Nick Hoffman Bests World Short Track Championship for Third Time

Mooresville, North Carolina (11/01/21) – One year after falling short of the mark, Nick Hoffman returned to his winning ways in the sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. He charged from the fifth starting position to claim the $4,000 victory in the event aboard his Elite Chassis No. 2 Wehrs Machine / Fox Shocks Modified.

The triumph marked the third of his career in the event, and his 37th win of 2021.

“Last year, I got set back in that heat race, had to battle my way through and ran third,” Hoffman said in Victory Lane. “This year, I wanted redemption. To do it again (win the event) is pretty cool. On this stage, it gives us a lot of momentum going into next week for the World Finals.”

After seeing Mother Nature nixing Thursday’s action, the sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship finally came to life on Friday afternoon at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.). Fifty-seven DIRTcar Modifieds entered the program, and after qualifying third fastest, Nick won his heat race from the second-starting spot to lock into Saturday’s finale.

Hoffman and the other five heat race winners redrew for their starting spots in the $4,000-to-win event.

While he pulled only the fifth-best number out of six, that didn’t seem to matter. He shot out of a cannon on the start, passing Ethan Dotson on Lap 2 before overtaking polesitter Hunt Gossum the very next lap.

His lead stretched to over four seconds by the time the first caution flew with 10-to-go. While Dotson, Gossum, Chris Madden and David Stremme were all right on his tail for the restart, the FOX Racing Shox No. 2 was simply too quick.

A few additional restarts were made in the final 10 laps, but nobody was able to touch the 2018-2019 winner as he led the field back around to the checkers to claim his third event title.

Curt Spalding, Chris Madden, Kyle Strickler, and Ethan Dotson completed the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.DIRTcar.com .

Hoffman now turns his attention to the NGK NTK World Finals, which will find him returning to the driver’s seat of the Scott Bloomquist Racing No. 0NH Super Late Model. The weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) begins with two rounds of qualifying on Thursday night, which determines the heat race lineups for both Friday and Saturday’s $12,000-to-win programs.

For more information on the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series weekend, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

