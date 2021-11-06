Davenport sweeps the NGK NTK World Finals at Charlotte

QUEEN CITY DOUBLE: Davenport sweeps NGK NTK World Finals at Charlotte

Brandon Sheppard Officially Clinched his Fourth World of Outlaws Late Models Championship

CONCORD, NC – November 6, 2021 – A second chance isn’t something you associate with Jonathan Davenport. When he takes the lead in a race, it’s a rare occurrence that he loses it.

But “Superman” needed a second chance Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. He thundered past Garrett Smith for the lead a second time in Turn 3 en route to back-to-back wins at the NGK NTK World Finals.

Davenport initially passed Smith for the lead on Lap 11, getting by with a similar slide job to how he passed Brandon Sheppard for the win on Friday. His lead slipped away once he caught slower traffic five laps later.

Jason Covert broke the Blairsville, GA driver’s momentum, allowing Smith to sneak up on Davenport and roar past him on the inside.

Just as it looked like Davenport’s opportunity for a weekend sweep may have slipped away, contact between his Longhorn Chassis and Covert sent the Pennsylvania driver around and brought out the caution.

That’swhen Davenport knew he needed to get up on the wheel.

“I knew that the 10 had beat me the previous lap, so I said oh no, what was I going to do,” Davenport said. “I just kept trying the top down there, it got me to third and almost second on the first lap when everyone went for the rubber, and I just blasted the top, and it stuck somehow.”

The win is Davenport’s fifth NGK NTK World Finals Victory and 10th career World of Outlaws triumph.

Garrett Smith crossed the line second—a feather in his cap for a driver who’s in his first full year of Super Late Model competition.

The Eatonton, GA campaigner was thrilled with his performance and stated it was a learning experience racing against some of the top Late Model drivers in the country.

“It feels really good to come up here all weekend and have speed all weekend,” Smith said. “It’s fun racing with these guys and seeing how they race you and learn from them.

“Leading a couple of laps right there felt amazing.”

Sheppard finished third—officially clinching his third straight World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Championship and fourth overall. He’s now tied with Josh Richards for the most titles all-time.

The New Berlin, IL driver, led a few laps, but his car tightened up for the second straight night.

“I got a little snug there at the end of the race,” Sheppard said. “We definitely made improvements on the car; we were better here than we were the last couple of years.

“We’re looking forward to next year and doing some testing before we go to Florida and just fine-tune on this thing because we’re really close and really fast.”

Tim McCreadie, the 2006 World of Outlaws Late Models Champion, finished fourth and Chris Madden capped off his runner-up season in the standings with a fifth-place finish.

While a second chance isn’t something associated with “Superman,” it sometimes takes more to keep down Jonathan Davenport.

The Blairsville, GA driver capped off a weekend to remember on a stage he has holds in high regard for Late Model racing.

“This is the racing capital of the World almost, and it should be a crown jewel event,” Davenport said.

UP NEXT: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet kick off the 2022 season at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL, for the Sunshine Nationals Jan. 20-22. For Tickets: CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or through the DIRTVision App.

