battle of the feature in the final laps, Jonathan Beason would race his way to finishing runner-up as Trey Gropp would be among the front-runners for the entire feature to finish third. Tanner Berryhill would show speed in the event to finish fourth as Emilio Hoover hard-charged his way to round out the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League top-five finishers at Creek County Speedway’s Fall Fling Night Two.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League at Creek County

Speedway 10/30/2021:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot-Lap Time: 17-Tanner Berryhill (12.936)

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 2 Winner: 17-Tanner Berryhill

Rod End Supply High Point Qualifier: 17-Tanner Berryhill

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: 21-Emilio Hoover

Realty Connect/Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Realty Connect A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 3. 00-Trey Gropp[5]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 5. 21K-Emilio Hoover[10]; 6. 93-Kyle Bellm[11]; 7. 17-Tanner Berryhill[3]; 8. 22C-Jace Park[9]; 9. 7M-Taylor Courtney[12]; 10. 47K-Kevin Brewer[8]; 11. 97-Matt Sherrell[4]; 12. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 13. 7R-AJ Hopkins[14]; 14. 3PS-Lane Goodman[13]

Smith Titanium Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 97-Matt Sherrell[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason[7]; 5. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]; 6. 7M-Taylor Courtney[2]; 7. 7R-AJ Hopkins[4]

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[3]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 3. 00-Trey Gropp[5]; 4. 22C-Jace Park[2]; 5. 47K-Kevin Brewer[6]; 6. 93-Kyle Bellm[4]; 7. 3PS-Lane Goodman[7].

