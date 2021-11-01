Austin Horton Lands in National 100 Limited Late Model Victory Lane



Peach State Classic Mega Event at Senoia Raceway Up Next



NEWNAN, Ga. (11/01/21) – Austin Horton received $5,000 for his 16th win of the year, which came in Sunday evening’s 47th annual National 100 Limited Late Model competition in his Orr’s Trucking No. 16 Super K Express/ Horton Flyer/ XR1 Rocket Chassis entry.

He added a fourth-place finish in the weekend’s $20,000-to-win Super Late Model finale.

“We got the job done in the Limited Late Model feature and got the win. In the Super Late Model feature we started on the pole and ended up fourth. Anytime you start on the pole, you hate to not get the win, but given the caliber of guys we finished behind, there’s no shame in what we accomplished,” Horton said. “Now we are putting our heads down and getting to work on preparing for the Peach State Classic at Senoia (Raceway). We’ve been awfully good there this year, and with the shot at possibly $62,000 in winnings, we are both excited and focused.”

Austin Horton was one of 25 Late Model competitors entered at East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Saturday afternoon, where he was piloting both his Super K Express No. 16 Super Late Model and Limited Late Model in the 47th annual National 100.

With Super Late Model preliminary events on Saturday leading up to Sunday’s finale, Horton set a blistering pace in time trials with a 14.538-second lap before cruising to a convincing heat race win.

Rolling off from the pole for Sunday’s $20,000-to-win A-Main, Austin crossed the finish line in fourth in the 100-lap affair. Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb Jr., and Randy Weaver stood atop the podium while Mark Whitener came in fifth.

For the Limited Late Model portion of the National 100, Horton followed up the fastest qualifying lap with a flag-to-flag victory in the feature. He earned $5,000 for his 16th win of the 2021 campaign. Joseph Brown, Rodney Martin, Dennis Hale, and Jimmy Sharpe Jr. completed the Top-5 finishers.

For more results from this event, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com .

The team will be idle this week in preparation for the inaugural Peach State Classic, which will be held November 12-13 at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. Action opens on Friday with a $10,000-to-win program followed by a $52,052-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

Austin Horton would like to thank his marketing partners, which Super K Express, Orr’s Towing, Franklin Enterprises, GW Performance, Rocket Chassis by Clint Smith Racing, Topnotch Graphics, Horton’s Inc. and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Austin Horton, please visit www.AustinHorton16.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)