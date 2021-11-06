Sanders scores on second night of Summit USRA Southern Nationals; Déjà vu for Day, Faulkner, Bevills

GREENWOOD, La. (Nov. 5)—After settling for the runner-up paycheck in Thursday night’s 4th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals opener at the Boothill Speedway, Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, sailed to his third victory this season with the American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Sanders led all 35 laps and beat series points leader Triston Dycus to the checkered flag with 5.753 seconds to spare and put $3,000 in his pocket for his efforts.

Although one more contest remains in the, Dycus clinched the season-long title with his runner-up finish in Friday’s feature. A tight battle for second comes down to Saturday between Max Eddie Thomas and Michael with Thomas holding a slim seven-point advantage.

Jason Ingalls followed Dycus to the finish line while USRA Modified National Rookie of the Year Dillon McCowan held off Chris Henigan for fourth. Sean Gaddis, Thursday’s winner Kale Westover, Kenny Gaddis, Joe Duvall and Dustin ‘Tater’ Hyde rounded out the top ten.

American Racer doled out $100 bills to Duvall, Cody Leonard and Jack Sartain while the TNT Auto Parts Hard Charger Award ($100) went to Sean Gaddis who advanced ten sports from his 16th-place starting spot.

Meanwhile, it was Rowdy Day, Dalton Faulkner and Steven Bevills returning to the winner’s circle in their respective divisions for a second straight night.

Day, of Greenville, Texas, grabbed the top spot from Derick Grigsby on lap 13 of the USRA Limited Mod main event and then led the final seven laps to keep his win percentage perfect for the weekend.

Aaron Roy bested Grigsby for second while Bo Day and Rodney Sanders were fourth and fifth.

In Sunoco USRA Factory Stock action, Faulkner of Cut and Shoot, Texas, led all 20 laps en route to a second straight trip to victory lane while Neil Kemp, Ricky Ingalls, Bo Perry and C.J. Howell completed the top five.

Steven Bevills of Granbury, Texas, was the USRA Tuner winner for a second straight night and Daniel Thompson was second again. Michael Brunker, Chris Collier and Luke Wheat wound up third, fourth and fifth.

The 4th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals wraps up Saturday at the Boothill Speedway. For times and ticket prices, visit the USRA website.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

4th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals – Night 2 of 3

American Racer Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports

Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (1) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

3. (5) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

4. (7) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas

5. (4) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

6. (2) 18D David McDaniel, Sanger, Texas

7. (6) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

8. (8) 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

Star 1 Roofing Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (3) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (5) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

5. (6) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

6. (8) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

7. (4) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

8. (7) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (2) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

4. (7) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

5. (3) 12 Cody Leonard, Sinton, Texas

6. (4) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

7. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (8) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

Four Seven Designs Salon & Boutique Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas

2. (3) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

3. (4) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

4. (5) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

5. (6) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

6. (7) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

7. (2) 1H Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

2. (9) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

3. (5) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

4. (8) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

5. (3) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

6. (7) 1H Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas, $90

7. (6) 18D David McDaniel, Sanger, Texas, $90

8. (1) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., $90

9. (4) 12 Cody Leonard, Sinton, Texas, $90

10. (10) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

2. (1) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

3. (4) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

4. (6) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

5. (5) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

6. (7) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., $90

7. (3) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas, $90

DNS – 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas, $90

DNS – 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

American Racer “A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $3000

2. (9) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, $1700

3. (3) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, $1200

4. (12) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo., $900

5. (6) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, $800

6. (16) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, $700

7. (15) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla., $600

8. (8) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, $500

9. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $450

10. (7) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, $400

11. (1) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, $350

12. (21) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, $300

13. (17) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas, $275

14. (13) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, $260

15. (20) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas, $255

16. (24) 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas, $250

17. (19) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark., $250

18. (18) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, $250

19. (10) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, $250

20. (11) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas, $250

21. (5) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas, $250

22. (14) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark., $250

23. (23) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, $250

24. (22) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas, $250

Lap Leader: Sanders 1-35.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 35.

