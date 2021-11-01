Dereck Ramirez Claims First-Career USMTS National Championship



Finishes Sixth in Season Finale at 81 Speedway to Clinch Title



WOODWARD, Okla. (11/01/21) – Mission accomplished for Dereck Ramirez and Ramirez Racing. On Saturday night the Oklahoma native officially claimed his first-career Summit United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) National Championship presented by Casey’s.

With a sixth-place finish in the tour’s season finale at 81 Speedway Ramirez clinched the title by 42 markers in his S&S Fishing & Rentals No. 4R Koda Services/ Boom-Test Well Service/ Raw Truck Wash/ Hughes Racing Chassis/ Cornett Racing Engine Modified.

“It feels amazing to get this championship. To win a championship over incredibly talented drivers like Jake (O’Neil), Tanner (Mullens), and Rodney (Sanders) is something I don’t take lightly. While we had a few struggles along the way, we truly had a great year top to bottom, and my team gave me 110% each-and-every week,” Ramirez noted. “This championship is especially for my mom and dad, who have always been there for me and supported my racing dreams. And then all of my great sponsors, who make it possible for me to go up and down the highway every week. So many great people support me, and I think them all for helping this championship dream come true!”

The 2021 Summit USMTS National Championship battle was decided on Saturday evening at 81 Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.) after the weekend’s scheduled four-race swing was reduced to a single race by wet weather.

Thirty-eight competitors registered for battle in the second annual USMTS Modified Spook-tacular presented by Kansasland Tire & Service. A second-place finish in his heat race positioned Dereck fifth on the starting grid for the 40-lap finale. He raced in the Top 10 throughout the feature before crossing the finish line in the sixth position to claim his first-career USMTS title by 42 markers over Jake O’Neil.

Complete results as well as the final series standings can be found at www.USMTS.com .

The 2021 season for Dereck Ramirez has drawn to a close. The team is already making plans for their 2022 campaign, which will tentatively begin on January 8-16 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) during the 16th annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For more information on the miniseries, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net .

Dereck Ramirez and Ramirez Motorsports would like to thank all of their sponsors and supporters including Boom-Test Well Service, Koda Services, Raw Truck Wash, Woodward Steel, Hughes Racing Chassis, S&S Fishing & Rentals, Midwest Refrigeration, Cornett Racing Engines, Go Lithium, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Afco Shocks, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

