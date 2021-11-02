Mark Whitener and Big Frog Motorsports Bag Pair of National 100 Top 5’s

Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway Up Next on November 12-13



OCALA, Fla. (11/02/21) – Mark Whitener and Big Frog Motorsports invaded East Alabama Motor Speedway over the weekend, where they tackled double duty in the 47th annual National 100.

The team took their Big Frog Motorsports / M&W Transport No. 58 Dave’s Towing / Schaeffer’s Oil / XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model and Crate Late Model into battle. By the time the weekend was over, they had a pair of Top-5 finishes to show for their efforts.

“It was a pretty solid weekend for our team. We were pretty good early in the Super Late Model feature and led some laps, but the tires and the handling started to go away late in the 100 lapper on Sunday, but we still came away with a fifth-place finish,” Whitener noted. “In the Crate Late Model feature we ended up third. Again, not a bad weekend at all. We’re looking forward to the Peach State Classic at Senoia (Raceway) now. There’s some major money on the line there, and we’re ready to contend for the win.”

Mark Whitener traveled to East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Saturday afternoon, where he entered the Big Frog Motorsports No. 58 entry into both Super and Crate Late Model action.

Drawing 25 Super Late Models for the 47th annual National 100, Whitener secured his spot into Sunday’s $20,000-to-win A-Main with a heat race win.

Rolling off third, Mark paced the early circuits of the event before settling into a podium spot in the running order for the majority of the 100-lapper. Late in the race the tires and handle began to go away on his No. 58, and he was ultimately credited with fifth when the checkered flag flew. He followed Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb Jr., Randy Weaver, and Austin Horton across the line.

Earning the sixth-starting position for the Crate Late Model feature via preliminary events, Whitener improved three spots to record a third-place finish. He trailed Terrance Nowell and Booger Brooks at the finish line.

For complete results from this event, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com.

The team will be idle this weekend as they prepare for the inaugural Peach State Classic at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. The mega weekend, which spans November 12-13, includes a $10,000 top prize on Friday night and a whopping $52,052 winner’s check on Saturday night.

For more event info, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Big Frog Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners including Dave’s Towing, Big Frog Shocks, Ocala Tractor, Southway Crane Service, M&W Transport, Steering Buddy, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffers Oil, Racecar Engineering, Wilwood Brakes, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Base Race Fuels, Clements Racing Engines, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Race Tire by Brian, Daytona Sensors LLC, Schoenfeld Headers, COMP Cams, AR Bodies, Vahlco Wheels, Leaf Firesuits, JE Pistons, Red Line Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, Fast Shafts, Callies Race Products, Superior Bearings, Ferrea Valves, Butlerbuilt Seats, C&R Racing, Leaf Racewear, Collins Signs & Trophies and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