Margin of Victory: 5.753 seconds.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 7.324 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Sartain, Horner.

Entries: 31.

Next Race: Saturday, Nov. 6, Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

American Racer Modified Series Points (top 10): Dycus 1256, Thomas 1137, Walker 1130, K. Gaddis 1100, S. Gaddis 1093, Huckeba 1008, McCreery 957, Duvall 735, Rowland 703, Sartain 669.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Duvall, Leonard, Sartain ($100).

TNT Auto Parts – S. Gaddis ($100).

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 02 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) C88 Carson Bradley, Hallsville, Texas

3. (9) 88M Joshua Martin, Colfax, La.

4. (6) K1 Stephen Guidry, Marksville, La.

5. (8) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

6. (4) 47G Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

7. (5) 47CC Conner Williams, Sibley, La.

8. (2) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

9. (7) 30T Tim McDonald, Lewisville, Ark.

Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (6) 69 Derick Grigsby, Marshall, Texas

2. (4) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

3. (8) 78 Wyatt Wilkerson, Sweet Lake, La.

4. (7) 5X Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

5. (5) 2 Adam Roy, Hooks, Texas

6. (9) 87A David Anderson, Cleveland, Texas

7. (1) 56X Rodney Sheridan, Ponchatoula, La.

8. (3) 210 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

9. (2) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 35 Aaron Roy, Texarkana, Texas

2. (2) 79 Tyler Parker, Frankston, Texas

3. (4) 18 Stephen Hogan, Jefferson, Texas

4. (6) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

5. (8) 47 Kelly Lockey, Gladewater, Texas

6. (7) 5 Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

7. (9) 23 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

8. (5) 94 Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

9. (3) 3T Jason Trevathan, Kemp, Texas

“B” Feature (8 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 5 Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

2. (6) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

3. (7) 210 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

4. (2) 47G Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

5. (3) 23 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

6. (8) 94 Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

7. (4) 56X Rodney Sheridan, Ponchatoula, La.

8. (5) 47CC Conner Williams, Sibley, La.

9. (9) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

DNS – 30T Tim McDonald, Lewisville, Ark.

DNS – 3T Jason Trevathan, Kemp, Texas

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (4) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

2. (6) 35 Aaron Roy, Texarkana, Texas

3. (2) 69 Derick Grigsby, Marshall, Texas

4. (10) 5X Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

5. (8) 02 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (3) 88M Joshua Martin, Colfax, La.

7. (1) 79 Tyler Parker, Frankston, Texas

8. (18) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

9. (16) 2 Adam Roy, Hooks, Texas

10. (5) 78 Wyatt Wilkerson, Sweet Lake, La.

11. (14) 47 Kelly Lockey, Gladewater, Texas

12. (12) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

13. (11) K1 Stephen Guidry, Marksville, La.

14. (7) C88 Carson Bradley, Hallsville, Texas

15. (15) 87A David Anderson, Cleveland, Texas

16. (17) 5 Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

17. (13) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

18. (19) 210 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

19. (9) 18 Stephen Hogan, Jefferson, Texas

20. (21) 23 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

21. (20) 47G Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

22. (23) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

23. (22) 94 Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (7) 247 Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

2. (5) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cut and Shoot, Texas

3. (1) 21S Calvin Tucker, Cleveland, Texas

4. (6) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

5. (3) 1 Dalton Dubois, Robeline, La.

6. (4) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

7. (8) 13X Austin Hail, Kilgore, Texas

8. (9) 68 James Martin, Waskom, Texas

9. (2) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 87V Doug Vick Jr., Marshall, Texas

2. (5) 81 Ricky Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (1) 197 Gary Fitch, Seven Points, Texas

4. (7) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

5. (8) 34P Payton Daugherty, Shreveport, La.

6. (2) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

7. (9) 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

8. (4) 95B Brandon Bettis, Detroit, Texas

9. (6) 00 Nicholas Morgan, Sulphur, La.

Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 32R Neil Kemp, Mineral Springs, Ark.

2. (1) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

3. (4) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

4. (5) 215 T.J. Evans, Sabine, Texas

5. (3) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

6. (7) 25 Greg Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

7. (6) 10 Matt Ebarb, Bossier City, La.

DNS – 4 Ryder Cantillo, St. Amant, La.

Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10X Joshua Daugherty, Bossier City, La.

2. (3) 34 C.J. Howell, Boyce, La.

3. (2) 38 Mike Wells, Texarkana, Texas

4. (6) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

5. (8) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas

6. (7) B21 Bubba Jones, Many, La.

7. (5) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

8. (4) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

“B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 215 T.J. Evans, Sabine, Texas

2. (4) 1 Dalton Dubois, Robeline, La.

3. (1) 38 Mike Wells, Texarkana, Texas

4. (8) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

5. (10) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

6. (7) 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

7. (9) 68 James Martin, Waskom, Texas

8. (5) 25 Greg Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

9. (11) 00 Nicholas Morgan, Sulphur, La.

10. (6) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

11. (3) 34P Payton Daugherty, Shreveport, La.

“B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (5) B21 Bubba Jones, Many, La.

3. (3) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas

4. (2) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

5. (4) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

6. (10) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

7. (6) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

8. (9) 95B Brandon Bettis, Detroit, Texas

9. (7) 13X Austin Hail, Kilgore, Texas

10. (8) 10 Matt Ebarb, Bossier City, La.

DNS – 4 Ryder Cantillo, St. Amant, La.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (2) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cut and Shoot, Texas

2. (4) 32R Neil Kemp, Mineral Springs, Ark.

3. (1) 81 Ricky Ingalls, Longview, Texas

4. (7) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

5. (5) 34 C.J. Howell, Boyce, La.

6. (8) 87V Doug Vick Jr., Marshall, Texas

7. (10) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

8. (13) 215 T.J. Evans, Sabine, Texas

9. (14) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

10. (11) 21S Calvin Tucker, Cleveland, Texas

11. (9) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

12. (22) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

13. (15) 1 Dalton Dubois, Robeline, La.

14. (19) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

15. (16) B21 Bubba Jones, Many, La.

16. (21) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

17. (12) 197 Gary Fitch, Seven Points, Texas

18. (20) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

19. (3) 10X Joshua Daugherty, Bossier City, La.

20. (17) 38 Mike Wells, Texarkana, Texas

21. (23) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

22. (18) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas

23. (6) 247 Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

DNS – 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1 (6 laps):

1. (2) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

2. (4) 777 Michael Brunker, Shreveport, La.

3. (6) 72M Makayla Kokko, New Boston, Texas

4. (1) C73 Carmelia Shelton, Tyler, Texas

5. (5) 69 Cade Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

6. (3) 1X Clay Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

7. (7) 33K Cameron Smith, Hope, Ark.

Heat #2 (6 laps):

1. (6) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

2. (1) 14 Chris Collier, Marshall, Texas

3. (2) 32C Chris Scott, Texarkana, Ark.

4. (3) 32L Luke Wheat, Nash, Texas

5. (4) 20 Dakota Kitchen, Kilgore, Texas

6. (5) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

Feature (12 laps):

1. (4) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

2. (5) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

3. (1) 777 Michael Brunker, Shreveport, La.

4. (7) 14 Chris Collier, Marshall, Texas

5. (8) 32L Luke Wheat, Nash, Texas

6. (2) 32C Chris Scott, Texarkana, Ark.

7. (14) 15S Carl Orton, Scurry, Texas

8. (6) 72M Makayla Kokko, New Boston, Texas

9. (9) 20 Dakota Kitchen, Kilgore, Texas

10. (13) 33K Cameron Smith, Hope, Ark.

11. (11) 1X Clay Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

12. (3) C73 Carmelia Shelton, Tyler, Texas

13. (12) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

14. (10) 69 Cade Gardner, Stamps, Ark.