Flud, Wilson and McDougal Start NOW600 Nationals With Lucas Oil NOW600 Series Triumphs at Creek County Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – SAPULPA, Okla. (Nov. 5, 2021) – The winningest driver in Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division history was joined by two first-time winners on Friday during the opening round of the NOW600 Nationals.

Frank Flud, Braxston Wilson and Chase McDougal kicked off the two-day event at Creek County Speedway by visiting Victory Lane. The action wraps up on Saturday with a $1,000-to-win and $100-to-start feature in each of the three premier NOW600 Series divisions.

Flud powered to his 52nd career NOW600 Series Stock Non-Wing win, which was his third triumph of the season with the series. Chelby Hinton increased his lead in the championship standings with a runner-up result while Jace Park rounded out the podium. Talin Turner placed fourth and Colby Sokol ended fifth.

Turner, Cooper Sullivan and Hinton were the heat race winners. Trevor Cohn captured the B Main.

Wilson became the 45th different Winged ‘A’ Class feature winner in NOW600 Series history. Willie Urish produced a second-place showing with Flud advancing from 10th to third. Corbin Rueschenberg was fourth and Garrett Benson fifth.

Wilson, Urish, Jaxton Wiggs and Justis Sokol each scored a heat race triumph. The B Main was won by Colby Sokol.

McDougal capitalized on the pole position to garner the Restricted ‘A’ Class main event victory, becoming the 48th different series winner in the division. Cole Vanderheiden hustled from eighth to second with Rueschenberg finishing third, Jack Thomas fourth and 14th -starting Jett Nunley fifth.

Kasen Zorn, Wiggs and Rueschenberg picked up heat race triumphs. Brody Brown garnered the B Main win.

Saturday’s event finale is slated to start at 6 p.m.

LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES PRESENTED BY HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION RESULTS AT CREEK COUNTY SPEEDWAY (Nov. 5, 2021) –

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud (2); 2. 28-Chelby Hinton (4); 3. 56-Jace Park (8); 4. 10T-Talin Turner (1); 5. 24S-Colby Sokol (6); 6. 77R-Cooper Sullivan (5); 7. 83-Brant Woods (12); 8. 19J-Justin Robison (10); 9. 25X-Kyle Thompson (7); 10. 3Z-Trey Zorn (9); 11. 7K-Kenton Brewer (13); 12. 93X-Reno Madore (14); 13. 29B-David Jacobs (17); 14. 35-Gaige Weldon (18); 15. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (20); 16. 23M-Garrett Massey (16); 17. 29-Trevor Cohn (15); 18. 78-Ethan Ayars (3); 19. 75-Blayne Buntin (11); 20. 45-Bradley Cox (19).

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 29-Trevor Cohn (4); 2. 23M-Garrett Massey (2); 3. 29B-David Jacobs (6); 4. 35-Gaige Weldon (1); 5. 45-Bradley Cox (3); 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (10); 7. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (12); 8. 10N-Lonnie Nunley (11); 9. 76C-Chance Cody (5); 10. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh (9); 11. 2J-Jake Jackson (7); 12. 55-Dalton Burley (13); 13. 38-Jackson Kounkel (8).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Talin Turner (1); 2. 24S-Colby Sokol (3); 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn (4); 4. 19J-Justin Robison (5); 5. 83-Brant Woods (7); 6. 23M-Garrett Massey (6); 7. 76C-Chance Cody (8); 8. 2J-Jake Jackson (9); 9. 55-Dalton Burley (2).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77R-Cooper Sullivan (1); 2. 25X-Kyle Thompson (2); 3. 78-Ethan Ayars (8); 4. 75-Blayne Buntin (5); 5. 93X-Reno Madore (4); 6. 45-Bradley Cox (6); 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh (3); 8. 38-Jackson Kounkel (9); 9. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton (4); 2. 56-Jace Park (2); 3. 81-Frank Flud (6); 4. 7K-Kenton Brewer (1); 5. 35-Gaige Weldon (3); 6. 29-Trevor Cohn (5); 7. 29B-David Jacobs (7); 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (8); 9. 10N-Lonnie Nunley (9).

NOW600 Winged ‘A’ Class

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 14X-Braxston Wilson (3); 2. 14B-Willie Urish (2); 3. 81-Frank Flud (10); 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (5); 5. 2B-Garrett Benson (11); 6. 83-Brant Woods (8); 7. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (1); 8. 14K-Noah Key (13); 9. 10T-Talin Turner (21); 10. 78-Ethan Ayars (7); 11. 7K-Kenton Brewer (9); 12. 3Z-Trey Zorn (17); 13. 45-Megan Thomas (16); 14. 25S-Justis Sokol (6); 15. 26P-Aaron Provost (20); 16. 35-Gaige Weldon (14); 17. 83W-Shane Weeks (19); 18. 14H-Harley Hollan (12); 19. 24S-Colby Sokol (15); 20. 77-Cooper Sullivan (18); 21. (DQ) 56-Jace Park (4).

