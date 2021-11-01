Brandon Overton Banks First National 100 Title



Records $20,000 Victory at East Alabama Motor Speedway

EVANS, Ga. (11/01/21) – Continuing to add new accolades to his record book, Brandon Overton claimed $20,000 for his first-career National 100 victory on Sunday afternoon in his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton / Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines Inc.-powered Super Late Model.

The triumph was his 29th of what has become a legendary 2021 campaign.

“Growing up where I’m from, this place is special to all of us,” said Overton, whose hometown of Evans, Ga., is less than four hours from the 3/8-mile oval just west of Columbus, Ga. “I know it’s a long weekend, but we wouldn’t spend it any other way than racing.”

With a triumph in the 47th running of the event now added to his 2021 accomplishment list, Overton paused in Victory Lane to reflect on what this season has meant to him.

“It’s surreal. Hat’s off to my car owners. It’s all because of them. They gave me the opportunity to put a team together and give me all the tools to do it with. We just took advantage of it.

“I don’t know how to put into words what we’ve been able to do,” Overton added. “It’s been an unbelievable year. I don’t know what to say. My crew bust their butt on this thing week in and week out. They sure do make my job a lot easier.”

Wells & Sons Motorsports and pilot, Brandon Overton, ventured to East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Saturday evening to compete in the 47th annual National 100. With 25 Late Models entered, Overton laid down the fastest time in his qualifying group before dashing to a heat race win.

Locked into the second-starting position for Sunday’s finale, Brandon trailed early pacesetter Mark Whitener for the first half of the race until he made his move to the front. Sneaking ahead right after the halfway point, Overton powered to his 29th win of the season, which came ahead of Dennis Erb Jr., Randy Weaver, Austin Horton, and Mark Whitener. He collected a $20,000 prize for his late-race triumph.

For full results from the event, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com.

Overton will look to push his 2021-win total over 30 this weekend with a trip to The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.), where he’ll compete in the NGK NTK World Finals. The World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series weekend includes $12,000-to-win events on both Friday and Saturday.

Full event details are available at www.WoOLMS.com .

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)