World of Outlaws Late Models conclude season at the NGK NTK World Finals

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Conclude Season at NGK NTK World Finals

Sheppard, Madden, Erb, Weiss, and more hope to finish season on a high note

CONCORD, NC – November, 1 – All dirt roads lead to Charlotte this weekend for an epic conclusion to the 2021 season for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will contend for an elusive NGK NTK World Finals victory at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Nov. 4-6 and history will be made when Brandon Sheppard claims his fourth Series title – tying Josh Richards for the most in Series history.

The jam-packed action kicks off Thursday, Nov. 4, with two rounds of Slick Woody’s Qualifying—setting the Drydene Heat Race lineups for Friday and Saturday’s Feature events. The two 50-lap Features paying $12,000-to-win will finish out the weekend.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Series will join the World of Outlaws Late Models on all three nights.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

One Win Away: Brandon Sheppard has already locked up the 2021 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model championship—his third consecutive and fourth all-time, tying Josh Richards. He’ll formally claim those honors following Saturday’s Feature.

But the New Berlin, IL driver is still chasing Richards in another category. He has 77 career Series victories—one away from tying “The Rocket Man” for most all-time. If Sheppard can sweep the weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, he’ll be the new king atop that mountain.

He’s had success at the World Finals in the past, scoring three victories at Charlotte’s Dirt Track in 2018, 2017 and 2015.

Charlotte Success: Another driver with success at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is Sheppard’s closest championship rival Chris Madden.

The last time the World Finals were held in 2019, Madden made a trip to Victory Lane. The Gray Court, SC driver, also has three victories at the Tar Heel state oval and is due for a trip to World of Outlaws Victory Lane. His last win with the Series was in May at Port Royal Speedway.

Despite the drought, Madden’s had a successful season, locking up second-place in the standings on the strength of 26 top-fives and 38 top-10s.

Battling for 4th: Most drivers have locked up their positions in the season-long standings, but Dennis Erb Jr. and Ricky Weiss are fighting for fourth.

Erb enters the NGK NTK World Finals with an 18-point advantage on Weiss—after Weiss gained ground on “The One-Man Band” at Senoia Raceway last month.

While the two drivers fight for a victory this weekend, Erb may have an advantage after tasting Victory Lane at the World Finals in 2017.

A win by the Carpentersville, IL driver would be his fourth of the season—tying Chris Madden and Devin Moran for the third most in 2021.

If Weiss reaches Victory Lane this weekend, it’ll be his first win of the season, first in his Sniper Chassis, and the third World of Outlaws win of his career.

Reaching a Milestone: No matter the NGK NTK World Finals results, there’s cause for celebration for World of Outlaws Late Models Veteran Boom Briggs.

The Bear Lake, PA driver, is expected to make his 300th career Series start on Friday, Nov. 5.

Briggs will finish seventh in the standings in 2021, entering The Dirt Track at Charlotte with three top-fives and 11 top-10s.

T-Mac Doubles Up: The NGK NTK World Finals will be a busy weekend for Tim McCreadie as another Late Model win in Charlotte isn’t the only thing he’s chasing.

The Watertown, NY driver is also entering Super DIRTcar Series competition in a Big Block Modified.

On the Late Model side, McCreadie is the most recent Series winner at Charlotte’s Dirt Track—winning at the “Last Call” in 2020.

He enters the weekend with a national touring series championship under his belt and a World of Outlaws victory at Richmond Raceway.

Big Sexy in Charlotte: The Dirt Track at Charlotte is the biggest stage for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, and a big stage is where Brandon Overton thrives.

The Evans, GA driver is having a dream season—reaching Victory Lane 29 times, including five with the World of Outlaws.

“Big Sexy” scored a win at 2020’s “Last Call” and again found Victory Lane at the track in July.

Another victory would add to his epic list of accolades this season, including two “Dirt Late Model Dream” wins and a World 100 triumph.