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol (6); 2. 45-Megan Thomas (2); 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn (3); 4. 77-Cooper Sullivan (8); 5. 83W-Shane Weeks (10); 6. 26P-Aaron Provost (7); 7. 7-Ryan Frandsen (18); 8. 68-Landon Ellis (9); 9. 10T-Talin Turner (16); 10. 11D-Dominic White (4); 11. 33-Jett Nunley (5); 12. 93-Reno Madore (14); 13. 7B-Troy Martin Jr (12); 14. 66-Jayden Clay (13); 15. 78C-Chance Cody (15); 16. 27MK-Brandon Anderson (1); 17. 38-Jackson Kounkel (17); 18. 19J-Justin Robison (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Braxston Wilson (1); 2. 35-Gaige Weldon (2); 3. 83-Brant Woods (5); 4. 2B-Garrett Benson (7); 5. 33-Jett Nunley (4); 6. 68-Landon Ellis (3); 7. 19J-Justin Robison (6); 8. 78C-Chance Cody (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14B-Willie Urish (1); 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (4); 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn (2); 4. 27MK-Brandon Anderson (6); 5. 45-Megan Thomas (8); 6. 24S-Colby Sokol (7); 7. 66-Jayden Clay (3); 8. 7-Ryan Frandsen (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (1); 2. 78-Ethan Ayars (3); 3. 7K-Kenton Brewer (5); 4. 14H-Harley Hollan (7); 5. 11D-Dominic White (6); 6. 83W-Shane Weeks (2); 7. 7B-Troy Martin Jr (4); 8. 10T-Talin Turner (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol (2); 2. 56-Jace Park (4); 3. 81-Frank Flud (5); 4. 14K-Noah Key (7); 5. 26P-Aaron Provost (1); 6. 77-Cooper Sullivan (6); 7. 93-Reno Madore (3); 8. 38-Jackson Kounkel (8).

NOW600 Restricted ‘A’ Class

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal (1); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (4); 4. 63-Jack Thomas (2); 5. 33-Jett Nunley (14); 6. 10T-Talin Turner (3); 7. GH7-Garyn Howard (9); 8. 10S-Scout Spraggins (12); 9. 2B-Garrett Benson (13); 10. 14X-Braxston Wilson (11); 11. 9-Abigayle Lett (7); 12. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness (10); 13. 77W-Chase Wright (17); 14. 21-Keegan Osantowski (16); 15. 13C-William Conner (20); 16. 8Z-Kasen Zorn (5); 17. 38-Riley Osantowski (18); 18. 15-Brody Brown (15); 19. 24C-Cale Lagroon (19); 20. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (6); 21. 25S-Justis Sokol (21).

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 15-Brody Brown (1); 2. 21-Keegan Osantowski (4); 3. 77W-Chase Wright (2); 4. 38-Riley Osantowski (3); 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon (8); 6. 13C-William Conner (9); 7. 5G-Landon Graham (6); 8. 45-Bradley Cox (10); 9. 93-Brodan Brown (7); 10. 25S-Justis Sokol (5).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8Z-Kasen Zorn (2); 2. 73-Chase McDougal (1); 3. 10T-Talin Turner (5); 4. GH7-Garyn Howard (6); 5. 14X-Braxston Wilson (7); 6. 5G-Landon Graham (4); 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski (8); 8. 45-Bradley Cox (3).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs (3); 2. 63-Jack Thomas (2); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (4); 4. 33-Jett Nunley (1); 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins (7); 6. 38-Riley Osantowski (5); 7. 93-Brodan Brown (6); 8. 24C-Cale Lagroon (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (2); 2. 9-Abigayle Lett (1); 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness (3); 4. 2B-Garrett Benson (4); 5. 15-Brody Brown (5); 6. 77W-Chase Wright (6); 7. 25S-Justis Sokol (8); 8. 13C-William Conner (7).

2021 LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

STOCK NON-WING:

Gavin Miller – 4 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17); Chelby Hinton – 3 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Frank Flud – 3 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 4; and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5); Daison Pursley – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and July 13); Johnny Boland – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Gavan Boschele – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8); Kris Carroll – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12); Garrett Hulsey – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30); Jake Rosario – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); and Colby Sokol – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6)

WINGED ‘A’ CLASS:

Frank Flud – 4 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8 and Sept. 3); Garrett Benson – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Johnny Boland – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 13); Kris Carroll – 2 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12 and Sept. 4); Noah Key – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6); Laydon Pearson – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9); and Braxston Wilson – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5)

RESTRICTED ‘A’ CLASS :

Garrett Benson – 5 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6, May 8, June 12 and Sept. 4; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); Corbin Rueschenberg – 5 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Jett Barnes – 3 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 21, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23); Jett Nunley – 3 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13, and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11); Jaxton Wiggs – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Kaley Mahaffey – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Chase McDougal – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5); and Justis Sokol – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., for the NOW600 Nationals

