Bryant Weideman Victorious in POWRi Midget Debut at Caney Valley Speedway

Belleville, IL. (11/5/21) Heading to the south-eastern Kansas smooth surfaces of Caney Valley Speedway for the first time in series history, the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues would battle intensely in the penultimate event of the 2021 racing season with championship glories up for grabs. With nineteen entries, Bryant Weideman would out-run all other competitors picking up his second career POWRi win.

Early on track battles would find Brent Crews, Cade Lewis, and Brenham Crouch each earn heat racing victories with Crews grabbing the night’s High Point Qualifier Award after heat racing action to earn a pole-starting position for the thirty-lap feature event.

Going green flag feature racing would find the front row of Brent Crews and Jade Avedisian battle intensely for the preferred leading position as Crews flew out to the early racing advantage. Fending off a fury of restarts, Brent Crews would cruise in the front of the field with Jade Avedisian, Bryant Weideman, Taylor Reimer, and Brenham Crouch close behind inside the top five.

Midway through the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues feature Bryant Weideman would use a restart to his advantage to slingshot to the front, overtaking Crews for the lead with a low-line maneuver in turns one and two.

Stretching out a commanding lead, Weideman would not be denied in his home state of Kansas as he earned his second feature win of the series this season. Brent Crews would stay in the hunt towards the front all event finishing second as Gavan Boschele raced his way to third.

Racing inside the front-runners for the full feature Brenham Crouch would place fourth as Jade Avedisian rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Caney Valley Speedway for Night One of the Season Championship weekend events.

Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues at Caney Valley Speedway 11/5/2021:

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 86-Brent Crews

MVT Services Heat Race 2 Winner: 67K-Cade Lewis

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 86-Brent Crews

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 444-Kameron Key +9 (17th to 8th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 01-Bryant Weideman

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]; 2. 86-Brent Crews[1]; 3. 5-Gavan Boschele[10]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]; 5. 84-Jade Avedisian[2]; 6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 7. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]; 8. 444-Kameron Key[17]; 9. 21-Emilio Hoover[19]; 10. 56X-Mark Chisholm[16]; 11. 97X-Branigan Roark[13]; 12. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]; 13. 71-Kaylee Bryson[14]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[15]; 15. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 16. 17-Tanner Berryhill[11]; 17. 00-Trey Gropp[8]; 18. 15L-Rick Horn[18]; 19. 31M-Kyle Beilman[7].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews[6]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[7]; 3. 00-Trey Gropp[4]; 4. 17-Tanner Berryhill[5]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[1]; 6. 444-Kameron Key[3]; 7. 21-Emilio Hoover[2].

MVT Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Cade Lewis[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]; 6. 15L-Rick Horn[2].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[2]; 2. 31M-Kyle Beilman[1]; 3. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[5]; 5. 97X-Branigan Roark[4]; 6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6].

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will be the final event of the 2021 racing season back at Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday, November 6th when the series joins forces with the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine and Tool with the series championships on the line. More track information is available at www.caneyvalleyspeedway.com.

