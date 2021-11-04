Macon Speedway / Lincoln Speedway / Big 10 Series Announce Banquet Info

Awards Banquet Returns for Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Top Drivers

Big Ten Series To Also Celebrate At January 22 Event

(Macon, IL) With the 2021 racing season in the rear-view mirror and drivers looking ahead to 2022, officials from the Track Enterprises office have announced the awards banquet date for Macon Speedway as well as Lincoln Speedway. This year’s ceremony will include both tracks as well as the three Midwest Big Ten Series. The event will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel.

On the Lincoln Speedway side, Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, took the Pro Late Model championship. In the Modified, Kewanee, IL driver Ray Bollinger won his first title at the speedway. Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill took the top spot in the Simplot DII Midget class, while Erik Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, garnered the Hornet championship.

At Macon Speedway, Williamsville, IL driver Colby Sheppard grabbed top honors in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, claiming his first championship at the track. Springfield, IL driving veteran Guy Taylor was impressive, taking championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class as well as the Archers Alley Street Stocks. Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick won the point championship in the Pro Modified division, while Jim Farley, III grabbed the championship in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman class. Rounding out Macon Speedway point champions were Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, in the Hornets and Daryn Stark, from Springfield, IL, in the Micros By Bailey Chassis.

The Midwest Big Ten Series action returned this year after one year off due to COVID. Jake Little, of Springfield, IL took the Super Late Model championship, while Jose Parga raced to the Pro Late Model title. Nick Macklin, of Argenta, IL, took his first Midwest Big Ten Street Stock championship.

In addition to the champions, drivers who met the 75% attendance eligibility requirements and finished in the top ten in those classes will also be honored. Invitations will be sent to those who have awards coming to them at the January 22 affair. In addition to those being honored, anyone is welcome to attend the banquet including drivers, fans, crew members, officials, and sponsors.

The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel will be hosting the banquet and a buffet style dinner will be served to attendees. Coffee, tea, and water is also included while other drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

Cost to attend the banquet is $25 per person. A block of hotel rooms is also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the awards ceremony. Reservations for rooms must be made directly through the hotel.

Doors will open at 6:00 for cocktail hour, dinner will be served at 7:00, and awards will be handed out at 8:00.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.maconracing.com and www.lincolnspeedwayil.com . For more information, call 217-764-3200.