WHEN AND WHERE

Nov. 4-6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC

ABOUT THE TRACKS

The Dirt Track at Charlotte is a 4/10-mile semi-banked oval

Previous Dirt Track at Charlotte Winners

2020-Brandon Overton on Nov. 4, Tim McCreadie on Nov. 5

2019 – Chris Madden on Nov. 8; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 9

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on Nov. 2; Scott Bloomquist on Nov. 3

2017- Brandon Sheppard on Nov.3; Dennis Erb Jr. on Nov. 4

2016- Josh Richards on Oct. 28; Chris Madden on Oct. 29

2015 – Brandon Sheppard on Nov. 6; Jonathan Davenport on Nov. 7

2014 – Darrel Lanigan on Nov. 7; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 8

2013 – Darrell Lanigan on Nov. 8; Josh Richards on Nov. 9

2012 – Rick Eckert on Oct. 10; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 2; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 3

2011 – Josh Richards on Oct. 12; Jonathan Davenport on Nov. 4; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 5

2010 – Josh Richards on Oct. 13; Jonathan Davenport on Nov. 6; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 6

2009 – Josh Richards on Nov. 5; Scott Bloomquist on Nov. 6; Jimmy Owens on Nov. 7

2008 – Steve Francis on April 19; Chris Madden on Oct. 29; Scott Bloomquist on Oct. 31; Josh Richards on Nov. 1

2007 – Scott Bloomquist on April 21; Shannon Babb on Oct. 10; Scott Bloomquist on Nov. 2; Donnie Moran on Nov. 3

ONLINE

The Dirt Track at Charlotte- https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS

The Dirt Track at Charlotte- 14.305 set by Kyle Larson on Nov. 4, 2020

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet kick off the 2022 season at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for the second annual Sunshine Nationals Jan. 20-22. CLICK HERE for Tickets.

Feature Winners: (21 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-8 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Ben Watkins, Rock Hill, SC-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (57 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-20 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-18 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-10 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9’

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-9 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-8 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-7 Rick Eckert, York, PA-6 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-4

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-4

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 4

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 3

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 3

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-3 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-2

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2

Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Ben Watkins, Rock Hill, SC-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Wyatt Scott, Garland, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (45 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-4

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-4 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon, IA-2

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, WI-1

Cole Schill, West Fargo, ND-1

James Giossi, New Richmond, WI-1

Kevin Eder, Ashland, WI-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Lukas Postl, Shawano, WI-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Chad McClellan, Stoystown, PA-1

Dutch Davies, Warren, PA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Brent Dixon, Elberton, GA-1

Oliver Gentry, Newnan, GA-1

Michael Page, Douglasville, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (47 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-24 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-15 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-7

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 7 Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL- 6

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-6 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 5

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-5 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-3

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-2

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ben Watkins, Rock Hill, SC-1

Michael Chilton, Salisa, KY-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

HARD CHARGER (27 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 4 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Pat Doar, New Richmond, WI-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ron Berna, Green Bay, WI-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Max McLaughlin, Mooresville, NC-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Wilson, Margaret, AL-1

Mack McCarter, Gatlinburg, TN-1

Ben Watkins, Rock Hill, SC-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Bryan Bernheisel, Lebanon, PA-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

Zack Mitchell, Enoree, SC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday, May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday, May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday, May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday, June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday, June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday, June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday, June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday, June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday, June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday, July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

26. Saturday, July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)

27. Tuesday July 13/Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI/Brandon Sheppard (3)

28. Friday, July 16/River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND/Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

29. Saturday, July 17/I-94 Sure Step Speedway, Fergus Falls, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (2)

30. Sunday, July 18/Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, WI/Brandon Sheppard (4)

31. Saturday, July 31/Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Kyle Larson(1)

32. Tuesday, August 3/Outagamie Speedway, Seymour, WI/Cade Dillard (2)

33. Friday, August 6/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Ashton Winger (1)

34. Saturday, August 7/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Jonathan Davenport (1)

35. Thursday, August 19/Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY/Brandon Sheppard (5)

36. Friday, August 20/Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA/Gregg Satterlee(1)

37. Saturday, August 21/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Kyle Larson(2)

38. Sunday, August 22/ Eriez Speedway, Erie, PA/Brandon Sheppard(6)

39. Thursday, August 26/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Devin Moran(3)

40. Friday, August 27/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (7)

41. Saturday, August 28/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Devin Moran(4)

42. Thursday, September 2/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Brandon Overton (4)

43. Friday, September 3/Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA/Ben Watkins (1)

44. Saturday, September 4/Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN/Brandon Sheppard(8)

45. Friday, October 1/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Brandon Overton(5)

46. Saturday, October 2/Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA/Ashton Winger