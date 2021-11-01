Tyler Erb Double Dips in Weekend Victory Lane at Jambalaya 100



Scores Super Late Model and Crate Late Model Victory

ST. MARYS, Ohio (11/01/21) – Two different divisions and two wins, that was the accolade list for Tyler Erb at Pike County Speedway’s 2021 Jambalaya 100. The driver known as “Terbo” picked up a $3,000 victory in Friday night’s Super Late Model opener in his Bulk Material Lift / M&W Transport No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

On Saturday night he finished third in the Super Late Model finale and added a Crate Late Model win in his dad’s new No. 91 GRT by C8 Motorsports entry.

“We got two ‘P1s’ this weekend. We missed it on the setup for the $10,000 race on Saturday, but still managed a third,” Erb shared. “Overall, it was a great weekend with family and friends. My dad is back in the saddle with his new Crate Late Model car, and that was probably the best part of the whole weekend, watching him make laps. I won the first night in his new car, so it’s all on the driver now.

“We’re rolling into Charlotte this week for the World Finals. Come by and see us and pick up the latest merchandise from Terbo Threads.”

On Friday evening, Tyler Erb invaded Pike County Speedway (Magnolia, Miss.) for the opening round of the Jambalaya 100. Looking to defend his title after winning the event in 2020, Erb led all 30 laps of Friday’s preliminary feature to capture the $3,000 Super Late Model prize. He finished ahead of Chad Thrash, Robbie Stuart, Morgan Bagley, and Jeremy Broadus. (Millie Tanner photo)

For the $10,000-to-win Super Late Model finale on Saturday, Erb posted a third-place finish in the 70-lap affair. He followed Chad Thrash and Spencer Hughes across the line with Manny Falcon and Brandon Carpenter rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

Later Saturday night for the Crate Late Model feature, Tyler outdueled Sid Scarbrough to record his second win of the weekend, which came ahead of Jeremy Idom, Scarbrough, Jamey Boland, and Shannon Lee. He earned $3,000 for his 17th win of the season.

The team now heads to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the NGK NTK World Finals. The World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series weekend includes two rounds of qualifying on Thursday, which sets heat race lineups for Friday and Saturday. Each program on Friday and Saturday posts a $12,000 top prize.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .



